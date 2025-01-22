Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
Abracon Unveils Multiple Lines of Innovative MEMs Oscillators to Electronics Market

Finanznachrichten News

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Timing, Power, and RF solutions, has unveiled a broad line of MEMs oscillators, covering over 50 product series and comprising more than 1,700 individual part numbers to help meet the evolving needs of engineers and the demands of today's electronics-based industries.

Abracon Logo 2023

In the wake of the global supply chain challenges the industry experienced over the past several years, Abracon's ability to meet lead times and deliver MEMs oscillators was also impacted. In response to these challenges, the company has expanded production capacity, introduced U.S. and international supply chain redundancies, and reduced lead times with expedited services. Additionally, by increasing on-hand inventory levels to prioritize high-demand SKUs, Abracon can now ensure quicker serviceability. These strategic initiatives enable Abracon to more effectively meet customer needs and maintain its position as a trusted industry partner.

Abracon now offers four key types of MEMs oscillators including Low Power, Tight Stability, Differential, and Dual Output oscillators. Low Power oscillators emphasize power efficiency, making them ideal for battery-operated devices. Tight Stability oscillators promote exceptional frequency stability, ensuring precise operation even in challenging environments. Differential MEMs oscillators deliver low jitter performance suitable for high-speed data transfer and networking applications. Dual Output MEMs oscillators support programmable frequencies, enabling rapid prototyping and flexible design integration.

In addition to Abracon's base series, a new MEMs family has emerged, bridging the gap between ultra-low power and tight stability. Abracon's AMMLP family of oscillators feature common voltage supply compatibility, low rms phase jitter, and tight frequency stability across wide temperature ranges. This release compliments the broader offering of MEMs oscillators.

"With the launch of these new families of Abracon MEMs oscillators coupled with added operational improvements, Abracon reinforces its dedication to MEMs technologies," explains Matthew DeLeon, Director of Product Management. "New operational enhancements have been introduced to increase serviceability and strengthen supply chain resilience, ensuring we meet our customers' short-term and long-term needs."

For more information about Abracon's full line of MEMs oscillators, visit Abracon's website here.

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow's Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140681/Abracon_Logo_2023_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abracon-unveils-multiple-lines-of-innovative-mems-oscillators-to-electronics-market-302356891.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
