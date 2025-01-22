HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Net income of $20.3 million, or $0.64 per diluted share; return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.61%; return on average stockholders' equity ("ROAE") of 14.89%; and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) of 17.40%
- Adjusted net income(1) of $19.5 million; or $0.62 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.56%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 14.36%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.77%
- Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.16% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.08%, on an annualized basis
- Net interest margin and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) nearly unchanged at 3.96% and 4.01%, respectively
BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the "Company" or "HBT Financial" or "HBT"), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $20.3 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $18.4 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, "We ended 2024 with another quarter of strong earnings. Adjusted net income(1) of $19.5 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, increased from $19.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. Underpinning this strong financial performance was our resilient net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)(1) of 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down only 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 despite the Federal Reserve cutting the federal funds target range by 100 basis points since September 18, 2024. Our strong earnings generated good returns with adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.56% and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.77% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.50% and 17.19%, respectively, for the full year of 2024. Tangible book value per share(1) continued to increase during the quarter and has increased 14.7% during 2024. In addition to our strong earnings and profitability, our balance sheet remains strong with all capital ratios increasing during the fourth quarter of 2024. Finally, asset quality remains exceptional with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.16% at December 31, 2024 and net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis of only 0.08% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.05% for the full year of 2024.
Looking ahead to 2025, we feel confident that our balance sheet is well positioned to absorb the market's interest rate outlook, our capital levels and operational structure support attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise, and our asset quality remains strong with no significant signs of stress in any specific sector."
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Net Income
In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.5 million, or $0.62 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.60 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).
Cash Dividend
On January 21, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock (the "Dividend"). The Dividend is payable on February 11, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 4, 2025. This represents an increase of $0.02 from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share.
Mr. Carter noted, "We are very pleased to announce that our strong financial performance and capital ratios have enabled us to further increase our quarterly cash dividend by $0.02 per share, or 10.5%, while maintaining more than sufficient capital to support the continued growth of the Company."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $47.4 million, a decrease of 0.7% from $47.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower yields on loans and deposits with banks, driven by the recent cuts to short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which were mostly offset by lower funding costs and higher yields on debt securities.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income increased 0.7% from $47.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to improved interest-earning asset yields which were mostly offset by an increase in funding costs.
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.96%, compared to 3.98% for the third quarter of 2024, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.01%, compared to 4.03% for the third quarter of 2024. Lower loan yields, which decreased 13 basis points to 6.32%, were largely offset by a decrease in funding costs, with the cost of funds decreasing 8 basis points to 1.39%, and an increase in debt securities yields, which increased 9 basis points to 2.41%.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest margin increased 3 basis points from 3.93% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 2 basis points from 3.99%. These increases were primarily attributable to increases in interest-earning asset yields outpacing increases in funding costs.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million, an increase from $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to changes in the mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") fair value adjustment, with a $1.3 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2024 results compared to a $1.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2024 results. Additionally, a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees was primarily driven by an increase in farm real estate brokerage fees, and a $0.2 million increase in income on bank owned life insurance was primarily attributable to a $0.2 million gain on life insurance proceeds. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.3 million loss on the sale of $2.4 million of debt securities during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased 26.3% from $9.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.3 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2024 results compared to a $1.2 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2023 results.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $30.9 million, a 1.3% decrease from $31.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in salaries, primarily driven by lower vacation accruals, and a $0.3 million decrease in employee benefits, primarily driven by lower medical benefits expense. Partially offsetting these decreases was a $0.4 million increase in data processing expense.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased 1.7% from $30.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million increase in data processing expense and a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense, driven in part by planned building maintenance projects. These increases were partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in marketing and customer relations expense.
