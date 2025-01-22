Perisson Petroleum Corporation: Perisson Provides Updates on Its Colombia Asset Sale and CTO Status

Perisson Petroleum Corp. (TSXV:POG.H) ("Perisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on January 20, 2025, the Company has signed an extension to the sale process of its assets in Colombia. The sale, originally announced on June 30, 2023, more than a year and a half ago, has been delayed pending the receipt of formal confirmation of the extension of the Company's exclusive exploration and production licence in Colombia - the E&P VMM-17 block (the "Block"). Recent documentation from the Government of Colombia's Regulator, the "ANH", confirms that the Block has been extended to August 22, 2027, and that a guarantee of USD $500,400 has been placed in a satisfactory manner with the ANH by the purchasing parties.

With the extension of the Block in place, the purchasing company is now positioned to close the transaction with Perisson with the following terms:

Purchase price: USD 5,125,000 (previously USD 2,750,000)

Acquisition of 100% of Perisson's related Panama and Venezuelan companies, and the branch office of the Venezuelan entity in Colombia, Morichal Sinoco S.A. Sucursal Colombia which holds 100% of the working interest of the E&P VMM-17 Block.

Payment terms: Cash USD 125,000 (previously USD 250,000) to be paid on the signing of a formal purchase and sale agreement agreement, scheduled for February 15, 2025. A 4% overriding royalty interest (previously 3%) on the oil produced and commercialized in the Block up to the amount of USD 5,000,000 (previously USD 2,500,000).

Perisson would like to thank its local partners in Colombia for their exhaustive and diligent work over the last year and a half, which has resulted in the successful extension of the VMM-17 Block, allowing this transaction to proceed.

Regarding the cease trade order ("CTO") issued by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), Perisson has been working extensively with the ASC to satisfy all its filing and listing requirements.

About Perisson Petroleum Corp.

Perisson Petroleum Corporation shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange NEX board, under the symbol "POG.H". The Company is currently under a cease trade order issued by the ASC until such time as its continuous disclosure is made current and all other requirements of the ASC are met. The Corporation owns certain oil and gas properties in the Twining and Wainwright areas of Alberta, Canada.

