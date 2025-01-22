F.N.B. Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

Strong Tangible Book Value per Share (non-GAAP) Growth of 11% and Record Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) of 8.2%

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 with net income available to common stockholders of $109.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share. Comparatively, fourth quarter of 2023 net income available to common stockholders totaled $48.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, and third quarter of 2024 net income available to common stockholders totaled $110.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share.

On an operating basis, fourth quarter of 2024 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $0.38, excluding $0.08 per share of significant items impacting earnings. By comparison, the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.38 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis, excluding $0.25 per diluted common share of significant items impacting earnings, and the third quarter of 2024 was $0.34 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis, excluding $0.04 per diluted common share of significant items impacting earnings.

For the full year of 2024, net income available to common stockholders was $459.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted common share. Comparatively, full-year 2023 net income available to common stockholders totaled $476.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share. On an operating basis, full-year 2024 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $1.39, excluding $0.12 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) of significant items impacting earnings. Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2023 was $1.57, excluding $0.26 per diluted common share of significant items impacting earnings.

"Fourth quarter operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) totaled $0.38, finishing out a solid year with full-year operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) of $1.39. FNB further strengthened its liquidity and capital position, improving the loan-to-deposit ratio over 500 basis points from the peak in 2024 through strong deposit originations and achieving higher capital ratios with a record CET1 ratio of 10.6%. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) grew 11% year-over-year, to a record $10.49 and operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) equaled 14.5% for the full year," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "FNB benefited from its geographic footprint, investments in technology, strong balance sheet and high caliber front-line bankers to generate year-over-year loan growth of 5.0% and robust deposit growth of 6.9%. We also achieved record full-year operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) of $350 million, demonstrating the impact of our diversified business model and robust suite of products and services. Our credit metrics ended the year at solid levels in a changing economic environment with total delinquencies at 0.83% and net charge-offs at 0.19% for the full year. These results highlight the many significant milestones and records FNB achieved to drive shareholder value in 2024. We will continue to build on our momentum in 2025 with our expectation for strong revenue growth and a return to positive operating leverage."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2023, except as noted)

Period-end total loans and leases increased $1.6 billion, or 5.0%. Consumer loans increased $949.0 million, or 8.0%, even with a $431 million indirect auto loan sale that closed in September 2024, and commercial loans and leases increased $667.2 million, or 3.3%. FNB's loan growth was driven by the continued success of our strategy to grow high-quality loans and deepen customer relationships across our diverse geographic footprint.

On a linked-quarter basis, period-end total loans and leases increased $221.0 million, or 0.7%, with an increase in consumer loans of $239.8 million, partially offset by a slight decrease in commercial loans and leases of $18.2 million.

Period-end total deposits increased $2.4 billion, or 6.9%, driven by an increase of $1.9 billion in interest-bearing demand deposits and $1.3 billion in shorter-term time deposits, offsetting the decline of $461.3 million in non-interest-bearing demand deposits and $286.7 million in savings deposits, as customers continued to opt for higher-yielding deposit products.

On a linked-quarter basis, period-end total deposits increased $336.2 million, or 0.9%, with increases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $669.1 million more than offsetting the decline in shorter-term time deposits of $170.7 million, non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $109.4 million and savings deposits of $52.8 million. The ratio of non-interest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was 26% at December 31, 2024, compared to 27% at the prior quarter end, reflecting the strong interest-bearing deposit growth and stable non-interest-bearing demand deposit balances.

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 91% at December 31, 2024, compared to 92% at September 30, 2024, and 93% at December 31, 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recognized renewable energy investment tax credits of $28.4 million as a benefit to income taxes from a solar project financing transaction. A related non-credit valuation impairment of $10.4 million (pre-tax) was recognized on the financing receivable in other non-interest expense.

In November 2024, the Company completed the sale of $231 million in available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities yielding 1.41% as part of a balance sheet restructuring. The sale resulted in a realized loss (pre-tax) of $34.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. We reinvested proceeds from the sale into investment securities yielding 4.78% with a similar duration and convexity profile.

In December 2024, the Company issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of fixed rate / floating rate senior notes maturing in December 2030. The senior notes bear interest at 5.722% per annum until December 11, 2029. Starting on December 11, 2029, the senior notes will bear interest at a floating rate per annum equal to compounded SOFR plus 1.93%. The new debt will be used for general corporate purposes and serve as a replacement for $450 million of senior and subordinated note maturities occurring in 2025.

Net interest income totaled $322.2 million, a slight decrease of $1.1 million, or 0.3%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower earning asset yields driven by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cuts in the third and fourth quarters of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the FOMC lowered the target federal funds rate by a total of 50 basis points, bringing the year-to-date decrease to 100 basis points.

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) equaled 3.04%, a 4 basis point decline from the prior quarter, reflecting a 17 basis point decline in the total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) and a 14 basis point decline in the total cost of funds.

Non-interest income of $50.9 million included a $34.0 million realized loss (pre-tax) on the previously mentioned securities restructuring. The realized loss represents the fourth quarter 2024 significant item impacting earnings. Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) totaled $84.9 million.

Provision for credit losses was $22.3 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the prior quarter with net charge-offs of $20.6 million down slightly compared to $21.5 million in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-performing loans and other real estate owned (OREO) to total loans and leases and OREO increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.48%, and total delinquency increased 4 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.83%. Overall, asset quality metrics continue to remain at solid levels.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.6% (estimated), compared to 10.0% at December 31, 2023, and 10.4% at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) of $10.49 increased $1.02, or 10.8%, compared to December 31, 2023, and $0.16, or 1.5%, compared to September 30, 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI) reduced the tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.47 as of December 31, 2024, primarily due to the impact of quarter-end interest rates on the fair value of AFS securities, compared to a reduction of $0.65 as of December 31, 2023, and $0.43 as of September 30, 2024. Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP) totaled 8.2%, compared to 7.8% at December 31, 2023, and 8.2% at September 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators.