On February 1, 2023, HBT Financial completed its acquisition of Town and Country Financial Corporation ("Town and Country") with the core system conversion successfully completed in April 2023. Acquisition-related expenses recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023 are summarized below. No Town and Country acquisition-related expenses were recognized subsequent to the second quarter of 2023.
|(dollars in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31, 2023
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|$
|5,924
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries
|3,584
|Furniture and equipment
|39
|Data processing
|2,031
|Marketing and customer relations
|24
|Loan collection and servicing
|125
|Legal fees and other noninterest expense
|1,964
|Total noninterest expense
|7,767
|Total acquisition-related expenses
|$
|13,691
Loan Portfolio
Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.47 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $3.37 billion at September 30, 2024, and $3.40 billion at December 31, 2023. The $96.3 million increase from September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to new originations to recurring customers and higher usage on existing lines of credit in our commercial and industrial portfolio. Higher line usage in our commercial and industrial portfolio was driven in part by a $11.3 million seasonal increase in grain elevator line balances as well as $12.0 million drawn on two customers' lines which were funded shortly before and paid off shortly after year-end.
Deposits
Total deposits were $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $4.28 billion at September 30, 2024, and $4.40 billion at December 31, 2023. The $37.6 million increase from September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to higher balances maintained in retail accounts and a $17.2 million increase in wealth management customer reciprocal deposits included in money market accounts. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in public funds and a $30.0 million decrease in brokered deposits due to planned repayment at scheduled maturity.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans totaled $7.7 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared with $8.2 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, and $7.9 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. Additionally, of the $7.7 million of nonperforming loans held as of December 31, 2024, $1.6 million is either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $0.5 million decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to a decrease in one-to-four family residential nonaccrual balances.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $1.5 million increase in required reserves driven by increased loan balances and changes within the portfolio; a $0.6 million decrease in required reserves resulting from changes in economic forecasts; and a $0.2 million decrease in specific reserves.
The Company had net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $0.5 million, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Company's allowance for credit losses was 1.21% of total loans and 549% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024, compared with 1.22% of total loans and 499% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $4.1 million as of September 30, 2024.
Capital
As of December 31, 2024, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:
|December 31, 2024
|For Capital
Adequacy Purposes
With Capital
Conservation Buffer
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|16.51
|%
|10.50
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|14.50
|8.50
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|13.21
|7.00
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.51
|4.00
The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 9.42% as of December 31, 2024, from 9.35% as of September 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.25 to $14.80 as of December 31, 2024, when compared to September 30, 2024.
During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program. The Company's Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program that took effect upon the expiration of the Company's prior stock repurchase program on January 1, 2025. The new stock repurchase program will be in effect until January 1, 2026 and authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $15 million of its common stock.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
About HBT Financial, Inc.
HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2024, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.5 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or "should," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the implementation of policies proposed by the new presidential administration, including tariffs, mass deportations and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business and any changes in response to the bank failures in 2023; (vi) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets; (vii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (viii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (ix) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (x) the loss of key executives, talent shortages or employee turnover; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xv) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (xvi) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xviii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (ix) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company's cost of funds; (xx) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors' information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company's risk management framework, and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(309) 664-4556
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|2024
|2023
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|62,798
|$
|64,117
|$
|61,411
|$
|251,700
|$
|228,999
|Interest expense
|15,397
|16,384
|14,327
|62,850
|37,927
|Net interest income
|47,401
|47,733
|47,084
|188,850
|191,072
|Provision for credit losses
|725
|603
|1,113
|3,031
|7,573
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|46,676
|47,130
|45,971
|185,819
|183,499
|Noninterest income
|11,630
|8,705
|9,205
|35,571
|36,046
|Noninterest expense
|30,908
|31,322
|30,387
|124,007
|130,964
|Income before income tax expense
|27,398
|24,513
|24,789
|97,383
|88,581
|Income tax expense
|7,126
|6,333
|6,343
|25,603
|22,739
|Net income
|$
|20,272
|$
|18,180
|$
|18,446
|$
|71,780
|$
|65,842
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.26
|$
|2.07
|Adjusted net income (1)
|$
|19,546
|$
|19,244
|$
|19,272
|$
|75,002
|$
|78,182
|Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1)
|0.62
|0.61
|0.60
|2.37
|2.46
|Book value per share
|$
|17.26
|$
|17.04
|$
|15.44
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|14.80
|14.55
|12.90
|Shares of common stock outstanding
|31,559,366
|31,559,366
|31,695,828
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
|31,559,366
|31,559,366
|31,708,381
|31,590,117
|31,626,308
|SUMMARY RATIOS
|Net interest margin *
|3.96
|%
|3.98
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.96
|%
|4.09
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2)
|4.01
|4.03
|3.99
|4.01
|4.15
|Efficiency ratio
|51.16
|%
|54.24
|%
|52.70
|%
|53.99
|%
|56.49
|%
|Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2)
|50.68
|53.71
|52.09
|53.46
|55.81
|Loan to deposit ratio
|80.27
|%
|78.72
|%
|77.35
|%
|Return on average assets *
|1.61
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.34
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity *
|14.89
|13.81
|15.68
|13.93
|14.60
|Return on average tangible common equity * (1)
|17.40
|16.25
|18.96
|16.45
|17.63
|Adjusted return on average assets * (1)
|1.56
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.59
|%
|Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)
|14.36
|14.62
|16.38
|14.55
|17.34
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)
|16.77
|17.20
|19.81
|17.19
|20.94
|CAPITAL
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|16.51
|%
|16.54
|%
|15.33
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|14.50
|14.48
|13.42
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|13.21
|13.15
|12.12
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.51
|11.16
|10.49
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.82
|10.77
|9.65
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|9.42
|9.35
|8.19
|ASSET QUALITY
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *
|0.08
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.01
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses
|1.21
|1.22
|1.18
|Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses
|0.22
|0.24
|0.23
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.16
|0.17
|0.17
* Annualized measure.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|2024
|2023
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Loans, including fees:
|Taxable
|$
|52,587
|$
|53,650
|$
|52,060
|$
|210,340
|$
|191,008
|Federally tax exempt
|1,199
|1,133
|1,125
|4,523
|4,189
|Debt securities:
|Taxable
|6,829
|6,453
|6,286
|25,801
|25,746
|Federally tax exempt
|482
|502
|888
|2,102
|4,225
|Interest-bearing deposits in bank
|1,520
|2,230
|786
|8,272
|3,020
|Other interest and dividend income
|181
|149
|266
|662
|811
|Total interest and dividend income
|62,798
|64,117
|61,411
|251,700
|228,999
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|13,672
|14,649
|11,227
