Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 13:50 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prime Numbers Labs Launches Liquid Staking on XDC Network, Making Masternode Rewards Accessible to All

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Prime Numbers Labs, a promising ecosystem in decentralized finance (DeFi), has announced the launch of PrimeStaking, an innovative Liquid Staking solution on the XDC Network. This new system removes barriers to XDC masternode participation, allowing every XDC holder to stake their assets, earn rewards, and actively engage in the network's ecosystem.

Traditionally, running an XDC masternode requires 10 million XDC, KYC compliance, and advanced technical expertise - barriers that have excluded many users. PrimeStaking removes these obstacles, enabling XDC holders to stake their tokens, earn masternode rewards, and receive pstXDC, a liquid staking derivative minted at a 1:1 ratio. These tokens can be used across various DeFi protocols while the staked XDC continues to generate rewards.

Unlocking the power of liquid staking

The Liquid Staking process allows users to mint an XDC Vault through the staking platform, making it easy to start staking XDC. XDC Vaults provide several advantages, including a simplified staking method that removes the need for complex masternode setups and the associated costs. Prime Numbers Labs handles all the technical details, so users can stake XDC without any extra costs or technical knowledge. Moreover, these vaults are built to support a large user base and easily adapt to protocol updates. All Vault transactions are recorded on-chain, giving users a clear and transparent record of their staking activity. Additionally, audited smart contracts ensure the security of funds and maintain full transparency across all transactions.

A look into masternode vaults

For users with 10 million XDC tokens, Masternode Vaults provide a hassle-free way to enjoy masternode rewards. PrimeStaking retains only 0.35% of the 8% APY, with the remaining 7.65% going directly to the user. This solution eliminates the need for technical expertise and hosting costs, allowing users to focus solely on earning rewards.

PrimeStaking marks a much-needed step forward in making DeFi accessible and rewarding for everyone. With its innovative approach, Prime Numbers Labs is setting new standards for user-friendly and transparent staking solutions on the XDC Network.

About Prime Numbers Labs

Prime Numbers Labs is pioneering decentralized finance with PrimeFi, the first and only omnichain lending and borrowing protocol integrated with Hyperliquid. This innovative solution redefines DeFi liquidity by bridging assets across multiple blockchains, including Hyperliquid, Arbitrum, Base, and BNB Chain. Powered by LayerZero, PrimeFi minimizes on-chain borrowing risks while maximizing liquidity access.

About XDC Network

The XDC Network is a blockchain purpose-built to facilitate trade finance and tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). As an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network, it utilizes a delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) mechanism to achieve rapid transaction speeds, near-zero gas fees, and high throughput. Designed for security, scalability, and efficiency, the XDC Network supports diverse blockchain applications and delivers advanced infrastructure for enterprise-grade solutions.

Media Contact

Organization: Prime Numbers
Contact Person Name: Farhana Meghami
Website: https://primenumbers.xyz
Email: info@primenumbers.xyz
City: Dubai
Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Prime Numbers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.