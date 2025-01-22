Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KQXX | ISIN: XS2339427820 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
22.01.25
11:18 Uhr
82,94 Euro
-0,13
-0,16 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 11:36 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

e& is World's Fastest Growing Brand in the latest Global 500 Brand Report

Finanznachrichten News

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- e&, a global technology company, has achieved exceptional brand value growth this year and is ranked by Brand Finance as the "World's Fastest Growing Brand" in their Global 500 Brand 2025 report released earlier today during World Economic Forum at Davos. This recognition reflects a remarkable eight-fold increase in brand value versus last year, reaching an all-time high brand value of USD15.3 billion for e& as a standalone brand.

e& is World's Fastest Growing Brand in the latest Global 500 Brand Report

This success is the culmination of a three-year transformation journey, during which e& consolidated its historic "Etisalat" brand under a unified identity.

The significant increase of e&'s brand portfolio and investment value in the 2025 report was driven by growth in investments and portfolio exceeding USD 20 billion, including but not limited to PTCL (Pakistan), Mobily (Saudi Arabia), and the acquisition of a controlling stake (50 per cent plus one economic share) in the service and infrastructure companies of PPF Telecom Group. Furthermore, this growth was strengthened by the integration of the historic Etisalat brand and an organic year-on-year growth for e& of 13 per cent on a consolidated basis. e& also received a Brand Strength Index (BSI) rating of AAA, with a score of 84.6 out of 100.

In addition, e&'s high-profile partnerships, including a 15-year collaboration with Manchester City Football Club and its role as a founding partner of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, have brought the brand to global audiences, enhancing its visibility and strengthening its position as a leader in innovation and technology.

The brand's call to 'Go for More'

The e& brand, introduced as part of the group's strategic transformation, reflects a forward-looking vision that transcends traditional telecommunications. Though relatively young, it has quickly established itself as a technology powerhouse, housing five distinct business verticals that drive its growth and innovation. Last year's Brand Finance Global 500 report ranked both the e& and 'etisalat by e&' brands, with the latter now fully absorbed into e&, significantly enhancing its position and overall brand portfolio value in the rankings, which soared 700 per cent year-on-year.

Since unveiling its new brand identity in 2022, e& has quickly redefined what it means to deliver value to customers worldwide. Through its inspiring "Go for More" brand positioning, the global technology group highlights a dynamic portfolio that spans connectivity, digital services, entertainment, fintech, and enterprise solutions. Brands like e& UAE, Mobily KSA, and e& PPF Telecom provide cutting-edge connectivity, while platforms such as STARZPLAY, Charge&Go, and e& money simplify and enrich everyday life.

With a focus on empowering individuals, businesses, and communities across 38 countries, e& has built a powerful ecosystem designed to inspire growth, enable innovation, and create opportunities for a brighter, more connected future.

A brand of global significance

e& is also ranked among the Top 10 Most Valuable Telecom Brands globally according to the Global 500 Brand 2025 report. The company has consistently received recognition in its home market, including from Kantar BrandZ, which named it the most valuable brand in the UAE in November 2024.

The Global 500 2025 report again recognised Hatem Dowidar as the "Telecom Guardian of the Year" for the third consecutive year. In the 2025 rankings, he achieved an overall position of 39th and secured the number one spot in the telecom sector.

Contact:
Nancy Sudheer
Senior Manager at e&
nsudheer@eand.com

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603635/eand_Infographic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458295/5128717/e_and_Logo.jpg

e& Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/e-is-worlds-fastest-growing-brand-in-the-latest-global-500-brand-report-302357256.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.