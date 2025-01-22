Includes Record 1.2 Billion Commodity Contracts and Record 753 Million Interest Rates Contracts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that a record 2 billion futures and options traded on ICE in 2024, marking the highest volume year in ICE's history, including a record 1.2 billion commodity contracts and a record 753 million interest rate derivatives contracts.

ICE is home to the largest and most liquid energy derivatives markets in the world. 2024 marked the largest volume year for the number of oil contracts traded on ICE with a record 655 million oil futures and options contracts traded, including a record 346 million Brent futures and options, a record 92.8 million Gasoil futures and options contracts, 21 million ICE Dubai (Platts) futures and options contracts and 6 million ICE Murban futures contracts.

ICE's global oil offering sits alongside the broadest range of benchmarks to support natural gas markets offering customers margin offsets for maximum capital efficiency when trading. 2024 saw record natural gas trading on ICE, with 404 million natural gas futures and options contracts traded, including a record 93 million ICE TTF futures and options contracts and a record 53 million U.S. financial natural gas futures and options contracts. ICE's U.S. financial gas markets cover 70 hubs across North America allowing customers to manage regional supply and demand dynamics.

"We thank our customers for making 2024 the best year in ICE's history by futures and options trading volume, which shows the scale of risk management which derivatives markets support," said Trabue Bland, SVP of Futures Markets at ICE. "We have worked for over 25 years to build out the scope and depth of ICE's multi-asset and multi-geography offering to allow for both flexibility and precision trading from wherever in the world customers choose to trade on ICE."

Meanwhile, ICE's multi-currency European, U.K. and Swiss interest rate markets, including the benchmarks Euribor, €STR, SONIA and SARON as well as Gilts, the benchmark for the U.K. government bond yield curve, reached record traded volume in 2024. This included a record 467 million Euribor futures and options contracts and a record 186 million SONIA futures and options contracts.

