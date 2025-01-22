USound MEMS speakers have unlocked a new feature for true wireless systems (TWS) earphones, enabling the production of state-of-the-art health monitoring devices with no additional components.

USound, the global leader in Micro Electronic Mechanical Systems (MEMS) speakers, today announced a breakthrough that enables true wireless systems (TWS) earphones to feature advanced health monitoring without requiring additional components.

"USound's APG technology represents a transformative leap for in-ear devices", stated Ferruccio Bottoni, USound's CEO Co-founder. "This new development revolutionizes the TWS industry, offering product developers the ability to enable state-of-the-art vital signs detection features without the need to integrate additional components. In the near future, users will enjoy Hi-Res audio and precise vital signs detection at the same time; a development that revolutionizes both the in-ear audio and health monitoring markets."

In-ear vital signs detection

At the core of this breakthrough is USound's Audioplethysmography (APG) technology, which uses special signals emitted by MEMS speakers to monitor vital signs such as heart rate. Unlike traditional optical methods, APG leverages existing in-ear device components, eliminating the need for additional hardware.

USound's APG technology is engineered to integrate effortlessly with its range of standalone MEMS speakers, as well as its two-way audio modules, co-developed with either OBO.Pro.2 or Luxshare-ICT. This flexibility allows product developers to integrate cutting-edge health monitoring features into their devices, whether leveraging standalone or modular designs.

Traditional TWS devices with active noise cancellation (ANC) already include inward-facing microphones. USound's solution builds on this existing infrastructure by pairing its MEMS speakers with proprietary algorithms. These speakers emit audio and not audible signals, enabling simultaneous Hi-Res audio playback and health monitoring without compromising audio quality.

A Gateway to the Future of Health Monitoring

The results of APG testing so far have shown extreme precision, comparable to industry-standard ECG devices used in sports applications. An in-ear prototype of this technology is under development and will be available for testing by mid-2025.

"USound's APG technology currently enables precise heart rate monitoring. Future developments aim to expand its capabilities to include metrics like respiration rate, heart rate variability, and blood oxygen saturation. These advancements will open new possibilities in fitness tracking, health monitoring, and medical diagnostics, reinforcing USound's position as a leader in innovative audio and health solutions," concluded Mr. Bottoni.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS speaker company that enables its customers to bring new revolutionary audio products to the market. USound's unique selling proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction, and increased production efficiency. Learn more by visiting www.usound.com

