-Global eyecare and hearing specialist switches from Oracle to Spinnaker for improved support-

-Significant savings achieved over the next three years will be invested in customer facing retail technologies designed to improve the customer experience-

Spinnaker Support (Spinnaker), trusted by companies worldwide to support their essential Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announces that it will enable global eyecare and hearing specialist Specsavers to achieve significant savings over the next three years by moving its support from Oracle to Spinnaker.

Founded in 1983, Specsavers provides affordable eyecare and hearing services to customers worldwide, aiming to transform lives through accessible healthcare. With over 2,293 stores across the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, Specsavers employs more than 46,000 people working in stores, support offices, and throughout the supply chain.

In 2012, Specsavers went on a journey to transform its legacy IT estate, with Oracle forming the foundation of its supply chain, finance systems, and customer marketing. However, as Oracle shifted toward cloud solutions and perpetual licensing, Specsavers decided to reassess its support function.

Specsavers was also eager to maintain its relationship with Oracle and continue using its product suite, including Oracle E-Business Suite, Siebel, Oracle Customer Hub, and Hyperion.

Kieran Mazur, Head of Information Technology, Group and People Organization, Specsavers said: "After an in-depth RFP process that allowed us to ensure that any change to our Oracle support function wouldn't affect our supply chain, and after a recommendation from Gartner, we decided to engage Spinnaker to provide support for our Oracle applications. Spinnaker Support took the time to explain how they would respond if something went wrong, but more importantly how quickly an issue would be solved and this target resolution time is critical for Specsavers. Spinnaker's Ultimate Support Guarantee then provided the reassurance many in our team required in the event we needed to ask Oracle for specific support to address an issue, which means we weren't alone."

Mazur continued: "We will save a significant amount over the next three years because of the decision to move our support function from Oracle to Spinnaker Support. These savings will be reinvested in our retail-facing technology and improve the customer service we provide. In addition, the switch to Spinnaker has delivered improved support and eliminated our support ticket backlog, which has then allowed us to resolve supply chain and retailer system issues in rapid time."

Since making the switch to Spinnaker Support, the relationship between Specsavers and Oracle has remained unchanged and both are engaging about future strategy.

Matt Stava, CEO, Spinnaker Support said: "Our partnership with Specsavers demonstrates how organizations can free themselves from support contracts that no longer meet their needs, while still maintaining a relationship with the software vendor and continuing to use their products. For Specsavers, the significant cost savings will be reinvested to improve other areas of their business."

