https://petalfast.com/: Petalfast Partners With Platinum Vapes to Expand Nationwide Growth and Distribution

22.01.2025 12:14 Uhr
Petalfast Partners With Platinum Vapes to Expand Nationwide Growth and Distribution

Finanznachrichten News

Innovative National Sales and Distribution Platform Joins Forces with Leading Cannabis Brand Platinum Vape

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Petalfast, a leading national sales and distribution platform for the cannabis industry, announced a strategic partnership with Platinum Vape, one of the industry's most trusted and innovative vape brands operating under the Red White & Bloom Brands Group of companies. With Platinum Vape's reputation for producing clean, safe and powerful products, this new partnership will enhance Petalfast's portfolio of top-tier brands. Petalfast's connections in the market will help advance Platinum Vape's growth and distribution nationwide.

A commitment to producing the highest-quality product and ensuring consumer satisfaction has helped Platinum Vape gain a loyal customer base across the United States, including California. By joining forces with Petalfast, Platinum Vape gains an established distribution infrastructure and comprehensive sales force that will expand its business, streamline processes and increase its presence in the California market.

"Platinum Vape has delivered exciting, clean and high potency products to their consumers for a number of years," said Jason Vegotsky, CEO at Petalfast. "The Petalfast team is thrilled to bring their innovation and impactful range of cannabis products to our trusted retail partners. Platinum Vape's line of vape cartridges, disposables, live resin concentrates, and live rosin solventless concentrates is produced with high-quality, pesticide-free, high-potency flower. This partnership will allow us to explore new opportunities and bring this exceptional product line to even more customers."

Petalfast's expertise, proven track record, and extensive network in the cannabis space make them an excellent partner for us," said Allison Bachan, Commercial Director at Platinum Vape. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our growth journey, and we are excited to collaborate with their talented team to achieve our ambitious goals."

This announcement marks another milestone for Petalfast as it continues to build a robust ecosystem of industry-leading brands. For more information about Petalfast and Platinum Vape, visit [https://petalfast.com/] and [https://www.houseofplatinum.com/california].

About Petalfast

Petalfast is a leading national sales, marketing and distribution platform for the cannabis industry. The Company represents emerging and established cannabis brands, selling into and through retail channels in California, Arizona and Massachusetts. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Stiiizy, Wana, Lime, Bloom Brands, Humo and Yada Yada. Through its comprehensive agency of services, Petalfast provides brands with direct access to leading retailers and valuable buyer feedback. The Company is expanding its high-performing sales team and retail engagement services into additional adult-use recreational cannabis legal markets, extending its geographic footprint into the West, Midwest and Eastern United States.

Petalfast Media Contact
pr@petalfast.com

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands is a multi-jurisdictional cannabis operator and house of premium brands operating in the United States, Canada and select international jurisdictions. The Company is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including California, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio, in addition to Canadian and international markets.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.
Investor and Media Relations
IR@RedWhiteBloom.com

Contact Information

Petalfast Media
pr@petalfast.com

SOURCE: https://petalfast.com/



