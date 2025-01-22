Final Offer Launches PX: Empowering Agents to Share Off-Market Listings Within Their Brokerage and Directly with Consumers

Agents and consumers now have access to both on-market and off-market properties in one easy-to-navigate channel.

Final Offer, the leading offer and negotiation platform for residential real estate, announces the launch of Private Exclusive Listings (PX). This new feature allows agents to share off-market and pre-market properties within their brokerage and directly with clients via a private channel, providing early access to properties before they're publicly listed on the MLS and giving their sellers the advantage of testing the market.

Private Exclusive Listings are off-market or pre-market properties. These listings allow agents within the same brokerage to collaborate and share properties that haven't yet been made public on the MLS. With Final Offer, these listings are automatically included in the saved search channels of consumers working with agents from that brokerage. If a listing matches a client's criteria, it will appear directly in their feed alongside all on-market listings, letting buyers see all properties in one place.

"We're excited to bring access to private exclusives to our customers," said Tim Quirk, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Final Offer. "This new feature gives listing agents a unique opportunity to test the market, collect offers and make informed decisions about next steps for their sellers, whether that's transacting off market or bringing on the market with offers publicly registered for all to see."

The Final Offer platform offers full negotiation functionality for both on-market and off-market listings. This includes the ability to test multiple pricing strategies, engage in real-time negotiations, and make use of the Final Offer button which lets sellers define a price and terms that would let a buyer "buy it now."

Agents can fully negotiate properties off market or choose to "toggle" them on market to the MLS. In either case, the traction that is already in place, remains live on Final Offer.

Whether a listing is on-market or off-market, Final Offer provides agents with a suite of tools to negotiate transactions and gives all interested parties real-time offer alerts making sure buyers never miss an opportunity and sellers get the best outcome.

PX is now currently available in all markets that Final Offer operates. For more information on finaloffer.com visit contact.finaloffer.com/join-final-offer-private-exclusives .

Final Offer is an agent-driven, consumer-centric platform dedicated to streamlining the offer management and negotiation process in residential real estate. The platform provides real-time offer alerts, transparency in negotiations, and the ability to manage both on-market and off-market listings with flexibility. Final Offer is available in 11 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., as well as Ontario and Alberta, Canada. For more information, visit finaloffer.com .

