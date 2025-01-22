Unicon's operating system eLux allows Citrix to deliver customers an end-to-end platform to securely access apps and resources from the endpoint to the resource

Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, Inc., today announced the strategic acquisition of Unicon GmbH, a Citrix Ready partner and provider of the secure endpoint operating system (OS), eLux, along with the enterprise management platform, Scout.

With the acquisition of Unicon, Citrix will provide customers with a secure client OS and endpoint management that dramatically improves endpoint security, resiliency and operational costs, while providing a seamless end-to-end experience for access to corporate applications and desktops. In addition, enterprise customers can leverage eLux to extend the life of their current assets as they look to the upcoming Windows 10 end of support.

"The hybrid work model embraced by countless companies today brings tremendous opportunities for employees, as well as challenges for IT teams who must balance security, performance, scalability, and cost savings," said Sridhar Mullapudi, co-president of Citrix. "Our acquisition of Unicon will enable our customers to maximize the value of their endpoints, giving users secure access to the Citrix platform without the need for additional software purchases. We are proud to welcome Unicon to the Citrix family and look forward to supporting today's evolving workforce."

Proven Solutions for Global Organizations

Founded in Germany over 30 years ago, Unicon's eLux OS is deployed to more than 2.5 million endpoint devices across 65+ countries, including large-scale customers with fleets of 300,000+ endpoint devices.

Unicon's eLux OS and Scout management platform help organizations repurpose existing devices, reduce hardware waste, and support green IT initiatives, offering a seamless and cost-effective experience:

provides endpoint security, supports device repurposing, and aligns with green IT goals. Scout centralizes IT operations, simplifying application deployment and empowering IT teams to manage endpoints through a single interface

Maximizing Value with Citrix and Unicon Integration

The technology partnership between Citrix and Unicon has been in place since 2001. eLux is seamlessly integrated with Citrix technologies like Virtual Apps and Desktops (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), and the Citrix Enterprise Browser. This integration ensures a secure and high-performance user experience. Customers can repurpose existing devices to access VDIs on-premises or in the cloud, as well as SaaS services, in a more cost-effective way.

Driving Innovation and Sustainability

Citrix's acquisition of Unicon follows its recent purchases of deviceTRUST and Strong Network, reinforcing its commitment to zero-trust security and hybrid work models. Together, Citrix and Unicon are addressing the needs of industries such as finance, public sectors, and healthcare by offering:

Cost-effective endpoint management with no additional OS license requirements.

Enhanced sustainability by extending the lifecycle of existing devices.

Scalable solutions that support hybrid work environments.

"Unicon's solutions, combined with Citrix's platform, create a powerful synergy for hybrid work," said Philipp Benkler, former CEO of Unicon and now Vice President of Product at Citrix. "By joining Citrix, we are helping businesses achieve secure, future-ready IT strategies."

A Unified Vision for the Future

Together, Citrix and Unicon are redefining hybrid work environments, offering secure, scalable, and sustainable solutions to meet the needs of today's enterprises.

"With eLux and Scout as part of our platform, Citrix is delivering a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking to enhance security, reduce costs, and embrace sustainable IT practices," said Citrix's Mullapudi.

For more information about the acquisition and its benefits, visit our FAQ.

About Citrix

Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, provides a secure app and desktop delivery platform that companies of all sizes can use to enable secure, flexible work. With Citrix, employees can work where and how they prefer, and IT can be confident their information and devices remain safe. Click here to learn more about Citrix solutions and the value they can provide.

For more information on the Citrix platform, please visit www.citrix.com.

About Unicon

Unicon is a leading technology company and pioneer in hybrid client software. Its hybrid, secure OS eLux and Scout management platform represent the most powerful software solutions for central IT architecture currently available. More than 2,5 million end devices in over 65 countries worldwide are currently operated and managed with Unicon software. Our customers include companies from the finance and insurance industries, the retail sector, and the public sector. Unicon is headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany.

For more information on eLux and Scout, please visit www.unicon.com.

