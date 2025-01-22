Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 12:18 Uhr
85 Leser
301,000 Britons are now searching for sofa beds every month: Why functionality is all the rage, research by Furniture Village

Finanznachrichten News

Furniture Village reveals why so many Britons are searching for sofa beds. Plus 4 other popular sofa searches.

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Village has revealed the most popular sofa styles in the UK. Based on Google Search data, sofa beds are the most searched sofa type with a whopping 301,000 average monthly searches. They are followed by corner sofas with 165,000 searches, making them hugely popular too. Chesterfield sofas (33,100), Modular sofas (27,100), and velvet sofas (9,900) are next with similarly high search volumes, making it clear that searchers are looking for specific sofas to fit the décor, size, and functional needs of their home.

Glamour style living room and corner sofa.

Experts at Furniture Village have explained why these sofa styles are so popular with Brits.

1. Sofa Beds - 301,000 average monthly searches

Sofa beds are the most searched sofa with 301,000 average monthly searches. They're a multipurpose piece of furniture that many people use either in their living rooms or to turn a snug or guest room into a cosy bedroom for loved ones. With space-saving being more important than ever, multi-use sofas are a great way to ensure people are making the most of their space.

2. Corner sofas - 165,000 average monthly searches

Corner sofas are also extremely popular with 165,000 monthly searches. They create a cosy focal point in any living room, while offering enough space for the whole family. Those who have big families or like to host tend to search for corner sofas.

3. Chesterfield sofas - 33,100 average monthly searches

Chesterfield sofas have 33,100 searches and are a classic sofa silhouette that feature deep buttons and scrolled arm rests. Home decorators are looking back to classic styles to add a homely statement piece in their living rooms.

4. Modular sofas - 27,100 average monthly searches

Modular sofas are ideal for decorators who like to move their furniture around to freshen up their homes. With 27,100 searches, they're increasingly popular. The specialist at Furniture Village explained, "Modular sofas piece together with a simple mechanism, making them easy to move. Some modular sofas are even customisable to create different sofa shapes."

5. Velvet sofas - 9,900 average monthly searches

Velvet sofas are ideal for a lavish look in a living room so it's unsurprising that it has 9,900 average searches. The expert says, "Many home decorators choose a velvet sofa for an Art Deco aesthetic," but they are popular for adding a bit of texture to a living room too.

Top 12 sofas Britons are searching for according to average monthly searches in Google:

  1. Sofa beds - 301,000
  2. Corner sofas - 165,000
  3. Chesterfield sofas - 33,100
  4. Modular sofas - 27,100
  5. Velvet sofas - 9,900
  6. Modern sofas - 4,400
  7. Recliner sofas - 3,600
  8. Mid-century sofas - 2,900
  9. Traditional sofas - 1,300
  10. Scandi sofas - 170
  11. Tech sofas - 170
  12. Glamour sofas - 40

With both functional sofa beds and specific materials, like velvet sofas, having a high search volume, it's clear that Britons are looking for both function and style when they're searching for their dream sofas and armchairs.

For more information
Nicole Barnard
tmwi, acting on behalf of Furniture Village
outreach@tmwi.co.uk
01789 404180

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/301-000-britons-are-now-searching-for-sofa-beds-every-month-why-functionality-is-all-the-rage-research-by-furniture-village-302355388.html