|56,047
|25,135
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|179
|134
|148
|594
|255
|Borrowings
|115
|119
|1,534
|480
|7,128
|Subordinated notes
|470
|470
|470
|1,879
|1,879
|Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|961
|1,012
|948
|3,850
|3,530
|Total interest expense
|15,397
|16,384
|14,327
|62,850
|37,927
|Net interest income
|47,401
|47,733
|47,084
|188,850
|191,072
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|725
|603
|1,113
|3,031
|7,573
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|46,676
|47,130
|45,971
|185,819
|183,499
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Card income
|2,797
|2,753
|2,717
|11,051
|11,043
|Wealth management fees
|3,138
|2,670
|2,885
|10,978
|9,883
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,080
|2,081
|2,016
|7,932
|7,846
|Mortgage servicing
|1,158
|1,113
|1,156
|4,437
|4,678
|Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment
|1,331
|(1,488
|)
|(1,155
|)
|(174
|)
|(1,615
|)
|Gains on sale of mortgage loans
|409
|461
|401
|1,611
|1,526
|Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities
|(315
|)
|-
|-
|(3,697
|)
|(1,820
|)
|Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
|(83
|)
|136
|221
|(59
|)
|160
|Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets
|7
|(44
|)
|58
|22
|501
|Gains (losses) on other assets
|2
|(2
|)
|5
|(635
|)
|166
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|415
|170
|158
|915
|573
|Other noninterest income
|691
|855
|743
|3,190
|3,105
|Total noninterest income
|11,630
|8,705
|9,205
|35,571
|36,046
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries
|15,784
|16,325
|15,738
|65,130
|67,453
|Employee benefits
|2,649
|2,997
|2,379
|11,311
|10,037
|Occupancy of bank premises
|2,773
|2,695
|2,458
|10,293
|9,918
|Furniture and equipment
|460
|446
|655
|2,004
|2,790
|Data processing
|2,998
|2,640
|2,565
|11,169
|12,352
|Marketing and customer relations
|948
|1,380
|1,169
|4,320
|5,043
|Amortization of intangible assets
|709
|710
|720
|2,839
|2,670
|FDIC insurance
|557
|572
|575
|2,254
|2,280
|Loan collection and servicing
|653
|476
|431
|2,056
|1,402
|Foreclosed assets
|31
|19
|17
|109
|251
|Other noninterest expense
|3,346
|3,062
|3,680
|12,522
|16,768
|Total noninterest expense
|30,908
|31,322
|30,387
|124,007
|130,964
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|27,398
|24,513
|24,789
|97,383
|88,581
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|7,126
|6,333
|6,343
|25,603
|22,739
|NET INCOME
|$
|20,272
|$
|18,180
|$
|18,446
|$
|71,780
|$
|65,842
|EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.08
|EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.26
|$
|2.07
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
|31,559,366
|31,559,366
|31,708,381
|31,590,117
|31,626,308
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|29,552
|$
|26,776
|$
|26,256
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|108,140
|152,895
|114,996
|Cash and cash equivalents
|137,692
|179,671
|141,252
|Interest-bearing time deposits with banks
|-
|-
|509
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|698,049
|710,303
|759,461
|Debt securities held-to-maturity
|499,858
|505,075
|521,439
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|3,315
|3,364
|3,360
|Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value
|2,629
|2,638
|2,505
|Restricted stock, at cost
|5,086
|5,086
|7,160
|Loans held for sale
|1,586
|2,959
|2,318
|Loans, before allowance for credit losses
|3,466,146
|3,369,830
|3,404,417
|Allowance for credit losses
|(42,044
|)
|(40,966
|)
|(40,048
|)
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|3,424,102
|3,328,864
|3,364,369
|Bank owned life insurance
|23,989
|24,405
|23,905
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|66,758
|65,919
|65,150
|Bank premises held for sale
|317
|317
|-
|Foreclosed assets
|367
|376
|852
|Goodwill
|59,820
|59,820
|59,820
|Intangible assets, net
|17,843
|18,552
|20,682
|Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|18,827
|17,496
|19,001
|Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries
|1,614
|1,614
|1,614
|Accrued interest receivable
|24,770
|24,160
|24,534
|Other assets
|46,280
|40,109
|55,239
|Total assets
|$
|5,032,902
|$
|4,990,728
|$
|5,073,170
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,046,405
|$
|1,008,359
|$
|1,072,407
|Interest-bearing
|3,271,849
|3,272,341
|3,329,030
|Total deposits
|4,318,254
|4,280,700
|4,401,437
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|28,969
|29,029
|42,442
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|13,231
|13,435
|12,623
|Subordinated notes
|39,553
|39,533
|39,474
|Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|52,849
|52,834
|52,789
|Other liabilities
|35,441
|37,535
|34,909
|Total liabilities
|4,488,297
|4,453,066
|4,583,674
