Referring to the bulletin from Climeon AB's annual general meeting, held on December 9, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 27, 2025. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|CLIME B
|Terms:
|Reverse split: 1:10
|Current ISIN:
|SE0009973548
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|Jan 24, 2025
|New ISIN code:
|SE0023837182
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|Jan 27, 2025
SWE.
