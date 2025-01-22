France deployed 4. 6 GW of solar in 2024, bringing its total PV capacity to 22. 12 GW. Grid operator Enedis says that self-consumption accounted for 35% of new installations. From pv magazine France French grid operator Enedis said that France deployed 4,596 MW of solar in 2024, including 1,567 MW of self-consumption capacity, which accounted for 35% of new additions. The figure set a new record for France's PV sector, surpassing the 3,135 MW installed in 2023, 2. 6 GW in 2022, and 2. 8 GW in 2021. Nearly 240,000 solar systems were connected last year, up 33,000 from 2023, with 227,317 installations ...

