The Italian manufacturer said its new Large Evo PL heat pump can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4. 17. The system can also reportedly deliver water temperature of up to 60 C and, when stacked in series, reach a maximum system capacity of 1,660 kW. Italian heat pump producer Clivet has launched a new air-source heat pump for applications in commercial buildings. "Our new heat pump meets different kinds of applications thanks to full inverter technology on compressors and fans and wide operating envelope," the company said in a statement. "It is designed to connect up to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...