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|328
|328
|327
|Surplus
|297,297
|296,810
|295,877
|Retained earnings
|316,764
|302,532
|269,051
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(46,765
|)
|(38,989
|)
|(57,163
|)
|Treasury stock at cost
|(23,019
|)
|(23,019
|)
|(18,596
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|544,605
|537,662
|489,496
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,032,902
|$
|4,990,728
|$
|5,073,170
|SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
|31,559,366
|31,559,366
|31,695,828
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|LOANS
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|428,389
|$
|395,598
|$
|427,800
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|322,316
|288,838
|295,842
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|899,565
|889,188
|880,681
|Construction and land development
|374,657
|359,151
|363,983
|Multi-family
|431,524
|432,712
|417,923
|One-to-four family residential
|463,968
|472,040
|491,508
|Agricultural and farmland
|293,375
|297,102
|287,294
|Municipal, consumer, and other
|252,352
|235,201
|239,386
|Total loans
|$
|3,466,146
|$
|3,369,830
|$
|3,404,417
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|DEPOSITS
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,046,405
|$
|1,008,359
|$
|1,072,407
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,099,061
|1,076,445
|1,145,092
|Money market
|820,825
|795,150
|803,381
|Savings
|566,533
|566,783
|608,424
|Time
|785,430
|803,964
|627,253
|Brokered
|-
|29,999
|144,880
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,271,849
|3,272,341
|3,329,030
|Total deposits
|$
|4,318,254
|$
|4,280,700
|$
|4,401,437
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(dollars in thousands)
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost *
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost *
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost *
|ASSETS
|Loans
|$
|3,387,541
|$
|53,786
|6.32
|%
|$
|3,379,299
|$
|54,783
|6.45
|%
|$
|3,374,451
|$
|53,185
|6.25
|%
|Debt securities
|1,208,404
|7,311
|2.41
|1,191,642
|6,955
|2.32
|1,275,531
|7,174
|2.23
|Deposits with banks
|149,691
|1,520
|4.04
|185,870
|2,230
|4.77
|84,021
|786
|3.71
|Other
|12,698
|181
|5.68
|12,660
|149
|4.68
|14,747
|266
|7.16
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,758,334
|$
|62,798
|5.25
|%
|4,769,471
|$
|64,117
|5.35
|%
|4,748,750
|$
|61,411
|5.13
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(40,942
|)
|(40,780
|)
|(38,844
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|277,074
|278,030
|292,543
|Total assets
|$
|4,994,466
|$
|5,006,721
|$
|5,002,449
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,088,082
|$
|1,351
|0.49
|%
|$
|1,085,609
|$
|1,408
|0.52
|%
|$
|1,140,438
|$
|1,228
|0.43
|%
|Money market
|787,768
|4,444
|2.24
|800,651
|4,726
|2.35
|684,197
|2,885
|1.67
|Savings
|562,833
|389
|0.27
|573,077
|396
|0.27
|610,767
|417
|0.27
|Time
|796,494
|7,439
|3.72
|804,379
|7,702
|3.81
|599,293
|4,773
|3.16
|Brokered
|3,261
|49
|5.96
|29,996
|417
|5.54
|140,963
|1,924
|5.42
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,238,438
|13,672
|1.68
|3,293,712
|14,649
|1.77
|3,175,658
|11,227
|1.40
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|31,624
|179
|2.26
|29,426
|134
|1.80
|34,282
|148
|1.71
|Borrowings
|13,370
|115
|3.42
|13,691
|119
|3.47
|114,220
|1,534
|5.33
|Subordinated notes
|39,543
|470
|4.73
|39,524
|470
|4.73
|39,464
|470
|4.72
|Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|52,841
|961
|7.23
|52,827
|1,012
|7.63
|52,782
|948
|7.13
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,375,816
|$
|15,397
|1.81
|%
|3,429,180
|$
|16,384
|1.90
|%
|3,416,406
|$
|14,327
|1.66
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,041,471
|1,013,893
|1,081,795
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|35,644
|39,903
|37,440
|Total liabilities
|4,452,931
|4,482,976
|4,535,641
|Stockholders' Equity
|541,535
|523,745
|466,808
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,994,466
|$
|5,006,721
|$
|5,002,449
|Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)
|$
|47,401
|3.96
|%
|$
|47,733
|3.98
|%
|$
|47,084
|3.93
|%
|Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)
|562
|0.05
|552
|0.05
|666
|0.06
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)
|$
|47,963
|4.01
|%
|$
|48,285
|4.03
|%
|$
|47,750
|3.99
|%
|Net interest rate spread (4)
|3.44
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.47
|%
|Net interest-earning assets (5)
|$
|1,382,518
|$
|1,340,291
|$
|1,332,344
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|1.41
|1.39
|1.39
|Cost of total deposits
|1.27
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.05
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.39
|1.47
|1.26
* Annualized measure.
