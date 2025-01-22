Adidas demonstrated remarkable market performance on Wednesday, with its stock climbing 6.5% following impressive fourth-quarter results for 2024. The sportswear giant reported a substantial 24% revenue increase, reaching €5.965 billion, significantly exceeding analyst expectations. In a noteworthy turnaround, the company transformed a previous operational loss of €377 million into a profitable position, posting an operating profit of €57 million. This financial revival underscores the company's successful navigation through challenging market conditions, particularly through its strategic focus on premium pricing strategies.

Strong Brand Performance Drives Growth

The company's robust financial performance was further highlighted by encouraging earnings metrics, with earnings per share reaching €2.48, marking a significant improvement from the previous year's €1.45. Analysts project continued growth throughout 2024, with expected earnings of €4.00 per share. Additionally, shareholders may anticipate increased returns, with dividend projections suggesting an rise to €1.45 per share, more than double the previous year's €0.70 distribution.

