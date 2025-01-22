Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Sol Systems, a leading national clean energy company, has announced the successful financial close and start of construction of a $345 million, 182-megawatt (MW) solar project, which will produce enough clean energy to power approximately 33,800 Illinois homes annually. Currently under construction on a 1,050-acre historic subsurface mine site, the project represents a powerful example of the energy transition in practice, transforming a carbon-intensive mining site in Randolph County, Illinois into a renewable energy asset generating community and ecosystem benefits for decades to come.

The Tilden project highlights Sol Systems' unique approach to clean energy development, going beyond the megawatt to deliver long-term community benefits, ecosystem protection, and economic opportunities. The successful financial close of the project was made possible through key collaborations with ING, Churchill Stateside Group, Qcells, Nextracker, and McCarthy Building Companies, demonstrating the value of bringing together financial expertise, domestic manufacturing, and innovative construction practices to achieve impact-driven clean energy solutions.

"This project represents what Sol Systems is all about-bringing renewable energy solutions to the most challenging and impactful sites," noted Yuri Horwitz, CEO, Sol Systems. "By working with trusted partners like ING, Churchill, Qcells, Nextracker, and McCarthy, we are able to not only provide clean energy but also invest in U.S. manufacturing, protect ecosystems, and support local communities. The Tilden project is a blueprint for how we believe clean energy development should be done."

Transforming Mines into Clean Energy Assets: Innovation in Practice

An 840,000-acre swath of underground mines runs through Southern Illinois, challenging surface land development across the state. By utilizing this restricted land, Sol Systems pioneered a unique approach to renewable energy development. Historical mining operations helped advance economic development in the area for decades. When these mines closed in the 1990's, operations depleted the area of resources, no longer contributed to tax revenues, and in some instances prohibited infrastructure development on the surface-affecting the local community for generations.

Sol Systems collaborated with experts in mine engineering and reclamation to overcome challenges associated with the underground mining operation and burdened surface rights. The team successfully collaborated with Nextracker on a safe and effective tracker and foundation design for the site, and secured 147 surface waivers from unique entities, demonstrating the project's complexity and Sol Systems' commitment to tireless problem-solving.

The financing for this project reflects a strong partnership with financial institutions that share Sol Systems' vision for impact-driven investment that supports local communities.

"Sol Systems is a unique and compelling company; developing clean energy projects while reinvesting in the local communities in which these projects operate. Tilden Solar is ING's third consecutive financing with Sol Systems. The confidence we have in this management team's execution capabilities enabled us to put forth a 100% underwrite of the project's financing needs. I look forward to the bright (and clean) future of our partnership with Yuri and the broader Sol Systems organization," stated Matthew Rosetti, Head of Sectors for ING in the Americas.

"We are excited to secure hundreds of millions in funding for Sol Systems' Tilden project, helping bring this state-of-the-art facility to life. Our team prides itself on collaboration with our Fortune 500 client base, empowering them to invest in this dynamic and rapidly expanding asset class," said Matt Hart, Vice President of Investor Relations of Churchill Stateside Securities.

Strengthening Domestic Supply Chains with U.S.-Made Solar Components

The Tilden project also underscores Sol Systems' commitment to domestic supply chains, with Qcells providing U.S.-manufactured solar modules and Nextracker supplying U.S.-manufactured racking systems. The project reflects Sol Systems' alignment with federal policy initiatives to promote domestic materials in renewable energy development.

"At Qcells, we are proud to be a part of a project that not only advances renewable energy but also strengthens the U.S. manufacturing supply chain," said Mr. IP Kim, Qcells GES President. "The Tilden project highlights the importance of using domestically produced modules to meet the nation's clean energy goals, while also delivering economic benefits to American workers. We're excited to partner with Sol Systems to make this innovative project a reality."

"Nextracker is proud to be working with Sol Systems and McCarthy Building Companies on the Tilden Solar Project which will be using American made steel components," said Dan Shugar, Nextracker founder and CEO. "Together, we're collaborating to deliver best-in-class tracker and foundation solutions, purpose-built to meet the project's unique geotechnical and sustainability requirements-both above and below ground-using the best of American innovation."

A Community-First Approach to Renewable Development

The Tilden project is a hallmark of Sol Systems' Infrastructure + Impact approach, which emphasizes delivering lasting community impact alongside clean energy deployment. On top of millions of dollars in estimated tax revenues, the project will deploy at least 20 years of ongoing investments in local workforce development, community partnerships, and environmental stewardship initiatives to ensure that the benefits of clean energy extend beyond the project itself. Additionally, the Tilden Solar project is creating approximately 300 construction jobs, with the majority being local hires in collaboration with area unions, including carpenters, operators, and electricians.

"Building this project on a subsurface mine requires innovation, precision, and a commitment to doing things safely," said Andy Poirot, vice president of the Tilden Solar project construction for McCarthy Building Companies, the project's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor. "We are proud to work alongside Sol Systems to bring the Tilden project to life. This is a prime example of how renewable energy projects can create new opportunities within our industry and for the communities where projects are being built, while preserving the environment for future generations."

Sol Systems is also working with conservation partners to implement ecosystem restoration initiatives, including efforts to promote and preserve native species and pollinator habitat on-site. These initiatives further demonstrate Sol Systems' focus on environmental stewardship as a core component of project development.







