Diagonal Bio AB: Diagonal Bio AB publishes investment memorandum prior to upcoming rights issue of units

The subscription period of Diagonal Bio AB's ("Diagonal Bio" or the "Company") rights issue of units, which was resolved on 23 December 2024 by the Board of Directors together with the resolution on a directed issue of units, commences tomorrow, 23 January 2025. The Company has prepared an investment memorandum, containing information about the Company as well as about the rights issue of units and the terms and conditions for the rights issue. The investment memorandum is available on Diagonal Bio's website (www.diagonalbio.com).

22 January 2025

Summary of the rights issue and the directed issue

On 23 December 2024, the Board resolved on a directed issue, amounting to initially approximately SEK 1.7 million before deduction of issue related costs, and a rights issue, amounting to initially approximately SEK 6.0 million before deduction of issue related costs. Through exercise of warrants series TO 2, the Company may receive a maximum of an additional approximately SEK 3.4 million in June 2025. The proceeds from the directed issue, a fully subscribed rights issue as well as fully exercised warrants of series TO 2 are intended to fund the Company's operations until January 2026.

The directed issue is directed to the Company's marketing partner Daniel Redén, through Redén Trotting AB, and the strategic investor Svea Bank AB.

The rights issue is covered by subscription undertakings from the Board members, the CEO, and other shareholders, of in total approximately SEK 0.4 million, corresponding to approximately 6 percent of the rights issue. In addition, Diagonal Bio has received underwriting commitments of in total approximately SEK 3 million, corresponding to approximately 50 percent of the rights issue, divided into two separate top-down underwriting tranches.

The subscription price in the directed issue and the rights issue is set to SEK 0.18 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.01 per share. Warrants of series TO 2 are issued free of charge.

The Company's shareholders have preferential rights to subscribe for units in the rights issue, whereby each share entitles the shareholder to one (1) unit right. Twelve (12) unit rights entitle to subscription of one (1) unit. One (1) unit contains eighteen (18) shares and eight (8) warrants of series TO 2. Shares subscribed for in the directed issue do not entitle the holder to subscribe for shares in the rights issue.

The record date in the rights issue was 21 January 2025 and the subscription period in the rights issue takes place from and including 23 January 2025 until and including 6 February 2025.

One (1) warrant of series TO 2 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Diagonal Bio during the period that runs from and including 4 June 2025, to and including 18 June 2025. The exercise price for warrants series TO 2 has been set to SEK 0.01 per new share.

In connection with the transaction, the Board members and CEO Karin Wehlin have entered into customary lock-up agreements corresponding to 100 percent of their respective shareholdings until 31 July 2025.

Advisors

Navia Corporate Finance AB is the financial advisor in connection with the transaction. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to Diagonal Bio and Aqurat Fondkommission AB is the issuing agent.

For additional information about the transaction, please contact:

Navia Corporate Finance AB

E-mail: info@naviacf.se

For additional information about Diagonal Bio, please contact:

Karin Wehlin, CEO

Phone: +46 703 052488

E-mail: kw@diagonalbio.com



Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

E-mail: ca@skmg.se

About Diagonal Bio

Diagonal Bio AB was founded in 2020 and is a Swedish biotechnology company with headquarters and offices in Lund. The Company develops the PANVIRAL® platform to detect and diagnose small sections of pathogen genomes, for example viruses, bacteria and fungi. The Company was founded with the goal of reducing human suffering by revolutionising global diagnostics of pathogen-borne diseases with proprietary technology. Diagonal Bio's patented technology can also be used for the less regulated market segments via LAMPlify®.

