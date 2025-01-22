Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand has signed its 47th franchise agreement for the Danforth neighbourhood in Toronto, Ontario. The franchise agreement was signed by an existing multi-unit franchisee, bringing his total up to four units in the Toronto area, with his third location on Avenue set to open in just a few short weeks. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").

"With the signing of our 47th franchise, our Heal Wellness brand continues to grow our development pipeline and deliver predictable growth going forward," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "The consistent signing of franchise agreements and real estate locations across Canada validates our growth model as we create incremental value for our shareholders. We look forward to organically growing Heal Wellness into Canada's leading Acai Bowl brand."

"Happy Belly is focused on accelerating organic and inorganic growth in 2025, so this is just the beginning. With our first M&A transaction of the year set to close shortly, we look forward to leveraging our brand portfolio to access great real estate across North America. With a significant number of restaurants currently under construction, we anticipate announcing new openings throughout the year as we increase our footprint across Canada."

"The Danforth area in Toronto is known for its vibrant and diverse community, health-conscious demographic, and high foot traffic. Known for its eclectic mix of restaurants, cafes, and shops, the Danforth attracts locals and visitors alike, creating a steady stream of potential customers throughout the day. The combination of these factors makes Danforth a promising market for Heal, catering to the demand for nutritious and convenient food options."

"We currently have 421 retail locations contractually committed by area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly portfolio, spanning stores in development, under construction, and already operational. With each new store opening, the Happy Belly footprint continues to expand. Our dedicated team remains focused on sourcing and evaluating prime real estate, reviewing franchisee applications, and working closely with area developers to support our asset-light franchising model. By prioritizing high-quality franchise partnerships and strategically located properties across Canada, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and strengthen our market presence."

We are just getting started

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.



Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

