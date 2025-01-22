Nikon Inc.: NIKON Introduces Two New Laser Rangefinders for Golfers: THE COOLSHOT PROIII STABILIZED and COOLSHOT 50i GII

New Laser Rangefinders Give Golfers the Edge on the Course

Nikon Inc. has announced the release of two new laser rangefinders, giving golfers confidence all the way to the green with the benefit of powerful and precise Nikon optics. The COOLSHOT® PROIII STABILIZED Laser Rangefinder is now the most advanced model in the COOLSHOT series while the new COOLSHOT 50i GII Laser Rangefinder is a feature packed mid-range model with attractive and versatile multi-functions.

Nikon COOLSHOT PROIII STABILIZED

the new Nikon COOLSHOT PROIII Stabilized laser rangefinder for golfers. More images available at press.nikonusa.com

Both of these laser rangefinders feature 6X magnification with Nikon optics for the ultimate in clarity and brightness. They also both incorporate Nikon's DUAL LOCKED ON QUAKE, which is a highly convenient function that indicates the distance to the flagstick has been measured with visual and tactile confirmation. When measuring overlapping subjects, the distance to the closest subject is displayed with a "LOCKED ON" sign in the viewfinder and a simultaneous brief vibration.

COOLSHOT PROIII STABILIZED

See the course in an entirely new way through the latest generation of Nikon's acclaimed stabilized rangefinder. The COOLSHOT PROIII STABILIZED is a further evolved successor to the highly-acclaimed COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED. The standout feature of this model is the built-in STABILIZED function, providing golfers with a clear and stable view of distant targets, quickly and accurately measuring while compensating for hand shake. It's also equipped with HYPER READ that displays the measurement results speedily regardless of distance, with a response speed of only 0.1 second compared to the 0.3 second of the previous (COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED).

The COOLSHOT PROIII STABILIZED employs four measurement display modes, including an Actual Distance Mode that allows golfers to use this product at official golf competitions. When using the Actual Distance Mode, the Actual Distance Indicator blinks in green, which shows that the Incline/Decline measurement function is not being utilized. Additionally, a Golf Mode displays a guide distance to how far you should hit the ball. Knowing reliable distance information helps you to select the right club for each shot during practice. These modes can be switched with a single press of the MODE button.

COOLSHOT 50i GII

The COOLSHOT 50i GII has been completely redesigned, evolving the sporty design of COOLSHOT series Laser Rangefinders, and enabling more stable measurements. While inheriting the versatile functions incorporated in the previous COOLSHOT 50i model, the new COOLSHOT 50i GII is more stylish, mode comfortable, and more usable.

A strong magnet is built into the body, enabling attachment to a golf cart or golf club. The magnetic force has been strengthened for enhanced security and is more powerful than that of the previous COOLSHOT 50i model.

The COOLSHOT 50i GII employs two measurement display modes: a Golf Mode (slope-adjusted distance and actual distance) and an Actual Distance Mode. Switching modes is simple, with a single press of a button. When using actual distance mode, the LED of the Actual Distance Indicator sign blinks in green to inform observers of non-use of the Incline/Decline measurement function. Quickly and conveniently switch between using Golf Mode for practice, and Actual Distance Mode for official golf competitions.

Price and Availability

The new COOLSHOT PROIII STABILIZED and COOLSHOT 50i GII laser rangefinders will be available in early March 2025, with an SRP of $499.95** and $299.95** respectively. For more information about Nikon products please visit Nikonusa.com.

About Nikon?

Nikon Inc. is the U.S. distributor of Nikon Sports and Recreational Optics including premium binoculars, fieldscopes and laser rangefinders; products expertly engineered from Nikon's vast experience as the global leader in precision optics. Nikon is renowned for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of consumer and professional equipment for video and image capture, including the revolutionary Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR optics. For more information on Nikon's full line of recreational optics, please visit us online or dial (800) NIKON-US.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

