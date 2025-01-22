Glenmorgan Investments Limited: Glenmorgan Investments Reopens Digital Asset Innovation Fund

Glenmorgan Investments Announces the Reopening of Its Digital Asset Innovation Fund to New Investors Following Record-Breaking Performance and Enhanced Regulatory Clarity

Glenmorgan Investments Limited, a leading provider of award-winning fund management services since 1999, has announced the reopening of its highly sought-after Digital Asset Innovation Fund to new investors. The fund, which was initially capped in March 2024 due to unprecedented demand, will now have its cap increased to $1 billion from the original $500 million limit, following significant performance milestones and enhanced regulatory clarity in the digital asset landscape.

The Digital Asset Innovation Fund, launched in 2018, has delivered exceptional returns, achieving record-breaking performance in 2024 and into 2025. The fund focuses on high-growth opportunities within the digital asset space, including cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Amid growing interest from both retail and institutional investors, the fund was capped in March 2024 to manage liquidity and ensure its continued success as digital assets experienced large inflows amid heightened media attention and ETF approvals.

"We are excited to reopen the Digital Asset Innovation Fund to new investors at this pivotal moment," said Mr. Sam Hargate, Chief Financial Officer of Glenmorgan Investments. "Since its inception, the fund has provided outstanding returns, and we believe the current market conditions-coupled with the completion of the US elections and forthcoming regulatory clarity-are ideal for expanding our capacity. Our decision to increase the cap reflects our commitment to providing both existing and new clients with access to a dynamic and high-performing investment vehicle."

The fund's reopening follows significant shifts in the digital asset market, which has become increasingly popular with institutional investors, supported by the US election results and an evolving regulatory framework for digital assets. With growing institutional involvement and expected oversight by regulatory bodies, Glenmorgan Investments sees an opportunity to continue leveraging its expertise in managing private funds focused on alternative assets.

"This is a unique time for investors in the digital asset space, and Glenmorgan is well-positioned to help our clients capitalize on the tremendous potential of this sector," said Mr. Sam Hargate. "Our focus has always been on managing risk while delivering exceptional returns, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and compliance."

The Digital Asset Innovation Fund has been instrumental in offering investors exposure to one of the fastest-growing and most disruptive asset classes of the modern era. With its record-breaking returns and established track record of excellence, Glenmorgan Investments continues to lead the way in providing innovative solutions for both retail and institutional investors alike.

About Glenmorgan Investments Limited:

Glenmorgan Investments Limited, founded in 1999, is a globally recognized provider of award-winning fund management services. With a strong presence in London, the Isle of Man and Australia, Glenmorgan specializes in managing private funds for retail and institutional clients in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world. Focused on high-growth alternative asset classes, the company offers a comprehensive range of investment opportunities, with a proven track record of delivering exceptional returns across diverse alternative markets.

