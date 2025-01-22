EQS-News: VIC Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Market Launch

VIC Properties unveils €1.7bn Pinheirinho project in Comporta



22.01.2025 / 11:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The high-end estate will comprise two luxury hotels and branded residences, villas, townhouse and apartments, alongside an already built 18-hole golf course and an array of amenities

Spanning approximately 400 hectares, and with a total gross construction area of c.200,000 sqm, Pinheirinho is to become a major hospitality hub

Set in between a pine forest, the dunes and the Atlantic Ocean, with direct beach access, Pinheirinho will be among Comporta's last developments of such a scale as build regulations tighten Lisbon, 21 January 2025 - One of Portugal's leading real estate developers, VIC Properties ("VIC"), unveils its high-end hospitality masterplan for the Pinheirinho estate in Comporta, Portugal. Part of a natural reserve and spanning 400 hectares, the initial part of the Pinheirinho site was acquired by VIC in 2020, with an additional 200 hectares of non-development pine forest and dune land having been added to the project following VIC's acquisition. With an approved gross construction area of c. 200,000 sqm, Pinheirinho has since seen its pre-existing masterplan being re-designed by VIC, with a number of significant sustainability-led measures and responsible development initiatives put forward. The new destination will now incorporate two luxury hotels and branded residences, bespoke villas, apartments and townhouses, set to be built around its existing 18-hole golf course and surrounding pine forest. With privileged direct beach access, the estate will include a variety of sports facilities, family-friendly amenities, as well as shops and services, offering access to a dedicated beach club for residents and holidaymakers. The new destination is set to create over 2,000 jobs during the construction phase, as well as over 1,000 permanent jobs as the estate becomes fully operational. Buyers will be able to acquire plots for the construction of villas or turnkey properties, all to be designed in line with the local aesthetic and the guidelines set out by VIC, with a number of residences already under construction. Following recent build regulation changes that ensure the preservation of its surroundings and put the development of any further coastline projects in the area on pause indefinitely, Pinheirinho will be Comporta's last estate of this scale in such a prime location. As a global emerging luxury destination, often compared to the Hamptons, Ibiza or St. Tropez in the early years, Comporta has been attracting visitors from all over the world. Conveniently located in between three international airports (Lisbon, Faro and Beja) and an hour's drive from Lisbon, Comporta has been an increasingly popular holiday destination for those seeking an authentic lifestyle experience in a unique natural setting. As a local developer with a strong track record in masterplanning largescale development projects, VIC is to leverage its experience drawing on the success of its recent c. €1bn residential mixed-use Renzo Piano-designed Prata Riverside Village project in Lisbon. Its commitment to retaining local heritage will ensure that Pinheirinho will be sympathetic to the local community and respectful of the area's natural surroundings. João Cabaça, co-founder and CEO of VIC Properties, comments: "We are incredibly excited to bring this unbelievable project to life in Comporta. Pinheirinho not only reflects our dedication to creating spaces that enhance the natural beauty of their surroundings but also our responsibility towards the local community and its environment, a true commitment to our legacy in Comporta and the wider Alentejo region. "The unparalleled sense of simplicity, authenticity and deep connection with nature alongside the rich local heritage is a combination hardly found anywhere else in Europe, with Pinheirinho aiming at setting a new benchmark in luxury hospitality in Portugal and beyond." Pinheirinho Comporta website: https://pinheirinhocomporta.com/



22.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

