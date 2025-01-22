Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 12:18 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Delivers 1GW n-Type PV Modules for Ulan Buh Desert Renewable Energy Pilot Project

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a global leader in the PV industry, recently announced the completion of delivery for 1GW of high-performance n-type PV modules to the 1GW PV project at the Ulan Buh Desert Northeast New Energy Base initiative in China.

The Ulan Buh Desert Northeast New Energy Base is designed to become a major wind and solar power hub with a planned capacity of 12GW. The successful execution of this pilot project, powered by 1GW of JA Solar's cutting-edge n-type modules, demonstrates the company's ability to support large-scale renewable energy efforts. It also reflects the market's recognition of JA Solar's advanced technology and its role as a reliable supplier, ensuring the timely provision of critical energy solutions.

From the first shipment to the project in early 2024 to completion in just 180 days, JA Solar displayed exceptional flexibility in meeting customer requirements. With monthly peak deliveries exceeding 400MW, the company's dedication to on-time delivery was evident throughout the entire process. At the busiest stage, more than 80 truckloads were dispatched daily, helping maintain consistent and efficient transportation logistics.

JA Solar's involvement in this high-profile project highlights its leadership in the PV industry and its capability to handle complex, large-scale initiatives. The pilot's importance extends beyond its own scope; it serves as a critical milestone in the broader Ulan Buh Desert New Energy Base.

Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar, said, "JA Solar's involvement in this significant project underscores the company's operational strengths, extensive experience in large-scale initiatives, and steadfast commitment to advancing sustainable development. JA Solar is dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions globally and accelerating the shift to a low-carbon economy. By providing high-quality PV modules for this project, JA Solar reinforces its role as a dependable partner in global carbon neutrality efforts, while continuing to support the growth of renewable energy infrastructure for a greener and more sustainable future."

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to know more about JA Solar.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-delivers-1gw-n-type-pv-modules-for-ulan-buh-desert-renewable-energy-pilot-project-302357289.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.