Egal Pads On A Roll Raises $4 Million for Period Hygiene in Public Restrooms

Free period products are becoming more available and accessible as Egal-a company on a mission to give periods equal treatment in the restroom-is installing its pads and dispensers in bathroom stalls worldwide. Today the company is announcing a $4 million Series A investment round, while bringing its solution to airport bathrooms in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Unexpected periods occur away from home all the time. The absence of period products in bathrooms means women have been forced to opt out of life's activities or detour from their priorities and commitments. From missed flights, skipped sports practices, embarrassing accidents to rushing to find a store, the impact on anyone who gets a period is meaningful.

"Period products could -- and should -- be delivered as reliably and conveniently as toilet paper. It's high time we made this much easier for people on the move," said Penelope Finnie, co-founder and CEO of Egal, the company behind Pads on A Roll.

The goal of Egal is to install Pads On A Roll in every public or shared bathroom. To achieve this ambition, Finnie and her team designed the product to mirror the logistics of stocking toilet paper in bathrooms, using the same distributors, including Staples, Grainger, and HD Supply. The optional Egal dispenser takes less than five minutes to install, and restocking rolls takes seconds. The company has "rolled out" its products in restrooms across several countries-including the United States, Canada, the U.K., South Africa, and soon in the UAE.

Egal Pads on a Roll installed in a restroom

The Bauer Family Office's Technology for Humanity led Egal's $4 million Series A, with the Slater Technology Fund, the Catalytic Impact Foundation, and Princeton Alumni Angels and others participating. The company plans to use the funds to hire new talent, share their solution with more people and organizations, and continue their global growth plans.

Airports are Adding Egal Pads On a Roll to Concourses and Terminals

As a travel hub, an airport serves tens of thousands of travelers daily. However, access to period products is often overlooked, which can be especially problematic when travelers can not leave for many hours before they reach their final destination. The situation is even more distressing for people with disabilities.

"Many airports are undergoing major renovations to improve the customer experience right now," said Finnie. "We are proud to be part of their enhancement plans so travelers and airport professionals can manage their periods with dignity, privacy and ease."

Egal's products are now in bathroom stalls throughout the largest concourse of Denver Airport, as well as in all bathrooms for the airport's 40,000 employees. One Denver International traveler commented: "This is so thoughtful and innovative. Providing free period products in restrooms should be standard everywhere."

Additional U.S. airport and Egal partnerships will be announced in 2025.

In the U.K., Egal pads are available for employees at the London Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Newcastle Airports. After positive feedback from airport staff, plans are underway to expand to public bathrooms for travelers.

About Egal

Egal Pads, Inc. was founded on the idea that pads should be free and accessible where they are needed the most: right next to the toilet paper. Their patented Pads on a Roll can be refilled quickly and is less expensive to maintain than vending machines placed out by the sinks.

What started as a mandate in half the states to provide period products for students has now evolved into a movement to put products in every restroom away from home. Today, Egal's Pads on a Roll are in more than 1,700 schools, as well as libraries, museums, zoos, parks, and most recently, airports and stadiums in both the U.S. and the U.K. The company won the 2024 Mass Innovation Health Tech Award, as well as the 2024 Innovation Award at Women's Health Innovation Summit Europe in Basel, Switzerland. The product is sold across the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Germany, Poland, South Africa and soon in the UAE.