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(dollars in thousands)
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|ASSETS
|Loans
|$
|3,378,059
|$
|214,863
|6.36
|%
|$
|3,231,736
|$
|195,197
|6.04
|%
|Debt securities
|1,200,444
|27,903
|2.32
|1,343,419
|29,971
|2.23
|Deposits with banks
|178,436
|8,272
|4.64
|84,544
|3,020
|3.57
|Other
|12,732
|662
|5.20
|15,326
|811
|5.29
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,769,671
|$
|251,700
|5.28
|%
|4,675,025
|$
|228,999
|4.90
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(40,694
|)
|(37,504
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|279,106
|290,383
|Total assets
|$
|5,008,083
|$
|4,927,904
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,106,136
|$
|5,499
|0.50
|%
|$
|1,188,680
|$
|3,130
|0.26
|%
|Money market
|797,444
|18,637
|2.34
|669,118
|7,352
|1.10
|Savings
|584,769
|1,621
|0.28
|661,424
|1,033
|0.16
|Time
|757,456
|28,183
|3.72
|481,466
|10,784
|2.24
|Brokered
|38,286
|2,107
|5.50
|52,724
|2,836
|5.38
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,284,091
|56,047
|1.71
|3,053,412
|25,135
|0.82
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|30,984
|594
|1.92
|35,450
|255
|0.72
|Borrowings
|13,383
|480
|3.59
|139,817
|7,128
|5.10
|Subordinated notes
|39,514
|1,879
|4.75
|39,434
|1,879
|4.76
|Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|52,819
|3,850
|7.29
|51,489
|3,530
|6.86
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,420,791
|$
|62,850
|1.84
|%
|3,319,602
|$
|37,927
|1.14
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,033,811
|1,113,300
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|38,113
|44,074
|Total liabilities
|4,492,715
|4,476,976
|Stockholders' Equity
|515,368
|450,928
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,008,083
|4,927,904
|Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)
|$
|188,850
|3.96
|%
|$
|191,072
|4.09
|%
|Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)
|2,242
|0.05
|2,758
|0.06
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)
|$
|191,092
|4.01
|%
|$
|193,830
|4.15
|%
|Net interest rate spread (4)
|3.44
|%
|3.76
|%
|Net interest-earning assets (5)
|$
|1,348,880
|$
|1,355,423
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|1.39
|1.41
|Cost of total deposits
|1.30
|%
|0.60
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.41
|0.86
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|Nonaccrual
|$
|7,652
|$
|8,200
|$
|7,820
|Past due 90 days or more, still accruing
|4
|5
|37
|Total nonperforming loans
|7,656
|8,205
|7,857
|Foreclosed assets
|367
|376
|852
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|8,023
|$
|8,581
|$
|8,709
|Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government
|$
|1,573
|$
|2,046
|$
|2,641
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|42,044
|$
|40,966
|$
|40,048
|Loans, before allowance for credit losses
|3,466,146
|3,369,830
|3,404,417
|CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses
|1.21
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.18
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
|549.45
|499.59
|512.12
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|549.16
|499.28
|509.71
|Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses
|0.22
|0.24
|0.23
|Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses
|0.22
|0.24
|0.23
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.16
|0.17
|0.17
|Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets
|0.23
|0.25
|0.26
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|2024
|2023
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Beginning balance
|$
|40,966
|$
|40,806
|$
|38,863
|$
|40,048
|$
|25,333
|Adoption of ASC 326
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,983
|PCD allowance established in acquisition
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,247
|Provision for credit losses
|1,771
|746
|1,661
|3,754
|6,665
|Charge-offs
|(1,086
|)
|(1,101
|)
|(626
|)
|(3,284
|)
|(1,359
|)
|Recoveries
|393
|515
|150
|1,526
|1,179
|Ending balance
|$
|42,044
|$
|40,966
|$
|40,048
|$
|42,044
|$
|40,048
|Net charge-offs
|$
|693
|$
|586
|$
|476
|$
|1,758
|$
|180
|Average loans
|3,387,541
|3,379,299
|3,374,451
|3,378,059
|3,231,736
|Net charge-offs to average loans *
|0.08
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.01
|%
* Annualized measure.
