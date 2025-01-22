Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4YR | ISIN: CNE1000003X6 | Ticker-Symbol: PZX
Tradegate
22.01.25
12:12 Uhr
5,153 Euro
-0,218
-4,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1855,19212:16
5,1515,19212:13
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 11:42 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An Bank Fuels Yulin Chemical's Green Transition With RMB2.3 Billion Loan

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An", "the Company" or the "Group" HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) announced that its subsidiary, Ping An Bank, has provided a RMB2.3 billion (equivalent to USD 322 million) loan to Shaanxi Coal Group's Yulin Chemical Co. Ltd. ("Yulin Chemical"). The financing will support Yulin Chemical's Coal Clean and Efficient Conversion Demonstration Project, which promotes cleaner and more efficient coal processing, aligning with China's low-carbon development goals.

The project is listed in the National Development and Reform Commission's 2024 Catalogue for Guiding Industry Restructuring. It uses advanced technologies to convert organic and inorganic sulfur into usable sulfur and repurposes slag, a byproduct of turning coal into a fuel gas, for building materials. This approach embodies a circular economy model of "reduce, reuse and recycle," maximizing resource use and minimizing environmental impact.

Since June 2022, Ping An Bank has provided a cumulative RMB3.44 billion (equivalent to USD 481.6 million) in loans to the project and will continue to offer financing support as construction progresses.

In light of China's "dual carbon" goals to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, high-carbon industries face significant pressure to transition to more sustainable practices. This transition presents a substantial funding gap, estimated to reach RMB487 trillion (equivalent to USD 68.2 trillion) over the next 30 years, an average of approximately RMB16 trillion (equivalent to USD 2.2 trillion)[1] annually. Traditional high-carbon sectors, such as coal power, steel and cement, often struggle to secure financing for these critical upgrades, despite having transition plans.

As an extension of green finance, transition finance plays a crucial role in facilitating industrial upgrades and ensuring stable economic growth. Guided by Ping An's green finance strategy, Ping An Bank seeks to provide funding for projects with significant carbon reduction potential, particularly in sectors with high emissions or those facing challenges in direct emission reduction.

"We are delighted to partner with Yulin Chemical in developing cleaner and more efficient coal conversion technologies," said Ping An Bank. "This project underscores our commitment to driving a green transition and sustainable development. We will continue to innovate in our financial services and support outstanding enterprises like Yulin Chemical to achieve China's dual carbon goals and industrial upgrades."

Ping An has integrated green finance in its Group-level strategy, leveraging its comprehensive financial services capabilities. In green insurance, Ping An provides risk protection and enhances risk reduction management for green industries. In green credit, Ping An Bank optimizes its credit structure and capital allocation based on low-carbon principles. It supports a green transition and environmental upgrades in traditional sectors such as coal power, steel and chemicals. In green investment, Ping An leverages the long-term and stable nature of insurance funds to meet the financing needs to develop a green, low-carbon, and circular economy. Through collaboration among its investment, asset management and securities businesses, Ping An has fully integrated environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors in its investment management requirements.

Ping An's green finance business continues to grow. In the first three quarters of 2024, Ping An's green insurance premium income reached RMB37.34 billion (equivalent to USD 5.2 billion). As of June 30, 2024, Ping An's green investment of insurance funds and green loan balance reached RMB124.88 billion (equivalent to USD 17.5 billion) and RMB164.63 billion (equivalent to USD 23.0 billion), respectively.

[1]Transition Finance Needs Financial Instrument Support (Source: China Banking and Insurance News Network) - http://www.cbimc.cn/content/2024-04/03/content_513214.html


Note: 1 RMB equivalent to 0.14 USD (according to the currency rate as of 22 Jan 2025)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ping-an-bank-fuels-yulin-chemicals-green-transition-with-rmb2-3-billion-loan-302357261.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.