Quarterly Results Summary 4Q24

3Q24

4Q23 Reported results









Net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 109.9

$ 110.1

$ 48.7 Net income per diluted common share 0.30

0.30

0.13 Book value per common share 17.52

17.38

16.56 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (millions) 124.9

163.6

71.5 Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 136.7

$ 122.2

$ 138.7 Operating net income per diluted common share 0.38

0.34

0.38 Operating pre-provision net revenue (millions) 169.3

178.8

185.5 Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 362,798

362,426

362,285 Significant items impacting earnings (a) (millions)









Pre-tax FDIC special assessment $ -

$ -

$ (29.9) After-tax impact of FDIC special assessment -

-

(23.7) Pre-tax realized loss on investment securities restructuring (34.0)

-

(67.4) After-tax realized loss on investment securities restructuring (26.8)

-

(53.2) Pre-tax software impairment -

(3.7)

- After-tax impact of software impairment -

(2.9)

- Pre-tax loss related to indirect auto loan sale -

(11.6)

(16.7) After-tax impact of loss related to indirect auto loan sale -

(9.1)

(13.2) Total significant items pre-tax $ (34.0)

$ (15.3)

$ (114.0) Total significant items after-tax $ (26.8)

$ (12.0)

$ (90.1)











Capital measures









Common equity tier 1 (b) 10.6 %

10.4 %

10.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.18

8.17

7.79 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 10.49

$ 10.33

$ 9.47











(a) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings. (b) Estimated for 4Q24.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results - Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2023, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $322.2 million, a slight decrease of $1.8 million, or 0.6%, reflecting higher deposit costs resulting from balance growth in higher yielding deposit products, partially offset by growth in earning assets and higher yields on investment securities.

The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 17 basis points to 3.04%. The yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 9 basis points to 5.34% driven by a 65 basis point increase in yields on investment securities to 3.52%, which benefited from balance sheet restructuring actions in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024, offsetting a 3 basis point decline in yields on loans to 5.79%. Total cost of funds increased 28 basis points to 2.42% with a 35 basis point increase in interest-bearing deposit costs to 3.00% and an increase of 21 basis points in total borrowing costs.

Average loans and leases totaled $33.8 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion, or 4.8%, including growth of $946.0 million in commercial loans and leases and $616.9 million in consumer loans. Commercial real estate increased $793.9 million, or 6.6%, commercial leases increased $74.8 million, or 11.6%, and commercial and industrial loans increased $73.4 million, or 1.0%. The increase in average commercial loans and leases was driven by activity across the footprint, including the Cleveland, Harrisburg and eastern North Carolina markets. The increase in commercial real estate included fundings on previously originated construction projects. The increase in average consumer loans included a $1.4 billion increase in residential mortgages largely due to the continued successful execution in key markets by our expanded mortgage banker team and long-standing strategy of serving the purchase market. Average indirect auto loans decreased $748.2 million, reflecting sales of $332 million and $431 million of such loans that closed in the first and third quarters of 2024, respectively, partially offset by new organic growth in the portfolio.

Average deposits totaled $37.0 billion, an increase of $2.5 billion, or 7.4%, from the prior-year quarter. The growth in average time deposits of $1.7 billion and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.7 billion more than offset the decline in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $560.8 million and average savings deposits of $324.6 million as customers continued to migrate balances into higher-yielding products. The funding mix has slightly shifted compared to the year-ago quarter with non-interest-bearing demand deposits comprising 26% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 29% a year ago. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 91% at December 31, 2024, compared to 93% at December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $50.9 million, compared to $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. When adjusting for significant items of $34.0 million 1 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $67.4 million 2 in the fourth quarter of 2023, operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) increased 5.6% to $84.9 million. Service charges increased $3.2 million, or 16.2%, primarily due to strong Treasury Management activity and higher consumer transaction volumes. Wealth Management revenues increased $1.1 million, or 6.1%, as trust income and securities commissions and fees increased 7.8% and 3.6%, respectively, through continued strong contributions across the geographic footprint.

Non-interest expense totaled $248.2 million, decreasing $17.4 million, or 6.5%. When adjusting for $46.6 million 3 of significant items in the fourth quarter of 2023, operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) increased $29.3 million, or 13.4%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $13.9 million, or 12.1%, primarily from elevated employer-paid healthcare costs and normal annual merit increases, as well as strategic hiring associated with our efforts to grow market share and continued investments in our risk management infrastructure, partially offset by lower production and performance-related variable compensation. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company also recognized a financing receivable non-credit impairment of $10.4 million (pre-tax) from a renewable energy investment tax credit transaction. The related renewable energy investment tax credits were recognized during the quarter as a benefit to income taxes. Outside services increased $2.5 million, or 10.8%, due to higher volume-related technology and third-party costs associated with ongoing investments in our enterprise risk management framework.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO increased 14 basis points to 0.48%. Total delinquency increased 13 basis points to 0.83%, compared to 0.70% at December 31, 2023. Overall, asset quality metrics continue to remain at solid levels.

The provision for credit losses was $22.3 million, compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2024 reflected net charge-offs of $20.6 million, or 0.24% annualized of total average loans, compared to $8.2 million, or 0.10% annualized. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $422.8 million, an increase of $17.2 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases stable at 1.25%.

The effective tax rate was (7.0)%, compared to 13.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting the impact of the previously mentioned significant items impacting earnings as well as renewable energy investment tax credits recognized as part of solar project financing transactions.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.6% (estimated) at December 31, 2024, and 10.0% at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $10.49 at December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.02, or 10.8%, from $9.47 at December 31, 2023. AOCI reduced the current quarter tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.47, compared to a reduction of $0.65 at the end of the year-ago quarter.











