Referring to the bulletin from Climeon AB's annual general meeting, held on December 9, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 27, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: CLIME B Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0009973548 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 24, 2025 New ISIN code: SE0023837182 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jan 27, 2025

