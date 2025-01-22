Prime Numbers Labs Launches Liquid Staking on XDC Network, Making Masternode Rewards Accessible to All

Prime Numbers Labs, a promising ecosystem in decentralized finance (DeFi), has announced the launch of PrimeStaking, an innovative Liquid Staking solution on the XDC Network. This new system removes barriers to XDC masternode participation, allowing every XDC holder to stake their assets, earn rewards, and actively engage in the network's ecosystem.

Traditionally, running an XDC masternode requires 10 million XDC, KYC compliance, and advanced technical expertise - barriers that have excluded many users. PrimeStaking removes these obstacles, enabling XDC holders to stake their tokens, earn masternode rewards, and receive pstXDC, a liquid staking derivative minted at a 1:1 ratio. These tokens can be used across various DeFi protocols while the staked XDC continues to generate rewards.

Unlocking the power of liquid staking

The Liquid Staking process allows users to mint an XDC Vault through the staking platform, making it easy to start staking XDC. XDC Vaults provide several advantages, including a simplified staking method that removes the need for complex masternode setups and the associated costs. Prime Numbers Labs handles all the technical details, so users can stake XDC without any extra costs or technical knowledge. Moreover, these vaults are built to support a large user base and easily adapt to protocol updates. All Vault transactions are recorded on-chain, giving users a clear and transparent record of their staking activity. Additionally, audited smart contracts ensure the security of funds and maintain full transparency across all transactions.

A look into masternode vaults

For users with 10 million XDC tokens, Masternode Vaults provide a hassle-free way to enjoy masternode rewards. PrimeStaking retains only 0.35% of the 8% APY, with the remaining 7.65% going directly to the user. This solution eliminates the need for technical expertise and hosting costs, allowing users to focus solely on earning rewards.

PrimeStaking marks a much-needed step forward in making DeFi accessible and rewarding for everyone. With its innovative approach, Prime Numbers Labs is setting new standards for user-friendly and transparent staking solutions on the XDC Network.

About Prime Numbers Labs

Prime Numbers Labs is pioneering decentralized finance with PrimeFi , the first and only omnichain lending and borrowing protocol integrated with Hyperliquid. This innovative solution redefines DeFi liquidity by bridging assets across multiple blockchains, including Hyperliquid, Arbitrum, Base, and BNB Chain. Powered by LayerZero, PrimeFi minimizes on-chain borrowing risks while maximizing liquidity access.

About XDC Network

The XDC Network is a blockchain purpose-built to facilitate trade finance and tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). As an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network, it utilizes a delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) mechanism to achieve rapid transaction speeds, near-zero gas fees, and high throughput. Designed for security, scalability, and efficiency, the XDC Network supports diverse blockchain applications and delivers advanced infrastructure for enterprise-grade solutions.

Media Contact

Organization: Prime Numbers

Contact Person Name: Farhana Meghami

Website: https://primenumbers.xyz

Email: info@primenumbers.xyz

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Prime Numbers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire