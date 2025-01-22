Push Security, a pioneer in identity threat detection and response (ITDR), is proud to announce its recent recognition as a "Rising Star" for ITDR by KuppingerCole Analysts, a global, independent analyst organization headquartered in Europe. This accolade highlights Push Security's commitment to advancing the security landscape with its unique browser-based platform that enables security operations teams to detect and stop identity attacks.

The "Rising Star" designation is awarded to companies that demonstrate exceptional innovation, market impact, and growth potential. Push Security has earned this recognition for its transformative approach to managing and securing workforce identities, focusing real-time attack interception and proactive response and remediation.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from KuppingerCole," said Adam Bateman, CEO of Push Security. "Defending users against identity-related attacks is a top priority for all the security teams we speak to who recognise that they need to be able to detect and respond to identity attacks at the earliest opportunity.

"Identity attacks are the most significant threat facing security teams today as attackers look to take advantage of the huge numbers of unsecured accounts attached to the sprawl of business apps that organizations now rely on," continued Bateman. "Push is committed to delivering an ITDR capability that is able to adapt to the complexities of modern identity infrastructure and gives security teams an edge over their adversaries, and to be named 'Rising Star' is true validation of our approach."

KuppingerCole "Rising Star" designation is a testament to Push Security's rapid growth and impact in the identity security space. As identity-based attacks like phishing, credential theft, and session hijacking continue to rise, Push Security remains at the forefront of providing innovative defenses that secure every workforce identity.

"Push Security's innovative approach to securing workforce identities stands out in an increasingly complex threat landscape," said Martin Kuppinger, principal analyst at KuppingerCole Analysts AG. "By focusing on real-time interception in the browser that meets the user where they work, they are addressing some of the most pressing challenges organizations face today. The 'Rising Star' award highlights their strong potential to impact the future of identity security."

From the KuppingerCole 2024 Rising Star: Push Security report: "Push Security demonstrates a strong product/market fit by addressing the surge in identity-based attacks, the most common vector for breaches. Organizations increasingly recognize the need for specialized ITDR tools, positioning Push Security as a critical component of modern cybersecurity strategies."

The report also emphasized "solutions like Push Security's, which provide unique telemetry and enhance cross-platform visibility, are poised to become integral to cybersecurity strategies."

The full KuppingerCole 2024 Rising Star: Push Security is available for download on the Push website.

About Push Security

Push Security recognizes that identities sprawled across the internet are now the primary attack surface and the route of least resistance for attackers. Push helps security operations teams to detect and stop attacks before user accounts can be compromised with its browser-based identity threat detection and response (ITDR) platform designed to detect attack techniques used earlier in the kill chain such as phishing, AitM/BitM toolkits, credential stuffing, session hijacking, and more. Push Security was founded by former red team members skilled in offensive security and security operations and is backed by Decibel, Google Ventures and other notable angel investors. For more information, visit https://pushsecurity.com or follow @pushsecurity.

About KuppingerCole Analysts:

KuppingerCole Analysts is a leading European research and advisory company, specializing in identity and access management (IAM), cybersecurity, and digital transformation. With a strong focus on providing independent analysis, expert guidance, and cutting-edge insights, KuppingerCole empowers organizations to navigate digital challenges, mitigate risks, and achieve compliance in an increasingly complex digital environment.