1 Fourth quarter 2024 non-interest income significant items impacting earnings included a $34.0 million (pre-tax) realized loss on the sale of investment securities. 2 Fourth quarter 2023 non-interest income significant items impacting earnings included a $67.4 million (pre-tax) realized loss on the sale of investment securities. 3 Fourth quarter 2023 non-interest expense significant items impacting earnings included a $29.9 million (pre-tax) FDIC special assessment and a $16.7 million (pre-tax) valuation allowance on auto loans held-for-sale.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results - Comparison to Prior Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2024, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $322.2 million, a slight decrease of $1.1 million, or 0.3%, from the prior quarter total of $323.3 million, reflecting lower earning asset yields, partially offset by the lower cost of interest-bearing deposits and the favorable mix-shift in interest-bearing liabilities. The total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) decreased 17 basis points to 5.34% reflecting the impact of the FOMC interest rate cuts on loan yields offset by higher yields on investment security purchases as a result of monthly cash flows and the securities restructuring that occurred in the fourth quarter. The total cost of funds decreased 14 basis points to 2.42%, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points to 3.00% and long-term borrowing costs decreased 20 basis points to 5.04%, inclusive of the December 2024 offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due in 2030. Period-end total borrowings were $4.3 billion, an increase of $191.0 million, or 4.7%, from the prior quarter, reflecting the senior note offering, partially offset by payoffs funded by deposit growth. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 4 basis points to 3.04%. Our total cumulative spot deposit beta since the FOMC interest rate cuts began in September 2024 equaled 16% at December 31, 2024.

Average loans and leases totaled $33.8 billion, an increase of $27.7 million, or 0.1%, as average commercial loans and leases increased $16.2 million, or 0.1%, and average consumer loans increased $11.5 million, or 0.1%. The increase in average commercial loans and leases included growth of $29.0 million, or 4.2%, in commercial leases. For consumer lending, average residential mortgages increased $271.2 million, offsetting the average indirect auto loans decrease of $280.5 million from the sale of $431 million that closed in September of 2024.

Average deposits totaled $37.0 billion, increasing $1.4 billion, or 3.8%, due to organic growth in new and existing customer relationships through our successful deposit initiatives. Increases in average interest-bearing-demand deposits of $1.2 billion and average time deposits of $293.6 million were partially offset by declines in average savings balances of $74.8 million, resulting from customers' preferences for higher-yielding deposit products. Average non-interest-bearing deposit balances were stable at $9.9 billion. The mix of non-interest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was 26% at December 31, 2024, a slight decline from 27% at September 30, 2024, driven by the strong growth in interest-bearing deposit balances. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 91% at December 31, 2024, compared to 92% at September 30, 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $50.9 million, a decrease of $38.8 million, or 43.2%, from the prior quarter. When adjusting for a $34.0 million 4 significant item in the fourth quarter of 2024, operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) totaled $84.9 million, a 5.3% decrease from the record level in the prior quarter. Mortgage banking operations income increased $1.4 million, or 25.8%. Included in mortgage banking operations income was a $2.7 million mortgage servicing rights (MSR) net valuation recovery in the fourth quarter, compared to a $2.8 million net MSR impairment in the third quarter, offset by lower gain-on-sale margins given the sharp increase in mortgage rates during the fourth quarter. Capital markets income totaled $6.6 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 6.1%, led by broad-based contributions from syndications, debt capital markets, customer swap activity and international banking. Bank-owned life insurance decreased $3.0 million, due to elevated life insurance claims in the prior quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings declined and the FHLB dividend rate was reduced resulting in a $1.2 million, or 17.7%, decrease in dividends on non-marketable equity securities.

Non-interest expense totaled $248.2 million, compared to $249.4 million in the prior quarter. When adjusting for significant items of $15.3 million 5 in the third quarter of 2024, non-interest expense increased $14.0 million, or 6.0%, on an operating basis (non-GAAP). Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.9 million, primarily due to elevated employer-paid healthcare costs, partially offset by lower production and performance-related variable compensation. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company also recognized a financing receivable non-credit impairment of $10.4 million (pre-tax) from a renewable energy investment tax credit transaction. The related renewable energy investment tax credits were recognized during the quarter as a benefit to income taxes. Outside services increased $1.3 million, or 5.2%, largely due to higher volume-related technology and third-party costs associated with ongoing investments in the enterprise risk management framework. Bank shares and franchise tax expense decreased $2.3 million, or 59.1%, from charitable contributions that qualified for Pennsylvania bank shares tax credits. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) totaled 56.9%, compared to 55.2% for the prior quarter.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO increased 9 basis points to 0.48%, and delinquency increased 4 basis points to 0.83%. Overall, asset quality metrics continue to remain at solid levels. The provision for credit losses was $22.3 million, compared to $23.4 million. The fourth quarter of 2024 reflected net charge-offs of $20.6 million, or 0.24% annualized of total average loans, compared to $21.5 million, or 0.25% annualized. The ACL was $422.8 million, an increase of $2.6 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases stable at 1.25%.

The effective tax rate was (7.0)%, compared to 21.4%, with the current quarter rate favorably impacted by renewable energy investment tax credits recognized as part of a solar project financing transaction.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.6% (estimated), compared to 10.4% at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $10.49 at December 31, 2024, an increase of $0.16 per share. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.47, compared to a reduction of $0.43 at the end of the prior quarter.











4 Fourth quarter 2024 non-interest income significant items impacting earnings included a $34.0 million (pre-tax) realized loss on the sale of investment securities. 5 Third quarter 2024 non-interest expense significant items impacting earnings included an $11.6 million (pre-tax) loss related to indirect auto loan sale and a $3.7 million (pre-tax) software impairment.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, pre-provision net revenue (reported), operating pre-provision net revenue, operating non-interest income, operating non-interest expense, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."

Management believes items such as merger expenses, FDIC special assessment, realized loss on investment securities restructuring, software impairment, loss related to indirect auto loan sales, preferred dividend at redemption and branch consolidation costs are not organic to running our operations and facilities. These items are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.

