App Orchid Sets New Benchmark for Text-to-SQL Accuracy with Ontology-Driven AI Solution

App Orchid , a leader in making data actionable with Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced a groundbreaking achievement with its Easy Answers solution. Demonstrating unmatched performance on Yale University's renowned Spider dataset , Easy Answers achieved an impressive 94.8% out-of-the-box accuracy. By incorporating advanced ontology and knowledge graph enrichment, App Orchid's enterprise text-to-SQL translation accuracy soared to 99.8% . This surpasses the previous benchmark of 91.2%, redefining industry standards and solidifying App Orchid's position as an innovator in AI-driven data solutions.

App Orchid utilizes knowledge graphs to help organizations get unified data access, rapidly scale Generative and enterprise AI, and extract insights in record time.

One of the most complex tasks for AI, text-to-SQL translation allows business users to interact with databases through natural language questions, such as "Which product had the highest customer satisfaction last quarter?" While powerful, such systems often suffer from "hallucinations," or "confidently incorrect" results-a critical issue for enterprises reliant on data accuracy.

"App Orchid's groundbreaking milestone in text-to-SQL accuracy is a remarkable leap forward for AI-driven data accessibility," said Vaibhav Nadgauda, CEO, App Orchid. "Our 99.8% accuracy rate not only redefines the industry benchmark, but also builds a level of trust in AI-generated insights that will empower businesses to make faster, more informed decisions." Read Nadgauda's blog " Last Mile, First Priority " to learn how App Orchid is empowering businesses and modernizing the workforce.

The Spider dataset is a benchmark comprising over 10,000 natural language questions mapped to SQL queries across 200 databases spanning 138 different domains. It evaluates systems on "zero-shot" generalization, simulating real-world scenarios where models encounter unfamiliar databases. App Orchid's proprietary enrichment process, built around unique ontologies, enabled Easy Answers to deliver exceptional performance while maintaining both syntactical and semantic accuracy.

An Ontology-Driven Approach for Enterprise Users

Fragmented and siloed data has long created barriers for enterprises, leaving critical insights locked within inaccessible systems. Easy Answers minimizes these challenges by unifying multimodal data from many data silos into a coherent ontology.

The ontology acts as a semantic data layer that embeds rich context, relationships, and metadata. This enables Large Language Models to better understand the underlying data and augment the process of generating SQL in response to natural language queries. The innovation empowers employees at all levels to make informed decisions in real time.

Easy Answers automatically connects to multiple sources of enterprise data as well as external data sources, curating data into a knowledge graph and generating visualizations and insights that help customers mitigate risk and unlock new growth opportunities. Every insight is accompanied by clear explanations, detailed data lineage, and explicit uncertainty metrics. This makes predictions not only more transparent but also actionable within organizational frameworks.

The Future of Enterprise Decision-Making

Unlike traditional models that require lengthy customization, App Orchid's ontology framework enables seamless adaptation to new datasets, making it highly suited for dynamic business environments. With reduced reliance on labor-intensive fine-tuning, enterprises can unlock faster insights-up to 80% quicker-with productivity gains of 30% or more.

Designed to empower every employee-from frontline workers to top executives-the platform transforms data to ensure informed decisions can be made in real time. App Orchid not only accelerates decision-making but establishes trust in AI outputs by eliminating inaccuracies.

App Orchid's Easy Answers solution is available on the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace and the SAP Store . Learn more about this innovative solution in our latest video here .

About App Orchid

App Orchid is an AI platform company democratizing AI-powered Decision Intelligence. Our flagship product Easy Answers enables users to engage with data in plain English and get Advanced Analytics (dashboards and analytics created by AI), Quick Insights from native, patented AI models, and Generative Actions (AI-generated recommendations and applications) to support faster time-to-decision. The App Orchid platform enables a powerful, predictive data fabric that can integrate diverse multi-model data sources as well as embed advanced AI in everyday processes and strategic decisions across the enterprise visit. Interested in learning more about how we can assist you in leveraging your enterprise data to its fullest extent? We'd love to hear from you! Please visit www.apporchid.com .

