Truecaller AB: Truecaller announces its biggest ever update for iPhone users globally

With the advancements in Apple's latest iOS 18, Truecaller is now able to for the very first time launch a real-time caller ID and automated blocking of spam calls on iOS. These capabilities and other improvements as well as the ability to subscribe for a Premium Family plan are now being rolled out globally for paying subscribers of Truecaller on iOS. The launch is expected to further boost Truecallers subscription revenues.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller said, "We are proud that we, now 15 years after Truecaller's inception, are able to offer iOS-users the same world class leading Caller-ID and spam blocking experience as we have developed on Android. With this launch we increase our addressable market substantially, to other segments of users and to other geographies with a higher iOS-penetration."

Fredrik Kjell, COO, Truecaller said, "With this we further accelerate the growth potential of our fast growing and steady subscription revenues and our ambition to surpass 1 bn SEK in recurring revenues in the coming years. All iOS-users will be offered a free trial of our new improved service but then it will just be available for paying subscribers. With this launch we see a substantial opportunity to further increase the conversion rate on iOS which already today is more than five times higher on iOS compared to Android"

At year-end about 30 million (or 7%) of Truecaller's total 435 million MAUs are iOS-users. Of Truecallers more than 2.6 million paying subscribers about 750.000 of them are on iOS and more than 40% of Truecaller's current premium revenues comes from iOS-users.

The functionality of Truecallers Caller ID on iOS has historically been limited to a smaller local database on the user's local device. This update can leverage Truecaller's latest AI capabilities and global database to identify as many calls as possible. In addition, the latest update includes something that Truecaller iOS users have been requesting for a long time: automatic blocking of spam calls. All this has been made possible by Apple's Live Caller ID Lookup framework, developed especially for apps like Truecaller to provide live caller ID in a privacy-preserving way. This API uses state-of-the-art homomorphic encryption and Truecaller is the first in the world to deploy this at scale for Caller ID.

Finally, Truecaller on iPhone now includes the ability to subscribe for a Premium Family plan. With Family Plan, you can share all Truecaller Premium benefits like e.g. Truecaller AI Assistant, with up to four additional people at a low monthly or annual price. In India the subscription offering also includes a fraud insurance whereby you now can through the family offering can protect four more family members from becoming a victim of fraud.

All the new features will be made available for Truecaller Premium subscribers with the same pricing as for the Android offering. Free users on iOS will continue to enjoy ad-supported manual number search and caller ID of Verified Businesses.

Auto blocking of spam is available globally & the new Caller ID will be rolled out starting today. It will be available to all users across the world within the coming days.

How to enable Truecaller on iOS 18.2

Make sure you are on Truecaller for iPhone version 14.0 or later Open iPhone Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification. Here, enable all Truecaller switches and open the Truecaller app again.

