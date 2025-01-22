Cariny Camacho Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer for Chromalloy

Chromalloy is pleased to announce the appointment of Cariny Camacho to the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Cariny is a distinguished human resource professional with extensive experience in driving cultural change, implementing strategic human resources operating systems, managing organizational development, and partnering with operating leadership for talent management and development. She has earned a reputation for fostering high-performing teams and building inclusive, dynamic workplace cultures.

Chris Celtruda, CEO of Chromalloy, remarked, "Cariny's dedication to excellence will be instrumental in driving our human resources initiatives forward. We are looking to drive a competitive, velocity-driven culture that accepts change and is ready to confront business challenges. I expect her approach to talent acquisition and development will help us build a culture that positions us for future growth."

In her most recent role as Senior Director, HRBP Southeast Region at Quest Diagnostics, she worked closely with senior-level business leaders to align human resource strategies with organizational goals. Her leadership significantly contributed to workforce productivity, employee engagement, and operational excellence. Key achievements included implementing comprehensive employee engagement surveys to enhance retention and productivity, driving organizational re-design and talent management strategies to meet long-term business objectives, and coaching senior leaders through complex change initiatives while ensuring alignment with ethical and legal standards.

Prior to Quest Diagnostics, she held pivotal roles at Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc. and Ametek, where she led human resource operations, workforce planning, and leadership development initiatives. She has experience building university and community relations programs, being the architect for a high potential leader development program and has been involved extensively in acquisition workforce integration.

Cariny, an alumna of York College, CUNY, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management.

"I am passionate about creating workplaces where employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated to contribute to their fullest potential," said Cariny. "I believe that people and the development of our global team will enable the growth expectations of the business in the coming years."

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