To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for 2024 and 2023 were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $49 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























(Unaudited)











% Variance

























4Q24

4Q24

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

%

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23

2024

2023

Var. Interest Income





























Loans and leases, including fees $ 494,185

$ 515,948

$ 475,487

(4.2)

3.9

$ 1,985,411

$ 1,753,816

13.2 Securities:





























Taxable 53,328

48,541

40,744

9.9

30.9

195,719

149,311

31.1 Tax-exempt 6,947

7,007

7,115

(0.9)

(2.4)

28,126

28,664

(1.9) Other 14,233

11,276

8,241

26.2

72.7

42,894

40,860

5.0 Total Interest Income 568,693

582,772

531,587

(2.4)

7.0

2,252,150

1,972,651

14.2 Interest Expense





























Deposits 204,575

199,036

160,034

2.8

27.8

753,969

494,932

52.3 Short-term borrowings 8,583

29,934

22,891

(71.3)

(62.5)

99,055

77,883

27.2 Long-term borrowings 33,319

30,473

24,637

9.3

35.2

118,683

83,332

42.4 Total Interest Expense 246,477

259,443

207,562

(5.0)

18.7

971,707

656,147

48.1 Net Interest Income 322,216

323,329

324,025

(0.3)

(0.6)

1,280,443

1,316,504

(2.7) Provision for credit losses 22,259

23,438

13,243

(5.0)

68.1

79,776

71,754

11.2 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 299,957

299,891

310,782

-

(3.5)

1,200,667

1,244,750

(3.5) Non-Interest Income





























Service charges 23,071

24,024

19,849

(4.0)

16.2

90,996

81,892

11.1 Interchange and card transaction fees 12,912

12,922

13,333

(0.1)

(3.2)

51,539

52,752

(2.3) Trust services 11,557

11,120

10,723

3.9

7.8

45,576

42,490

7.3 Insurance commissions and fees 4,527

5,118

4,274

(11.5)

5.9

22,370

23,104

(3.2) Securities commissions and fees 6,994

7,876

6,754

(11.2)

3.6

31,005

27,734

11.8 Capital markets income 6,571

6,194

7,349

6.1

(10.6)

24,239

27,103

(10.6) Mortgage banking operations 6,970

5,540

7,016

25.8

(0.7)

27,380

20,692

32.3 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 5,398

6,560

5,908

(17.7)

(8.6)

25,046

21,262

17.8 Bank owned life insurance 3,509

6,470

2,929

(45.8)

19.8

16,741

11,945

40.2 Net securities gains (losses) (33,980)

(28)

(67,354)

-

-

(34,011)

(67,432)

- Other 3,394

3,892

2,302

(12.8)

47.4

15,514

12,790

21.3 Total Non-Interest Income 50,923

89,688

13,083

(43.2)

289.2

316,395

254,332

24.4 Non-Interest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits 127,992

126,066

114,133

1.5

12.1

504,101

461,677

9.2 Net occupancy 18,446

22,384

18,502

(17.6)

(0.3)

79,057

70,802

11.7 Equipment 26,031

23,469

24,069

10.9

8.2

97,607

90,818

7.5 Outside services 25,660

24,383

23,152

5.2

10.8

96,173

83,885

14.6 Marketing 5,424

6,023

4,253

(9.9)

27.5

20,884

17,316

20.6 FDIC insurance 8,780

10,064

37,713

(12.8)

(76.7)

41,460

60,815

(31.8) Bank shares and franchise taxes 1,609

3,931

1,584

(59.1)

1.6

13,596

13,609

(0.1) Other 34,258

33,111

42,160

3.5

(18.7)

108,461

116,514

(6.9) Total Non-Interest Expense 248,200

249,431

265,566

(0.5)

(6.5)

961,339

915,436

5.0 Income Before Income Taxes 102,680

140,148

58,299

(26.7)

76.1

555,723

583,646

(4.8) Income tax expense (benefit) (7,181)

30,045

7,626

(123.9)

(194.2)

90,391

98,795

(8.5) Net Income 109,861

110,103

50,673

(0.2)

116.8

465,332

484,851

(4.0) Preferred stock dividends -

-

2,011

-

(100.0)

6,005

8,041

(25.3) Net Income Available to Common

Stockholders $ 109,861

$ 110,103

$ 48,662

(0.2)

125.8

$ 459,327

$ 476,810

(3.7) Earnings per Common Share





























Basic $ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 0.13

-

130.8

$ 1.27

$ 1.32

(3.8) Diluted 0.30

0.30

0.13

-

130.8

1.27

1.31

(3.1) Cash Dividends per Common Share 0.12

0.12

0.12

-

-

0.48

0.48

-

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Dollars in millions)

















(Unaudited)











% Variance













4Q24

4Q24

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 416

$ 596

$ 447

(30.2)

(6.9) Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,003

1,482

1,129

35.2

77.4 Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,419

2,078

1,576

16.4

53.5 Securities available for sale 3,466

3,494

3,254

(0.8)

6.5 Securities held to maturity 3,979

3,820

3,911

4.2

1.7 Loans held for sale 218

193

488

13.0

(55.3) Loans and leases, net of unearned income 33,939

33,717

32,323

0.7

5.0 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (423)

(420)

(406)

0.7

4.2 Net Loans and Leases 33,516

33,297

31,917

0.7

5.0 Premises and equipment, net 536

505

461

6.1

16.3 Goodwill 2,478

2,478

2,477

-

- Core deposit and other intangible assets, net 51

56

69

(8.9)

(26.1) Bank owned life insurance 660

657

660

0.5

- Other assets 1,302

1,398

1,345

(6.9)

(3.2) Total Assets $ 48,625

$ 47,976

$ 46,158

1.4

5.3 Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 9,761

$ 9,870

$ 10,222

(1.1)

(4.5) Interest-bearing demand 16,668

15,999

14,809

4.2

12.6 Savings 3,178

3,231

3,465

(1.6)

