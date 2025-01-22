HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net income of $20.3 million, or $0.64 per diluted share; return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.61%; return on average stockholders' equity ("ROAE") of 14.89%; and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") (1) of 17.40%

Adjusted net income (1) of $19.5 million; or $0.62 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA (1) of 1.56%; adjusted ROAE (1) of 14.36%; and adjusted ROATCE (1) of 16.77%

Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.16% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.08%, on an annualized basis

Net interest margin and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) nearly unchanged at 3.96% and 4.01%, respectively

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the "Company" or "HBT Financial" or "HBT"), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $20.3 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $18.4 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, "We ended 2024 with another quarter of strong earnings. Adjusted net income(1) of $19.5 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, increased from $19.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. Underpinning this strong financial performance was our resilient net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)(1) of 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down only 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 despite the Federal Reserve cutting the federal funds target range by 100 basis points since September 18, 2024. Our strong earnings generated good returns with adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.56% and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.77% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.50% and 17.19%, respectively, for the full year of 2024. Tangible book value per share(1) continued to increase during the quarter and has increased 14.7% during 2024. In addition to our strong earnings and profitability, our balance sheet remains strong with all capital ratios increasing during the fourth quarter of 2024. Finally, asset quality remains exceptional with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.16% at December 31, 2024 and net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis of only 0.08% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.05% for the full year of 2024.

Looking ahead to 2025, we feel confident that our balance sheet is well positioned to absorb the market's interest rate outlook, our capital levels and operational structure support attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise, and our asset quality remains strong with no significant signs of stress in any specific sector."

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.5 million, or $0.62 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.60 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).

Cash Dividend

On January 21, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock (the "Dividend"). The Dividend is payable on February 11, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 4, 2025. This represents an increase of $0.02 from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share.

Mr. Carter noted, "We are very pleased to announce that our strong financial performance and capital ratios have enabled us to further increase our quarterly cash dividend by $0.02 per share, or 10.5%, while maintaining more than sufficient capital to support the continued growth of the Company."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $47.4 million, a decrease of 0.7% from $47.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower yields on loans and deposits with banks, driven by the recent cuts to short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which were mostly offset by lower funding costs and higher yields on debt securities.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income increased 0.7% from $47.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to improved interest-earning asset yields which were mostly offset by an increase in funding costs.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.96%, compared to 3.98% for the third quarter of 2024, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.01%, compared to 4.03% for the third quarter of 2024. Lower loan yields, which decreased 13 basis points to 6.32%, were largely offset by a decrease in funding costs, with the cost of funds decreasing 8 basis points to 1.39%, and an increase in debt securities yields, which increased 9 basis points to 2.41%.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest margin increased 3 basis points from 3.93% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 2 basis points from 3.99%. These increases were primarily attributable to increases in interest-earning asset yields outpacing increases in funding costs.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million, an increase from $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to changes in the mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") fair value adjustment, with a $1.3 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2024 results compared to a $1.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2024 results. Additionally, a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees was primarily driven by an increase in farm real estate brokerage fees, and a $0.2 million increase in income on bank owned life insurance was primarily attributable to a $0.2 million gain on life insurance proceeds. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.3 million loss on the sale of $2.4 million of debt securities during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased 26.3% from $9.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.3 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2024 results compared to a $1.2 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2023 results.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $30.9 million, a 1.3% decrease from $31.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in salaries, primarily driven by lower vacation accruals, and a $0.3 million decrease in employee benefits, primarily driven by lower medical benefits expense. Partially offsetting these decreases was a $0.4 million increase in data processing expense.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased 1.7% from $30.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million increase in data processing expense and a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense, driven in part by planned building maintenance projects. These increases were partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in marketing and customer relations expense.

On February 1, 2023, HBT Financial completed its acquisition of Town and Country Financial Corporation ("Town and Country") with the core system conversion successfully completed in April 2023. Acquisition-related expenses recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023 are summarized below. No Town and Country acquisition-related expenses were recognized subsequent to the second quarter of 2023.

(dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $ 5,924 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 3,584 Furniture and equipment 39 Data processing 2,031 Marketing and customer relations 24 Loan collection and servicing 125 Legal fees and other noninterest expense 1,964 Total noninterest expense 7,767 Total acquisition-related expenses $ 13,691

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.47 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $3.37 billion at September 30, 2024, and $3.40 billion at December 31, 2023. The $96.3 million increase from September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to new originations to recurring customers and higher usage on existing lines of credit in our commercial and industrial portfolio. Higher line usage in our commercial and industrial portfolio was driven in part by a $11.3 million seasonal increase in grain elevator line balances as well as $12.0 million drawn on two customers' lines which were funded shortly before and paid off shortly after year-end.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $4.28 billion at September 30, 2024, and $4.40 billion at December 31, 2023. The $37.6 million increase from September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to higher balances maintained in retail accounts and a $17.2 million increase in wealth management customer reciprocal deposits included in money market accounts. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in public funds and a $30.0 million decrease in brokered deposits due to planned repayment at scheduled maturity.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $7.7 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared with $8.2 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, and $7.9 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. Additionally, of the $7.7 million of nonperforming loans held as of December 31, 2024, $1.6 million is either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $0.5 million decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to a decrease in one-to-four family residential nonaccrual balances.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $1.5 million increase in required reserves driven by increased loan balances and changes within the portfolio; a $0.6 million decrease in required reserves resulting from changes in economic forecasts; and a $0.2 million decrease in specific reserves.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $0.5 million, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company's allowance for credit losses was 1.21% of total loans and 549% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024, compared with 1.22% of total loans and 499% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $4.1 million as of September 30, 2024.

Capital

As of December 31, 2024, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

December 31, 2024 For Capital

Adequacy Purposes

With Capital

Conservation Buffer Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.51 % 10.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.50 8.50 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.21 7.00 Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.51 4.00

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 9.42% as of December 31, 2024, from 9.35% as of September 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.25 to $14.80 as of December 31, 2024, when compared to September 30, 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program. The Company's Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program that took effect upon the expiration of the Company's prior stock repurchase program on January 1, 2025. The new stock repurchase program will be in effect until January 1, 2026 and authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $15 million of its common stock.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2024, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.5 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

As of or for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income $ 62,798 $ 64,117 $ 61,411 $ 251,700 $ 228,999 Interest expense 15,397 16,384 14,327 62,850 37,927 Net interest income 47,401 47,733 47,084 188,850 191,072 Provision for credit losses 725 603 1,113 3,031 7,573 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,676 47,130 45,971 185,819 183,499 Noninterest income 11,630 8,705 9,205 35,571 36,046 Noninterest expense 30,908 31,322 30,387 124,007 130,964 Income before income tax expense 27,398 24,513 24,789 97,383 88,581 Income tax expense 7,126 6,333 6,343 25,603 22,739 Net income $ 20,272 $ 18,180 $ 18,446 $ 71,780 $ 65,842 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 $ 2.26 $ 2.07 Adjusted net income (1) $ 19,546 $ 19,244 $ 19,272 $ 75,002 $ 78,182 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1) 0.62 0.61 0.60 2.37 2.46 Book value per share $ 17.26 $ 17.04 $ 15.44 Tangible book value per share (1) 14.80 14.55 12.90 Shares of common stock outstanding 31,559,366 31,559,366 31,695,828 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 31,559,366 31,559,366 31,708,381 31,590,117 31,626,308 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 3.96 % 3.98 % 3.93 % 3.96 % 4.09 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2) 4.01 4.03 3.99 4.01 4.15 Efficiency ratio 51.16 % 54.24 % 52.70 % 53.99 % 56.49 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2) 50.68 53.71 52.09 53.46 55.81 Loan to deposit ratio 80.27 % 78.72 % 77.35 % Return on average assets * 1.61 % 1.44 % 1.46 % 1.43 % 1.34 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 14.89 13.81 15.68 13.93 14.60 Return on average tangible common equity * (1) 17.40 16.25 18.96 16.45 17.63 Adjusted return on average assets * (1) 1.56 % 1.53 % 1.53 % 1.50 % 1.59 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1) 14.36 14.62 16.38 14.55 17.34 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1) 16.77 17.20 19.81 17.19 20.94 CAPITAL Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.51 % 16.54 % 15.33 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.50 14.48 13.42 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.21 13.15 12.12 Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.51 11.16 10.49 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.82 10.77 9.65 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.42 9.35 8.19 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans * 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.21 1.22 1.18 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22 0.24 0.23 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 0.17 0.17

