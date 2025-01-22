Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EliTe Solar Ranks #9 on Wood Mackenzie's "Global Solar PV Module Manufacturers Ranking for H1 2024"

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EliTe Solar, a global leader in integrated solar manufacturing, is proud to announce its ranking as #9 on Wood Mackenzie's prestigious "Global Solar PV Module Manufacturers Ranking for H1 2024." This recognition underscores EliTe Solar's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability in the renewable energy industry.

As a BloombergNEF Tier 1 company since 2012, EliTe Solar has established itself as a trusted provider of high-efficiency solar solutions. The company's comprehensive manufacturing process-spanning ingot, wafer, cell, and module production-ensures superior quality control and cost efficiency, making it a preferred partner for customers worldwide.

"Our ranking reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers and partners. EliTe Solar remains committed to driving the clean energy transition by delivering best-in-class service while continually building and nurturing strong partnerships," said Arndt Lutz, EliTe Solar's CEO.

EliTe Solar's innovative advancements in n-type and p-type cell technologies have set a benchmark for performance and reliability, empowering utility-scale, commercial, and industrial solar projects globally. The company's strategic focus on sustainable manufacturing practices, with facilities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, and an upcoming hub in the USA, further highlights its leadership in supporting the global energy transition.

This recognition by Wood Mackenzie reinforces EliTe Solar's mission to accelerate the adoption of solar power and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

About EliTe Solar

EliTe Solar, established in 2005, has a proven track record of delivering over 10GW of solar modules globally. As a premier provider of photovoltaic modules and intelligent energy solutions, EliTe Solar offers optimized solar solutions catering to utility, commercial, and industrial clients worldwide. Through customized continuous innovation in solar technologies and finance solutions, EliTe Solar delivers intelligent energy solutions that maximize value and mitigate risk while optimizing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). Headquartered in Singapore and with manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, and soon, the USA, EliTe Solar is committed to sustainability and excellence in providing reliable and efficient solar solutions. Discover more at elite-solar.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elite-solar-ranks-9-on-wood-mackenzies-global-solar-pv-module-manufacturers-ranking-for-h1-2024-302357158.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.