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|2024
|2023
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Loans (1)
|$
|1,771
|$
|746
|$
|1,661
|$
|3,754
|$
|6,665
|Unfunded lending-related commitments (1)
|(1,046
|)
|(143
|)
|(548
|)
|(723
|)
|908
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|725
|$
|603
|$
|1,113
|$
|3,031
|$
|7,573
____________________________________
(1) Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|2024
|2023
|Net income
|$
|20,272
|$
|18,180
|$
|18,446
|$
|71,780
|$
|65,842
|Less: adjustments
|Acquisition expenses (1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(13,691
|)
|Gains (losses) on closed branch premises
|-
|-
|-
|(635
|)
|75
|Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities
|(315
|)
|-
|-
|(3,697
|)
|(1,820
|)
|Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment
|1,331
|(1,488
|)
|(1,155
|)
|(174
|)
|(1,615
|)
|Total adjustments
|1,016
|(1,488
|)
|(1,155
|)
|(4,506
|)
|(17,051
|)
|Tax effect of adjustments (2)
|(290
|)
|424
|329
|1,284
|4,711
|Total adjustments after tax effect
|726
|(1,064
|)
|(826
|)
|(3,222
|)
|(12,340
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|19,546
|$
|19,244
|$
|19,272
|$
|75,002
|$
|78,182
|Average assets
|$
|4,994,466
|$
|5,006,721
|$
|5,002,449
|$
|5,008,083
|$
|4,927,904
|Return on average assets *
|1.61
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.34
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets *
|1.56
|1.53
|1.53
|1.50
|1.59
* Annualized measure.
(1) Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.
(2) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -
Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|2024
|2023
|Numerator:
|Net income
|$
|20,272
|$
|18,180
|$
|18,446
|$
|71,780
|$
|65,842
|Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)
|-
|-
|(10
|)
|-
|(36
|)
|Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted
|$
|20,272
|$
|18,180
|$
|18,436
|$
|71,780
|$
|65,806
|Adjusted net income
|$
|19,546
|$
|19,244
|$
|19,272
|$
|75,002
|$
|78,182
|Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)
|-
|-
|(9
|)
|-
|(42
|)
|Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted
|$
|19,546
|$
|19,244
|$
|19,263
|$
|75,002
|$
|78,140
|Denominator:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|31,559,366
|31,559,366
|31,708,381
|31,590,117
|31,626,308
|Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units
|143,498
|118,180
|139,332
|122,363
|111,839
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares
|31,702,864
|31,677,546
|31,847,713
|31,712,480
|31,738,147
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.08
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.26
|$
|2.07
|Adjusted earnings per share - Basic
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.61
|$
|2.37
|$
|2.47
|Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.60
|$
|2.37
|$
|2.46
(1) The Company previously granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents, which were considered participating securities. Prior to 2024, these restricted stock units were included in the calculation of basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -
Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|2024
|2023
|Net interest income
|$
|47,401
|$
|47,733
|$
|47,084
|$
|188,850
|$
|191,072
|Noninterest income
|11,630
|8,705
|9,205
|35,571
|36,046
|Noninterest expense
|(30,908
|)
|(31,322
|)
|(30,387
|)
|(124,007
|)
|(130,964
|)
|Pre-provision net revenue
|28,123
|25,116
|25,902
|100,414
|96,154
|Less: adjustments
|Acquisition expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(7,767
|)
|Gains (losses) on closed branch premises
|-
|-
|-
|(635
|)
|75
|Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities
|(315
|)
|-
|-
|(3,697
|)
|(1,820
|)
|Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment
|1,331
|(1,488
|)
|(1,155
|)
|(174
|)
|(1,615
|)
|Total adjustments
|1,016
|(1,488
|)
|(1,155
|)
|(4,506
|)
|(11,127
|)
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue
|$
|27,107
|$
|26,604
|$
|27,057
|$
|104,920
|$
|107,281
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|28,123
|$
|25,116
|$
|25,902
|$
|100,414
|$
|96,154
|Less: net charge-offs
|693
|586
|476
|1,758
|180
|Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs
|$
|27,430
|$
|24,530
|$
|25,426
|$
|98,656
|$
|95,974
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue
|$
|27,107
|$
|26,604
|$
|27,057
|$
|104,920
|$
|107,281
|Less: net charge-offs
|693
|586
|476
|1,758
|180
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs
|$
|26,414
|$
|26,018
|$
|26,581
|$
|103,162
|$
|107,101
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -
Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|2024
|2023
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)
|Net interest income
|$
|47,401
|$
|47,733
|$
|47,084
|$
|188,850
|$
|191,072
|Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
|562
|552
|666
|2,242
|2,758
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|$
|47,963
|$
|48,285
|$
|47,750
|$
|191,092
|$
|193,830
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)
|Net interest margin *
|3.96
|%
|3.98
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.96
|%
|4.09
|%
|Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)
|4.01
|%
|4.03
|%
|3.99
|%
|4.01
|%
|4.15
|%
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|4,758,334
|$
|4,769,471
|$
|4,748,750
|$
|4,769,671
|$
|4,675,025
* Annualized measure.