* Annualized measure.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 52,587 $ 53,650 $ 52,060 $ 210,340 $ 191,008 Federally tax exempt 1,199 1,133 1,125 4,523 4,189 Debt securities: Taxable 6,829 6,453 6,286 25,801 25,746 Federally tax exempt 482 502 888 2,102 4,225 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,520 2,230 786 8,272 3,020 Other interest and dividend income 181 149 266 662 811 Total interest and dividend income 62,798 64,117 61,411 251,700 228,999 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 13,672 14,649 11,227 56,047 25,135 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 179 134 148 594 255 Borrowings 115 119 1,534 480 7,128 Subordinated notes 470 470 470 1,879 1,879 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 961 1,012 948 3,850 3,530 Total interest expense 15,397 16,384 14,327 62,850 37,927 Net interest income 47,401 47,733 47,084 188,850 191,072 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 725 603 1,113 3,031 7,573 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,676 47,130 45,971 185,819 183,499 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,797 2,753 2,717 11,051 11,043 Wealth management fees 3,138 2,670 2,885 10,978 9,883 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,080 2,081 2,016 7,932 7,846 Mortgage servicing 1,158 1,113 1,156 4,437 4,678 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 1,331 (1,488 ) (1,155 ) (174 ) (1,615 ) Gains on sale of mortgage loans 409 461 401 1,611 1,526 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (315 ) - - (3,697 ) (1,820 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (83 ) 136 221 (59 ) 160 Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 7 (44 ) 58 22 501 Gains (losses) on other assets 2 (2 ) 5 (635 ) 166 Income on bank owned life insurance 415 170 158 915 573 Other noninterest income 691 855 743 3,190 3,105 Total noninterest income 11,630 8,705 9,205 35,571 36,046 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 15,784 16,325 15,738 65,130 67,453 Employee benefits 2,649 2,997 2,379 11,311 10,037 Occupancy of bank premises 2,773 2,695 2,458 10,293 9,918 Furniture and equipment 460 446 655 2,004 2,790 Data processing 2,998 2,640 2,565 11,169 12,352 Marketing and customer relations 948 1,380 1,169 4,320 5,043 Amortization of intangible assets 709 710 720 2,839 2,670 FDIC insurance 557 572 575 2,254 2,280 Loan collection and servicing 653 476 431 2,056 1,402 Foreclosed assets 31 19 17 109 251 Other noninterest expense 3,346 3,062 3,680 12,522 16,768 Total noninterest expense 30,908 31,322 30,387 124,007 130,964 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 27,398 24,513 24,789 97,383 88,581 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 7,126 6,333 6,343 25,603 22,739 NET INCOME $ 20,272 $ 18,180 $ 18,446 $ 71,780 $ 65,842 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.64 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 2.27 $ 2.08 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 $ 2.26 $ 2.07 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,559,366 31,559,366 31,708,381 31,590,117 31,626,308