(8.3) Certificates and other time deposits 7,500

7,671

6,215

(2.2)

20.7 Total Deposits 37,107

36,771

34,711

0.9

6.9 Short-term borrowings 1,256

1,562

2,506

(19.6)

(49.9) Long-term borrowings 3,012

2,515

1,971

19.8

52.8 Other liabilities 948

879

920

7.8

3.0 Total Liabilities 42,323

41,727

40,108

1.4

5.5 Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock -

-

107

-

(100.0) Common stock 4

4

4

-

- Additional paid-in capital 4,695

4,693

4,692

-

0.1 Retained earnings 1,952

1,886

1,669

3.5

17.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (169)

(154)

(235)

9.7

(28.1) Treasury stock (180)

(180)

(187)

-

(3.7) Total Stockholders' Equity 6,302

6,249

6,050

0.8

4.2 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 48,625

$ 47,976

$ 46,158

1.4

5.3

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND

SUBSIDIARIES

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23 (Dollars in thousands)





Interest









Interest









Interest



(Unaudited)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets



































Interest-bearing deposits with

banks

$ 1,317,585

$ 14,233

4.30 %

$ 1,003,513

$ 11,276

4.47 %

$ 934,393

$ 8,241

3.50 % Taxable investment securities (1)

6,301,185

53,109

3.37

6,177,736

48,317

3.13

6,052,983

40,514

2.67 Tax-exempt investment

securities (1) (2)

1,014,032

8,754

3.45

1,023,050

8,816

3.45

1,043,249

9,003

3.45 Loans held for sale

203,698

3,935

7.73

300,326

5,729

7.61

199,352

3,642

7.29 Loans and leases (2) (3)

33,830,406

491,593

5.79

33,802,701

511,564

6.03

32,267,565

473,068

5.82 Total Interest Earning

Assets (2)

42,666,906

571,624

5.34

42,307,326

585,702

5.51

40,497,542

534,468

5.25 Cash and due from banks

388,162









414,536









425,821







Allowance for credit losses

(424,945)









(427,826)









(405,309)







Premises and equipment

518,965









501,588









463,092







Other assets

4,519,733









4,620,414









4,502,890







Total Assets

$ 47,668,821









$ 47,416,038









$ 45,484,036







Liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 16,371,434

115,144

2.80

$ 15,215,815

108,762

2.84

$ 14,671,311

91,922

2.49 Savings

3,206,976

9,385

1.16

3,281,732

10,406

1.26

3,531,590

10,506

1.18 Certificates and other time

7,528,061

80,046

4.23

7,234,412

79,868

4.39

5,799,348

57,606

3.94 Total interest-bearing deposits

27,106,471

204,575

3.00

25,731,959

199,036

3.08

24,002,249

160,034

2.65 Short-term borrowings

853,403

8,583

3.96

2,345,960

29,934

5.06

2,147,665

22,891

4.22 Long-term borrowings

2,628,444

33,319

5.04

2,314,914

30,473

5.24

1,969,568

24,637

4.96 Total Interest-Bearing

Liabilities

30,588,318

246,477

3.20

30,392,833

259,443

3.39

28,119,482

207,562

2.93 Non-interest-bearing demand

deposits

9,862,478









9,867,006









10,423,237







Total Deposits and

Borrowings

40,450,796





2.42

40,259,839





2.56

38,542,719





2.14 Other liabilities

939,139









985,545









984,446







Total Liabilities

41,389,935









41,245,384









39,527,165







Stockholders' Equity

6,278,886









6,170,654









5,956,871







Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$ 47,668,821









$ 47,416,038









$ 45,484,036







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 12,078,588









$ 11,914,493









$ 12,378,060







Net Interest Income (FTE) (2)





325,147









326,259









326,906



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(2,931)









(2,930)









(2,881)



Net Interest Income





$ 322,216









$ 323,329









$ 324,025



Net Interest Spread









2.14 %









2.12 %









2.32 % Net Interest Margin (2)









3.04 %









3.08 %









3.21 %





(1) The average balances and yields earned on securities are based on historical cost. (2) The interest income amounts are reflected on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The yield on earning assets and the net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). (3) Average loans and leases consist of average total loans, including non-accrual loans, less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2024

2023 (Unaudited)





Interest









Interest







Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets























Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 1,016,253

$ 42,894

4.22 %

$ 1,053,176

$ 40,860

3.88 % Taxable investment securities (1)

6,189,126

194,815

3.15

6,099,052

148,374

2.43 Tax-exempt investment securities (1) (2)

1,027,913

35,453

3.45

1,052,416

36,476

3.46 Loans held for sale

213,210

16,469

7.72

131,985

9,496

7.19 Loans and leases (2) (3)

33,320,176

1,974,205

5.92

31,372,574

1,749,786

5.58 Total Interest Earning Assets (2)

41,766,678

2,263,836

5.42

39,709,203

1,984,992

5.00 Cash and due from banks

400,194









435,271







Allowance for credit losses

(419,291)









(409,342)







Premises and equipment

493,820









456,844







Other assets

4,571,166









4,417,627







Total Assets

$ 46,812,567









$ 44,609,603







Liabilities























Deposits:























Interest-bearing demand

$ 15,204,358

416,860

2.74

$ 14,296,571

283,914

1.99 Savings

3,314,905

39,926

1.20

3,766,920

37,338

0.99 Certificates and other time

6,929,342

297,183

4.29

5,176,674

173,680

3.36 Total interest-bearing deposits

25,448,605

753,969

2.96

23,240,165

494,932

2.13 Short-term borrowings

2,057,597

99,055

4.80

2,075,751

77,883

3.75 Long-term borrowings

2,292,523

118,683

5.18

1,685,554

83,332

4.94 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

29,798,725

971,707

3.26

27,001,470

656,147

2.43 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

9,897,298









10,900,280







Total Deposits and Borrowings

39,696,023





2.45

37,901,750





1.73 Other liabilities

984,198









856,771







Total Liabilities

40,680,221









38,758,521







Stockholders' Equity

6,132,346









5,851,082







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 46,812,567









$ 44,609,603







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 11,967,953









$ 12,707,733







Net Interest Income (FTE) (2)