(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|2024
|2023
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|30,908
|$
|31,322
|$
|30,387
|$
|124,007
|$
|130,964
|Less: amortization of intangible assets
|709
|710
|720
|2,839
|2,670
|Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets
|30,199
|30,612
|29,667
|121,168
|128,294
|Less: adjustments to noninterest expense
|Acquisition expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,767
|Total adjustments to noninterest expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,767
|Adjusted noninterest expense
|$
|30,199
|$
|30,612
|$
|29,667
|$
|121,168
|$
|120,527
|Net interest income
|$
|47,401
|$
|47,733
|$
|47,084
|$
|188,850
|$
|191,072
|Total noninterest income
|11,630
|8,705
|9,205
|35,571
|36,046
|Operating revenue
|59,031
|56,438
|56,289
|224,421
|227,118
|Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
|562
|552
|666
|2,242
|2,758
|Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|59,593
|56,990
|56,955
|226,663
|229,876
|Less: adjustments to noninterest income
|Gains (losses) on closed branch premises
|-
|-
|-
|(635
|)
|75
|Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities
|(315
|)
|-
|-
|(3,697
|)
|(1,820
|)
|Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment
|1,331
|(1,488
|)
|(1,155
|)
|(174
|)
|(1,615
|)
|Total adjustments to noninterest income
|1,016
|(1,488
|)
|(1,155
|)
|(4,506
|)
|(3,360
|)
|Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|$
|58,577
|$
|58,478
|$
|58,110
|$
|231,169
|$
|233,236
|Efficiency ratio
|51.16
|%
|54.24
|%
|52.70
|%
|53.99
|%
|56.49
|%
|Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|50.68
|53.71
|52.09
|53.46
|55.81
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|51.55
|52.35
|51.05
|52.42
|51.68
(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -
Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Tangible Common Equity
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|544,605
|$
|537,662
|$
|489,496
|Less: Goodwill
|59,820
|59,820
|59,820
|Less: Intangible assets, net
|17,843
|18,552
|20,682
|Tangible common equity
|$
|466,942
|$
|459,290
|$
|408,994
|Tangible Assets
|Total assets
|$
|5,032,902
|$
|4,990,728
|$
|5,073,170
|Less: Goodwill
|59,820
|59,820
|59,820
|Less: Intangible assets, net
|17,843
|18,552
|20,682
|Tangible assets
|$
|4,955,239
|$
|4,912,356
|$
|4,992,668
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.82
|%
|10.77
|%
|9.65
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.42
|9.35
|8.19
|Shares of common stock outstanding
|31,559,366
|31,559,366
|31,695,828
|Book value per share
|$
|17.26
|$
|17.04
|$
|15.44
|Tangible book value per share
|14.80
|14.55
|12.90
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|2024
|2023
|Average Tangible Common Equity
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|541,535
|$
|523,745
|$
|466,808
|$
|515,368
|$
|450,928
|Less: Goodwill
|59,820
|59,820
|59,820
|59,820
|57,266
|Less: Intangible assets, net
|18,170
|18,892
|21,060
|19,247
|20,272
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|463,545
|$
|445,033
|$
|385,928
|$
|436,301
|$
|373,390
|Net income
|$
|20,272
|$
|18,180
|$
|18,446
|$
|71,780
|$
|65,842
|Adjusted net income
|19,546
|19,244
|19,272
|75,002
|78,182
|Return on average stockholders' equity *
|14.89
|%
|13.81
|%
|15.68
|%
|13.93
|%
|14.60
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity *
|17.40
|16.25
|18.96
|16.45
|17.63
|Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *
|14.36
|%
|14.62
|%
|16.38
|%
|14.55
|%
|17.34
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *
|16.77
|17.20
|19.81
|17.19
|20.94
* Annualized measure.