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 29,552 $ 26,776 $ 26,256 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 108,140 152,895 114,996 Cash and cash equivalents 137,692 179,671 141,252 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks - - 509 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 698,049 710,303 759,461 Debt securities held-to-maturity 499,858 505,075 521,439 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,315 3,364 3,360 Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 2,629 2,638 2,505 Restricted stock, at cost 5,086 5,086 7,160 Loans held for sale 1,586 2,959 2,318 Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,466,146 3,369,830 3,404,417 Allowance for credit losses (42,044 ) (40,966 ) (40,048 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,424,102 3,328,864 3,364,369 Bank owned life insurance 23,989 24,405 23,905 Bank premises and equipment, net 66,758 65,919 65,150 Bank premises held for sale 317 317 - Foreclosed assets 367 376 852 Goodwill 59,820 59,820 59,820 Intangible assets, net 17,843 18,552 20,682 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 18,827 17,496 19,001 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,614 1,614 1,614 Accrued interest receivable 24,770 24,160 24,534 Other assets 46,280 40,109 55,239 Total assets $ 5,032,902 $ 4,990,728 $ 5,073,170 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,046,405 $ 1,008,359 $ 1,072,407 Interest-bearing 3,271,849 3,272,341 3,329,030 Total deposits 4,318,254 4,280,700 4,401,437 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 28,969 29,029 42,442 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,231 13,435 12,623 Subordinated notes 39,553 39,533 39,474 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,849 52,834 52,789 Other liabilities 35,441 37,535 34,909 Total liabilities 4,488,297 4,453,066 4,583,674 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 328 328 327 Surplus 297,297 296,810 295,877 Retained earnings 316,764 302,532 269,051 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (46,765 ) (38,989 ) (57,163 ) Treasury stock at cost (23,019 ) (23,019 ) (18,596 ) Total stockholders' equity 544,605 537,662 489,496 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,032,902 $ 4,990,728 $ 5,073,170 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,559,366 31,559,366 31,695,828

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 428,389 $ 395,598 $ 427,800 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 322,316 288,838 295,842 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 899,565 889,188 880,681 Construction and land development 374,657 359,151 363,983 Multi-family 431,524 432,712 417,923 One-to-four family residential 463,968 472,040 491,508 Agricultural and farmland 293,375 297,102 287,294 Municipal, consumer, and other 252,352 235,201 239,386 Total loans $ 3,466,146 $ 3,369,830 $ 3,404,417

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,046,405 $ 1,008,359 $ 1,072,407 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1,099,061 1,076,445 1,145,092 Money market 820,825 795,150 803,381 Savings 566,533 566,783 608,424 Time 785,430 803,964 627,253 Brokered - 29,999 144,880 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,271,849 3,272,341 3,329,030 Total deposits $ 4,318,254 $ 4,280,700 $ 4,401,437

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * ASSETS Loans $ 3,387,541 $ 53,786 6.32 % $ 3,379,299 $ 54,783 6.45 % $ 3,374,451 $ 53,185 6.25 % Debt securities 1,208,404 7,311 2.41 1,191,642 6,955 2.32 1,275,531 7,174 2.23 Deposits with banks 149,691 1,520 4.04 185,870 2,230 4.77 84,021 786 3.71 Other 12,698 181 5.68 12,660 149 4.68 14,747 266 7.16 Total interest-earning assets 4,758,334 $ 62,798 5.25 % 4,769,471 $ 64,117 5.35 % 4,748,750 $ 61,411 5.13 % Allowance for credit losses (40,942 ) (40,780 ) (38,844 ) Noninterest-earning assets 277,074 278,030 292,543 Total assets $ 4,994,466 $ 5,006,721 $ 5,002,449 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,088,082 $ 1,351 0.49 % $ 1,085,609 $ 1,408 0.52 % $ 1,140,438 $ 1,228 0.43 % Money market 787,768 4,444 2.24 800,651 4,726 2.35 684,197 2,885 1.67 Savings 562,833 389 0.27 573,077 396 0.27 610,767 417 0.27 Time 796,494 7,439 3.72 804,379 7,702 3.81 599,293 4,773 3.16 Brokered 3,261 49 5.96 29,996 417 5.54 140,963 1,924 5.42 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,238,438 13,672 1.68 3,293,712 14,649 1.77 3,175,658 11,227 1.40 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 31,624 179 2.26 29,426 134 1.80 34,282 148 1.71 Borrowings 13,370 115 3.42 13,691 119 3.47 114,220 1,534 5.33 Subordinated notes 39,543 470 4.73 39,524 470 4.73 39,464 470 4.72 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,841 961 7.23 52,827 1,012 7.63 52,782 948 7.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,375,816 $ 15,397 1.81 % 3,429,180 $ 16,384 1.90 % 3,416,406 $ 14,327 1.66 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,041,471 1,013,893 1,081,795 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 35,644 39,903 37,440 Total liabilities 4,452,931 4,482,976 4,535,641 Stockholders' Equity 541,535 523,745 466,808 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,994,466 $ 5,006,721 $ 5,002,449 Net interest income/Net interest margin (1) $ 47,401 3.96 % $ 47,733 3.98 % $ 47,084 3.93 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 562 0.05 552 0.05 666 0.06 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) $ 47,963 4.01 % $ 48,285 4.03 % $ 47,750 3.99 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.44 % 3.45 % 3.47 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,382,518 $ 1,340,291 $ 1,332,344 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41 1.39 1.39 Cost of total deposits 1.27 % 1.35 % 1.05 % Cost of funds 1.39 1.47 1.26