1,292,129









1,328,845



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(11,686)









(12,341)



Net Interest Income





$ 1,280,443









$ 1,316,504



Net Interest Spread









2.16 %









2.57 % Net Interest Margin (2)









3.09 %









3.35 %





(1) The average balances and yields earned on securities are based on historical cost. (2) The interest income amounts are reflected on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The yield on earning assets and the net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). (3) Average loans and leases consist of average total loans, including non-accrual loans, less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)



















































For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

2024

2023 Performance Ratios

















Return on average equity 6.96 %

7.10 %

3.37 %

7.59 %

8.29 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 12.02

12.43

6.35

13.33

15.20 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.02

12.43

6.31

13.21

15.45 Return on average assets 0.92

0.92

0.44

0.99

1.09 Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.00

1.01

0.50

1.08

1.19 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.04

3.08

3.21

3.09

3.35 Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 5.34

5.51

5.25

5.42

5.00 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.00

3.08

2.65

2.96

2.13 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.20

3.39

2.93

3.26

2.43 Cost of funds 2.42

2.56

2.14

2.45

1.73 Efficiency ratio (1) 56.88

55.16

52.51

55.61

51.19 Effective tax rate (6.99)

21.44

13.08

16.27

16.93 Capital Ratios

















Equity / assets (period end) 12.96

13.02

13.11







Common equity / assets (period end) 12.96

13.02

12.88







Common equity tier 1 (3) 10.6

10.4

10.0







Leverage ratio 8.74

8.63

8.72







Tangible common equity / tangible assets

(period end) (1) 8.18

8.17

7.79







Common Stock Data

















Average diluted common shares

outstanding 362,798,389

362,425,528

362,284,599

362,637,604

362,897,806 Period end common shares outstanding 359,615,657

359,585,544

358,829,417







Book value per common share $ 17.52

$ 17.38

$ 16.56







Tangible book value per common share (1) 10.49

10.33

9.47







Dividend payout ratio (common) 39.67 %

39.58 %

89.32 %

38.03 %

36.51 %





(1) See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (3) December 31, 2024 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is an estimate and reflects the election of a five-year transition to delay the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























(Dollars in millions)





























(Unaudited)











































% Variance

























4Q24

4Q24













4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23











Balances at period end





























Loans and Leases:





























Commercial real estate (1) $ 12,705

$ 12,812

$ 12,305

(0.8)

3.3











Commercial and industrial 7,550

7,541

7,482

0.1

0.9











Commercial leases 765

709

599

7.9

27.7











Other 144

120

110

20.0

30.9











Commercial loans and leases 21,164

21,182

20,496

(0.1)

3.3











Direct installment 2,676

2,693

2,741

(0.6)

(2.4)











Residential mortgages 7,986

7,789

6,640

2.5

20.3











Indirect installment 739

706

1,149

4.7

(35.7)











Consumer LOC 1,374

1,347

1,297

2.0

5.9











Consumer loans 12,775

12,535

11,827

1.9

8.0











Total loans and leases $ 33,939

$ 33,717

$ 32,323

0.7

5.0

























Note: Loans held for sale were $218, $193 and $488 at 4Q24, 3Q24, and 4Q23, respectively.











(1) Commercial real estate is made up of 71% non-owner occupied and 29% owner-occupied at December 31, 2024.























% Variance











Average balances











4Q24

4Q24

For the Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

% Loans and Leases: 4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23

2024

2023

Var. Commercial real estate $ 12,765

$ 12,760

$ 11,971

-

6.6

$ 12,614

$ 11,747

7.4 Commercial and industrial 7,545

7,569

7,472

(0.3)

1.0

7,503

7,314

2.6 Commercial leases 717

688

642

4.2

11.6

681

599

13.7 Other 146

141

143

4.1

2.7

141

140

0.5 Commercial loans and leases 21,174

21,158

20,228

0.1

4.7

20,938

19,799

5.8 Direct installment 2,686

2,693

2,746

(0.3)

(2.2)

2,702

2,748

(1.7) Residential mortgages 7,896

7,624

6,529

3.6

20.9

7,353

6,008

22.4 Indirect installment 719

999

1,467

(28.1)

(51.0)

1,005

1,516

(33.7) Consumer LOC 1,357

1,329

1,299

2.1

4.5

1,321

1,301

1.5 Consumer loans 12,657

12,645

12,040

0.1

5.1

12,382

11,573

7.0 Total loans and leases $ 33,830

$ 33,803

$ 32,268

0.1

4.8

$ 33,320

$ 31,373

6.2

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Dollars in millions)











% Variance (Unaudited)











4Q24

4Q24 Asset Quality Data 4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23 Non-Performing Assets

















Non-performing loans $ 159

$ 129

$ 107

23.3

48.6 Other real estate owned (OREO) 3

2

3

50.0

- Non-performing assets $ 162

$ 131

$ 110

23.7

47.3 Non-performing loans / total loans and leases 0.47 %

0.38 %

0.33 %







Non-performing assets plus 90+ days past due / total loans and leases

plus OREO 0.52

0.43

0.38







Delinquency

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 108

$ 124

$ 107

(12.9)

0.9 Loans 90+ days past due 14

12

12

16.7

16.7 Non-accrual loans 159

129

107

23.3

48.6 Past due and non-accrual loans $ 281

$ 265

$ 226

6.0

24.3 Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases 0.83 %

0.79 %

0.70 %









F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





























(Dollars in millions)











% Variance











(Unaudited)











