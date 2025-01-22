The Chinese company said that its new product has a drainage edge that ensures complete waterproofing. It can purportedly withstand wind speeds of 45 m/s and a snow load of 1 KN/m². Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has launched a new solar carport with a drainage edge that reportedly ensures complete waterproofing. "The internal intersecting waterproof track structure of the system can collect rainwater through symmetrical drainage guides to the groove at the bottom of the sloped carport roof," a spokesperson from Mibet told PV magazine. "The water flow is collected by the groove and ...

