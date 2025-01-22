Predictions for 2025 Signal a Breakthrough Year for Virtual Economies, Interoperable Identities, and AI-Powered Gaming

Improbable, a venture builder dedicated to growing businesses across AI, the metaverse, and Web3 ecosystems, has capped off a transformative 2024 with the announcement of the profitability threshold achieved in the previous financial year, a change in business model, and significant progress across interconnected ecosystems. Central to its success is the company's venture-building model, which has proven instrumental in creating businesses and technologies that shape the future of virtual worlds and digital economies.

Venture Building: Driving Innovation Across Ecosystems and Building the Open Metaverse

Improbable's venture-building strategy has been key to addressing challenges and unlocking opportunities across frontier ecosystems. In 2024, the company launched several new ventures, including:

Kallikor , an AI-powered platform accelerating the adoption of robotics in supply chains.

, an AI-powered platform accelerating the adoption of robotics in supply chains. Jitter , transforming Twitch streams into interactive multiplayer games.

, transforming Twitch streams into interactive multiplayer games. Chamber, a next-gen platform blending the accessibility of Zoom with the immersive feel of real-world conferences, enabling businesses to host cost-effective virtual events at scale.

In 2024, MSquared, a venture of Improbable, set up the Virtual Society Foundation as an independent entity to promote openness and equity in the metaverse. The VSF's flagship project, Somnia, is a foundational step toward a decentralized metaverse, designed to unify gaming, NFTs, and social platforms under a creator-driven, interoperable digital economy.

"Somnia is a critical step in facilitating a decentralized metaverse where individuals and ventures can collaborate, share value, and contribute to a thriving virtual society said Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable.

Technological Advancements and Interoperable Experiences

Improbable's tech expertise continues to drive advancements that redefine virtual worlds and digital economies:

Interoperability Breakthroughs: The MLB virtual ballpark games powered by MSquared showcased new features like voice parties and virtual shops. The season finale achieved a landmark in metaverse interoperability with seamless integration of Bored Apes into the ballpark environment.

The Somnia Blockchain: Built for the metaverse and gaming applications, Somnia is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain delivering unprecedented transaction speeds of up to 500,000 per second. This scalability supports complex, interconnected virtual worlds while significantly reducing transaction costs, making it ideal for consumer applications. Leveraging MSquared and Improbable's technological expertise, Somnia integrates advanced protocols to facilitate interoperability between virtual environments, ensuring seamless asset and identity transfers across ecosystems.

Pioneering Experiences Across Sports, Music, and Gaming

Improbable delivered groundbreaking virtual experiences in 2024, connecting global audiences with their passions and showcasing the potential of immersive technologies:

MLB Virtual Ballpark : September's MLB season redefined fan engagement with immersive features like voice parties, virtual shops, and interoperable avatars.

: September's MLB season redefined fan engagement with immersive features like voice parties, virtual shops, and interoperable avatars. Twice KosmoPop Concert : The K-pop phenomenon Twice took center stage in KosmoPop's virtual environment, blending music and fandom in a transformative metaverse experience.

: The K-pop phenomenon took center stage in KosmoPop's virtual environment, blending music and fandom in a transformative metaverse experience. Classical Meets Virtual : A metaverse-based concert with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra brought classical music into the digital age, featuring the first motion-captured conductor.

: A metaverse-based concert with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra brought classical music into the digital age, featuring the first motion-captured conductor. The Otherside Metaverse: A continued partnership with Yuga Labs supporting their vision for The Otherside and introduced tools like the Otherside Development Kit for external creators, expanding opportunities for user-driven innovation.

Looking Ahead to 2025: Predictions for Digital Economies and Beyond

As Improbable enters 2025, the company remains focused on empowering creators, advancing technology, and fostering interconnected ecosystems across AI, the metaverse, and Web3. The company will also continue supporting the Virtual Society Foundation and Somnia for them to play pivotal roles in building a decentralized, equitable, and vibrant virtual society.

AI in Virtual Worlds: Transformative Yet Nascent

2025 will showcase AI's growing role in virtual worlds, with jaw-dropping demos like text-to-3D generation. Yet, these advancements will be hampered by the lack of high-quality datasets and the significant computational power they demand. AI agents powered by large language models will appear more frequently in games, but not yet in AAA projects. However, the disruption is coming: Asia is set to lead with multi-million-dollar budget games leveraging AI, transforming content workflows and inspiring a new wave of game development.

AI-Developed Games Will Redefine Gaming

2025 could mark the arrival of a transformative AI-developed game that becomes an industry touchstone. Expect to see the first examples of games integrating AI not just into gameplay but as the foundation of development itself. These titles will revolutionize workflows and inspire the next generation of game creators.

Web3 Gains Ground with Programmatic Economies

The gaming industry will explore Web3 beyond NFTs, tapping into blockchain's potential for robust in-game economies. Titles like Off the Grid have already shown how blockchain-backed economies can integrate seamlessly into games without feeling "scammy". This trend signals a growing sophistication in how Web3 is applied to gaming, sidestepping early criticisms.

Interoperable Identities: The Key to a Connected Metaverse

The quest for a universal digital identity will take center stage. Much like signing in with Google, users should be able to bring their profile pictures, 3D avatars, and other elements of their digital identity across platforms. Expect to see Bluesky-like initiatives and the beginnings of standardized protocols to make interoperable identities a reality.

Blockchain Beyond Economy: A Tool for Simulation

Blockchain is set to demonstrate its value not only as a mechanism for economic opportunities but also as a powerful simulation tool for expansive, moddable worlds. Games like EVE Online hint at this potential, showcasing how autonomous worlds and player-driven mods can push the boundaries of game development. Additionally, high-performance blockchain systems designed for gaming and the Metaverse, such as Somnia, capable of achieving transaction rates of over 400,000 per second, will further enable these expansive worlds and their interconnected economies.

"At Improbable, we're rethinking our innovation approach by investing into early-stage ventures. Our goal is to empower talented teams to operate independently while leveraging our deep expertise in AI, Web3, and the metaverse. This approach enables us to build scalable, high-impact ventures that drive meaningful change while maintaining financial sustainabilitysaid Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable.

https://www.improbable.io/Ventures

Improbable is a venture builder that has been at the forefront of building virtual worlds for over a decade. We incept and grow businesses in AI, Web3 and the Metaverse, to venture into new worlds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122022254/en/

Contacts:

marineboulot@improbable.io