Mittwoch, 22.01.2025

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
22.01.25
08:07 Uhr
3,500 Euro
-0,080
-2,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.01.2025 12:16 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 
22-Jan-2025 / 10:43 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 
DATE: January 21, 2025 
 
Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013 
 
 It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in 
order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities. 
 Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme. 
 
ISIN     Issue Date Maturity  Currency Nominal Amount 
XS2975295796 21.01.2025 13.02.2026 GBP      26.980.000,00 
XS2984096664       22.01.2026 
       21.01.2025      USD   17.500.000

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 372178 
EQS News ID:  2072737 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072737&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2025 05:44 ET (10:44 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