4Q24

4Q24

For the Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

% Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan

Commitments Rollforward 4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23

2024

2023

Var. Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases





























Balance at beginning of period $ 420.2

$ 418.8

$ 400.6

0.3

4.9

$ 405.6

$ 401.7

1.0 Provision for credit losses 23.2

22.9

13.1

1.7

77.4

79.9

71.6

11.6 Net loan (charge-offs) / recoveries (20.6)

(21.5)

(8.2)

(4.0)

152.3

(62.7)

(67.8)

(7.5) Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 422.8

$ 420.2

$ 405.6

0.6

4.3

$ 422.8

$ 405.6

4.3 Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments





























Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of

period $ 22.4

$ 21.8

$ 21.3

2.8

4.9

$ 21.5

$ 21.4

0.5 Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments /

other adjustments (1.0)

0.6

0.2

(261.1)

(669.4)

(0.1)

0.1

(199.0) Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 21.4

$ 22.4

$ 21.5

(4.3)

(0.5)

$ 21.4

$ 21.5

(0.5) Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and

allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 444.2

$ 442.5

$ 427.0

0.4

4.0

$ 444.2

$ 427.0

4.0 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.25 %

1.25 %

1.25 %



















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing

loans 265.0

326.7

378.5



















Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases 0.24

0.25

0.10









0.19 %

0.22 %





F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



























(Unaudited)





























































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating

performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we

use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in

accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release

and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.













% Variance

























4Q24

4Q24

For the Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

%

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

3Q24

4Q23

2024

2023

Var. Operating net income available to common

stockholders:





























(Dollars in thousands)





























Net income available to common

stockholders $ 109,861

$ 110,103

$ 48,662









$ 459,327

$ 476,810



Preferred dividend at redemption -

-

-









3,995

-



Merger-related expense -

-

-









-

2,215



Tax benefit of merger-related expense -

-

-









-

(465)



Branch consolidation costs -

-

-









1,194

-



Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs -

-

-









(251)

-



FDIC special assessment -

-

29,938









5,212

29,938



Tax benefit of FDIC special assessment -

-

(6,287)









(1,095)

(6,287)



Realized loss on investment securities

restructuring 33,980

-

67,354









33,980

67,354



Tax benefit of realized loss on investment

securities restructuring (7,136)

-

(14,144)









(7,136)

(14,144)



Software impairment -

3,690

-









3,690

-



Tax benefit of software impairment -

(775)

-









(775)

-



Loss related to indirect auto loan sales -

11,572

16,687









8,969

16,687



Tax benefit of loss related to indirect auto

loan sales -

(2,430)

(3,504)









(1,883)

(3,504)



Operating net income available to common

stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 136,705

$ 122,160

$ 138,706

11.9

(1.4)

$ 505,227

$ 568,604

(11.1)































Operating earnings per diluted common

share:





























Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 0.13









$ 1.27

$ 1.31



Preferred dividend at redemption -

-

-









0.01

-



Merger-related expense -

-

-









-

0.01



Tax benefit of merger-related expense -

-

-









-

-



Branch consolidation costs -

-

-









-

-



Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs -

-

-









-

-



FDIC special assessment -

-

0.08









0.01

0.08



Tax benefit of FDIC special assessment -

-

(0.02)









-

(0.02)



Realized loss on investment securities

restructuring 0.09

-

0.19









0.09

0.19



Tax benefit of realized loss on investment

securities restructuring (0.02)

-

(0.04)









(0.02)

(0.04)



Software impairment -

0.01

-









0.01

-



Tax benefit of software impairment -

-

-









-

-



Loss related to indirect auto loan sales -

0.03

0.05









0.02

0.05



Tax benefit of loss related to indirect auto

loan sales -

(0.01)

(0.01)









(0.01)

(0.01)



Operating earnings per diluted common

share (non-GAAP) $ 0.38

$ 0.34

$ 0.38

11.8

-

$ 1.39

$ 1.57

(11.5)

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)































For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

2024

2023 Return on average tangible equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 437,056

$ 438,019

$ 201,041

$ 465,332

$ 484,851 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

(annualized) 13,506

13,753

15,399

13,821

15,892 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-

GAAP) $ 450,562

$ 451,772

$ 216,440

$ 479,153

$ 500,743



















Average total stockholders' equity $ 6,278,886

$ 6,170,654

$ 5,956,871

$ 6,132,346

$ 5,851,082 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,531,690)

(2,535,769)

(2,548,725)

(2,537,778)

(2,556,119) Average tangible stockholders' equity (non-

GAAP) $ 3,747,196

$ 3,634,885

$ 3,408,146

$ 3,594,568

$ 3,294,963



















Return on average tangible equity (non-

GAAP) 12.02 %

12.43 %

6.35 %

13.33 %

15.20 %



















Return on average tangible common

equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income available to common

stockholders (annualized) $ 437,056

$ 438,019

$ 193,062

$ 459,327

$ 476,810 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

(annualized) 13,506

13,753

15,399

13,821

15,892 Tangible net income available to common

stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 450,562

$ 451,772

$ 208,461

$ 473,148

$ 492,702



















Average total stockholders' equity $ 6,278,886

$ 6,170,654

$ 5,956,871

$ 6,132,346

$ 5,851,082 Less: Average preferred stockholders'

equity -

-

(106,882)

(13,141)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,531,690)

(2,535,769)

(2,548,725)

(2,537,778)

(2,556,119) Average tangible common equity (non-

GAAP) $ 3,747,196

$ 3,634,885

$ 3,301,264

$ 3,581,427

$ 3,188,081



















Return on average tangible common equity

(non-GAAP) 12.02 %

12.43 %

6.31 %

13.21 %

15.45 %



















(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.





