* Annualized measure.

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost ASSETS Loans $ 3,378,059 $ 214,863 6.36 % $ 3,231,736 $ 195,197 6.04 % Debt securities 1,200,444 27,903 2.32 1,343,419 29,971 2.23 Deposits with banks 178,436 8,272 4.64 84,544 3,020 3.57 Other 12,732 662 5.20 15,326 811 5.29 Total interest-earning assets 4,769,671 $ 251,700 5.28 % 4,675,025 $ 228,999 4.90 % Allowance for credit losses (40,694 ) (37,504 ) Noninterest-earning assets 279,106 290,383 Total assets $ 5,008,083 $ 4,927,904 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,106,136 $ 5,499 0.50 % $ 1,188,680 $ 3,130 0.26 % Money market 797,444 18,637 2.34 669,118 7,352 1.10 Savings 584,769 1,621 0.28 661,424 1,033 0.16 Time 757,456 28,183 3.72 481,466 10,784 2.24 Brokered 38,286 2,107 5.50 52,724 2,836 5.38 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,284,091 56,047 1.71 3,053,412 25,135 0.82 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 30,984 594 1.92 35,450 255 0.72 Borrowings 13,383 480 3.59 139,817 7,128 5.10 Subordinated notes 39,514 1,879 4.75 39,434 1,879 4.76 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,819 3,850 7.29 51,489 3,530 6.86 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,420,791 $ 62,850 1.84 % 3,319,602 $ 37,927 1.14 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,033,811 1,113,300 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 38,113 44,074 Total liabilities 4,492,715 4,476,976 Stockholders' Equity 515,368 450,928 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,008,083 4,927,904 Net interest income/Net interest margin (1) $ 188,850 3.96 % $ 191,072 4.09 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 2,242 0.05 2,758 0.06 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) $ 191,092 4.01 % $ 193,830 4.15 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.44 % 3.76 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,348,880 $ 1,355,423 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.39 1.41 Cost of total deposits 1.30 % 0.60 % Cost of funds 1.41 0.86

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.



HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 7,652 $ 8,200 $ 7,820 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 4 5 37 Total nonperforming loans 7,656 8,205 7,857 Foreclosed assets 367 376 852 Total nonperforming assets $ 8,023 $ 8,581 $ 8,709 Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government $ 1,573 $ 2,046 $ 2,641 Allowance for credit losses $ 42,044 $ 40,966 $ 40,048 Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,466,146 3,369,830 3,404,417 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.18 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 549.45 499.59 512.12 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 549.16 499.28 509.71 Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22 0.24 0.23 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22 0.24 0.23 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 0.17 0.17 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets 0.23 0.25 0.26

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Beginning balance $ 40,966 $ 40,806 $ 38,863 $ 40,048 $ 25,333 Adoption of ASC 326 - - - - 6,983 PCD allowance established in acquisition - - - - 1,247 Provision for credit losses 1,771 746 1,661 3,754 6,665 Charge-offs (1,086 ) (1,101 ) (626 ) (3,284 ) (1,359 ) Recoveries 393 515 150 1,526 1,179 Ending balance $ 42,044 $ 40,966 $ 40,048 $ 42,044 $ 40,048 Net charge-offs $ 693 $ 586 $ 476 $ 1,758 $ 180 Average loans 3,387,541 3,379,299 3,374,451 3,378,059 3,231,736 Net charge-offs to average loans * 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.01 %

* Annualized measure.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES Loans (1) $ 1,771 $ 746 $ 1,661 $ 3,754 $ 6,665 Unfunded lending-related commitments (1) (1,046 ) (143 ) (548 ) (723 ) 908 Total provision for credit losses $ 725 $ 603 $ 1,113 $ 3,031 $ 7,573

(1) Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 20,272 $ 18,180 $ 18,446 $ 71,780 $ 65,842 Less: adjustments Acquisition expenses (1) - - - - (13,691 ) Gains (losses) on closed branch premises - - - (635 ) 75 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (315 ) - - (3,697 ) (1,820 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 1,331 (1,488 ) (1,155 ) (174 ) (1,615 ) Total adjustments 1,016 (1,488 ) (1,155 ) (4,506 ) (17,051 ) Tax effect of adjustments (2) (290 ) 424 329 1,284 4,711 Total adjustments after tax effect 726 (1,064 ) (826 ) (3,222 ) (12,340 ) Adjusted net income $ 19,546 $ 19,244 $ 19,272 $ 75,002 $ 78,182 Average assets $ 4,994,466 $ 5,006,721 $ 5,002,449 $ 5,008,083 $ 4,927,904 Return on average assets * 1.61 % 1.44 % 1.46 % 1.43 % 1.34 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.56 1.53 1.53 1.50 1.59

* Annualized measure.

(1) Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.

(2) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 Numerator: Net income $ 20,272 $ 18,180 $ 18,446 $ 71,780 $ 65,842 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) - - (10 ) - (36 ) Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 20,272 $ 18,180 $ 18,436 $ 71,780 $ 65,806 Adjusted net income $ 19,546 $ 19,244 $ 19,272 $ 75,002 $ 78,182 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) - - (9 ) - (42 ) Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 19,546 $ 19,244 $ 19,263 $ 75,002 $ 78,140 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 31,559,366 31,559,366 31,708,381 31,590,117 31,626,308 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units 143,498 118,180 139,332 122,363 111,839 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 31,702,864 31,677,546 31,847,713 31,712,480 31,738,147 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 2.27 $ 2.08 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 $ 2.26 $ 2.07 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.61 $ 0.61 $ 2.37 $ 2.47 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 2.37 $ 2.46

(1) The Company previously granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents, which were considered participating securities. Prior to 2024, these restricted stock units were included in the calculation of basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 Net interest income $ 47,401 $ 47,733 $ 47,084 $ 188,850 $ 191,072 Noninterest income 11,630 8,705 9,205 35,571 36,046 Noninterest expense (30,908 ) (31,322 ) (30,387 ) (124,007 ) (130,964 ) Pre-provision net revenue 28,123 25,116 25,902 100,414 96,154 Less: adjustments Acquisition expenses - - - - (7,767 ) Gains (losses) on closed branch premises - - - (635 ) 75 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (315 ) - - (3,697 ) (1,820 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 1,331 (1,488 ) (1,155 ) (174 ) (1,615 ) Total adjustments 1,016 (1,488 ) (1,155 ) (4,506 ) (11,127 ) Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $ 27,107 $ 26,604 $ 27,057 $ 104,920 $ 107,281 Pre-provision net revenue $ 28,123 $ 25,116 $ 25,902 $ 100,414 $ 96,154 Less: net charge-offs 693 586 476 1,758 180 Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $ 27,430 $ 24,530 $ 25,426 $ 98,656 $ 95,974 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $ 27,107 $ 26,604 $ 27,057 $ 104,920 $ 107,281 Less: net charge-offs 693 586 476 1,758 180 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $ 26,414 $ 26,018 $ 26,581 $ 103,162 $ 107,101

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 47,401 $ 47,733 $ 47,084 $ 188,850 $ 191,072 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 562 552 666 2,242 2,758 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $ 47,963 $ 48,285 $ 47,750 $ 191,092 $ 193,830 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 3.96 % 3.98 % 3.93 % 3.96 % 4.09 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.06 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1) 4.01 % 4.03 % 3.99 % 4.01 % 4.15 % Average interest-earning assets $ 4,758,334 $ 4,769,471 $ 4,748,750 $ 4,769,671 $ 4,675,025

* Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 Total noninterest expense $ 30,908 $ 31,322 $ 30,387 $ 124,007 $ 130,964 Less: amortization of intangible assets 709 710 720 2,839 2,670 Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets 30,199 30,612 29,667 121,168 128,294 Less: adjustments to noninterest expense Acquisition expenses - - - - 7,767 Total adjustments to noninterest expense - - - - 7,767 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 30,199 $ 30,612 $ 29,667 $ 121,168 $ 120,527 Net interest income $ 47,401 $ 47,733 $ 47,084 $ 188,850 $ 191,072 Total noninterest income 11,630 8,705 9,205 35,571 36,046 Operating revenue 59,031 56,438 56,289 224,421 227,118 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 562 552 666 2,242 2,758 Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 59,593 56,990 56,955 226,663 229,876 Less: adjustments to noninterest income Gains (losses) on closed branch premises - - - (635 ) 75 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (315 ) - - (3,697 ) (1,820 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 1,331 (1,488 ) (1,155 ) (174 ) (1,615 ) Total adjustments to noninterest income 1,016 (1,488 ) (1,155 ) (4,506 ) (3,360 ) Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $ 58,577 $ 58,478 $ 58,110 $ 231,169 $ 233,236 Efficiency ratio 51.16 % 54.24 % 52.70 % 53.99 % 56.49 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 50.68 53.71 52.09 53.46 55.81 Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 51.55 52.35 51.05 52.42 51.68

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 544,605 $ 537,662 $ 489,496 Less: Goodwill 59,820 59,820 59,820 Less: Intangible assets, net 17,843 18,552 20,682 Tangible common equity $ 466,942 $ 459,290 $ 408,994 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 5,032,902 $ 4,990,728 $ 5,073,170 Less: Goodwill 59,820 59,820 59,820 Less: Intangible assets, net 17,843 18,552 20,682 Tangible assets $ 4,955,239 $ 4,912,356 $ 4,992,668 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.82 % 10.77 % 9.65 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.42 9.35 8.19 Shares of common stock outstanding 31,559,366 31,559,366 31,695,828 Book value per share $ 17.26 $ 17.04 $ 15.44 Tangible book value per share 14.80 14.55 12.90

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 Average Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 541,535 $ 523,745 $ 466,808 $ 515,368 $ 450,928 Less: Goodwill 59,820 59,820 59,820 59,820 57,266 Less: Intangible assets, net 18,170 18,892 21,060 19,247 20,272 Average tangible common equity $ 463,545 $ 445,033 $ 385,928 $ 436,301 $ 373,390 Net income $ 20,272 $ 18,180 $ 18,446 $ 71,780 $ 65,842 Adjusted net income 19,546 19,244 19,272 75,002 78,182 Return on average stockholders' equity * 14.89 % 13.81 % 15.68 % 13.93 % 14.60 % Return on average tangible common equity * 17.40 16.25 18.96 16.45 17.63 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 14.36 % 14.62 % 16.38 % 14.55 % 17.34 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 16.77 17.20 19.81 17.19 20.94

* Annualized measure.