Operating return on average tangible

common equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Operating net income available to common

stockholders (annualized) $ 543,848

$ 485,984

$ 550,301

$ 505,227

$ 568,604 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

(annualized) 13,506

13,753

15,399

13,821

15,892 Tangible operating net income available to

common stockholders (annualized) (non-

GAAP) $ 557,354

$ 499,737

$ 565,700

$ 519,048

$ 584,496



















Average total stockholders' equity $ 6,278,886

$ 6,170,654

$ 5,956,871

$ 6,132,346

$ 5,851,082 Less: Average preferred stockholders'

equity -

-

(106,882)

(13,141)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,531,690)

(2,535,769)

(2,548,725)

(2,537,778)

(2,556,119) Average tangible common equity (non-

GAAP) $ 3,747,196

$ 3,634,885

$ 3,301,264

$ 3,581,427

$ 3,188,081



















Operating return on average tangible

common equity (non-GAAP) 14.87 %

13.75 %

17.14 %

14.49 %

18.33 %



















Return on average tangible assets:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 437,056

$ 438,019

$ 201,041

$ 465,332

$ 484,851 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

(annualized) 13,506

13,753

15,399

13,821

15,892 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-

GAAP) $ 450,562

$ 451,772

$ 216,440

$ 479,153

$ 500,743



















Average total assets $ 47,668,821

$ 47,416,038

$ 45,484,036

$ 46,812,567

$ 44,609,603 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,531,690)

(2,535,769)

(2,548,725)

(2,537,778)

(2,556,119) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 45,137,131

$ 44,880,269

$ 42,935,311

$ 44,274,789

$ 42,053,484



















Return on average tangible assets (non-

GAAP) 1.00 %

1.01 %

0.50 %

1.08 %

1.19 %



















(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.



















F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited)











4Q24

3Q24

4Q23 Tangible book value per common share:









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Total stockholders' equity $ 6,301,650

$ 6,248,456

$ 6,049,969 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity -

-

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,529,558)

(2,533,856)

(2,546,353) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,772,092

$ 3,714,600

$ 3,396,734











Common shares outstanding 359,615,657

359,585,544

358,829,417











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 10.49

$ 10.33

$ 9.47











Tangible common equity to tangible assets:









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 6,301,650

$ 6,248,456

$ 6,049,969 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity -

-

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,529,558)

(2,533,856)

(2,546,353) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,772,092

$ 3,714,600

$ 3,396,734











Total assets $ 48,624,985

$ 47,975,574

$ 46,157,693 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,529,558)

(2,533,856)

(2,546,353) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 46,095,427

$ 45,441,718

$ 43,611,340











Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.18 %

8.17 %

7.79 %















For the Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

2024

2023 Operating non-interest income

















(dollars in thousands)

















Non-interest income $ 50,923

$ 89,688

$ 13,083

$ 316,395

$ 254,332 Realized loss on investment securities restructuring 33,980

-

67,354

33,980

67,354 Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 84,903

$ 89,688

$ 80,437

$ 350,375

$ 321,686



4Q24

3Q24

4Q23 Operating non-interest expense









(dollars in thousands)









Non-interest expense $ 248,200

$ 249,431

$ 265,566 FDIC special assessment -

-

(29,938) Software impairment -

(3,690)

- Loss related to indirect auto loan sales -

(11,572)

(16,687) Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 248,200

$ 234,169

$ 218,941





(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)































For the Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

2024

2023 KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

















Pre-provision net revenue:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net interest income $ 322,216

$ 323,329

$ 324,025

$ 1,280,443

$ 1,316,504 Non-interest income 50,923

89,688

13,083

316,395

254,332 Less: Non-interest expense (248,200)

(249,431)

(265,566)

(961,339)

(915,436) Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (non-GAAP) $ 124,939

$ 163,586

$ 71,542

$ 635,499

$ 655,400 Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (annualized)

(non-GAAP) $ 497,039

$ 650,789

$ 283,835

$ 635,499

$ 655,400 Adjustments:

















Add: Realized loss on investment securities

restructuring (non-interest income) 33,980

-

67,354

33,980

67,354 Add: Merger-related expense (non-interest

expense) -

-

-

-

2,215 Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest

expense) -

-

-

1,194

- Add: FDIC special assessment (non-interest

expense) -

-

29,938

5,212

29,938 Add: Software impairment (non-interest expense) -

3,690

-

3,690

- Add: Loss related to indirect auto loan sales

(non-interest expense) -

11,572

16,687

8,969

16,687 Add: Tax credit-related impairment project (non-

interest expense) 10,397

-

-

10,397

- Operating pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 169,316

$ 178,848

$ 185,521

$ 698,941

$ 771,594 Operating pre-provision net revenue (annualized)

(non-GAAP) $ 673,583

$ 711,505

$ 736,034

$ 698,941

$ 771,594



















Efficiency ratio (FTE):

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Total non-interest expense $ 248,200

$ 249,431

$ 265,566

$ 961,339

$ 915,436 Less: Amortization of intangibles (4,298)

(4,376)

(4,913)

(17,495)

(20,116) Less: OREO expense (252)

(354)

(149)

(996)

(1,515) Less: Merger-related expense -

-

-

-

(2,215) Less: Branch consolidation costs -

-

-

(1,194)

- Less: FDIC special assessment -

-

(29,938)

(5,212)

(29,938) Less: Software impairment -

(3,690)

-

(3,690)

- Less: Loss related to indirect auto loan sales -

(11,572)

(16,687)

(8,969)

(16,687) Less: Tax credit-related project impairment (10,397)

-

-

(10,397)

- Adjusted non-interest expense $ 233,253

$ 229,439

$ 213,879

$ 913,386

$ 844,965



















Net interest income $ 322,216

$ 323,329

$ 324,025

$ 1,280,443

$ 1,316,504 Taxable equivalent adjustment 2,931

2,930

2,881

11,686

12,341 Non-interest income 50,923

89,688

13,083

316,395

254,332 Less: Net securities losses (gains) 33,980

28

67,354

34,011

67,432 Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest

income $ 410,050

$ 415,975

$ 407,343

$ 1,642,535

$ 1,650,609



















Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 56.88 %

55.16 %

52.51 %

55.61 %

51.19 %

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation