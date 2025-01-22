Anzeige
22.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
Scale Computing Reports Record Growth in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Continued Demand for SC//Platform From Customers and Partners Seeking VMware Alternatives and Edge Computing Solutions Powers Tremendous Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced record growth for 2024. The company saw an increase in software sales of over 45% year over year (YoY), and more than doubled its number of new customers over the last year. Business accelerated throughout the year, and in Q4 the company saw software sales up 77% and new logos up 350% from the year-ago period. Customers and partners seeking VMware alternative virtualization platforms, edge computing, and AI inference solutions drove these record increases.

Scale Computing

"2024 was an extraordinary year for Scale Computing. We currently see an unprecedented opportunity to enable the best outcomes for our customers and partners as they navigate the industry disruption caused by Broadcom and VMware. Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) provides a major upgrade to VMware by providing a hypervisor alternative while simultaneously enabling edge computing and AI inference at the edge," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "So our partners and customers get a two-for-one: a solution to today's Broadcom problem, and a technology roadmap into the future of edge and AI. Each quarter this past year, we have exceeded our highest growth forecasts, reaching record profitability on record demand. We anticipate this accelerated growth to continue in 2025 as we remain focused on delivering cutting-edge technology and world-class service to our customers and partners."

Former VMware customers are choosing Scale Computing as their virtualization offering of choice. SC//Platform reduces downtime by up to 90% and decreases total costs by up to 40% compared to VMware. Customers interested in switching to Scale Computing can save up to 25% with current promotions while implementing solutions that deliver simpler management, integrated backup and disaster recovery, built-in high availability, and effortless scalability. To learn more, please visit the Scale Computing website to learn about its VMware alternative solutions.

In Q4, Scale Computing launched the SC//Fast Track Partner Promotion, offering new partners a free hyperconverged edge computing system to experience the company's award-winning technology firsthand and accelerate partner onboarding. The company also announced a new partnership with 10ZiG, to provide managed, secure, and flexible Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI). By combining 10ZiG's Modernized, Managed, Secure Thin & Zero Client hardware and software solutions with SC//Platform, organizations can achieve unparalleled cost efficiency, enhanced security, and exceptional scalability. Recently, Scale Computing opened registration for its third annual flagship event for IT professionals and partners, Scale Computing Platform Summit (Platform//2025), occurring May 13-15, 2025 in Las Vegas.

Other key Q4 2024 awards and recognitions include:

  • CRN named Scale Computing Autonomous Infrastructure Management Engine (AIME) the winner in the CRN 2024 Product of the Year Awards in the Edge Computing/Internet of Things category.
  • Scale Computing earned the 2025 TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award
  • CRN recognized Scale Computing on its Edge Computing 100 list for the fifth consecutive year.
  • Data Center Intelligence Group named Scale Computing a Top 5 VMware vSphere Alternative in all three of its Enterprise Global, Enterprise US, and SMB/Edge DCIG reports.
  • Scale Computing was recognized as an Established Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer.
  • G2 awarded Scale Computing 60 Badges in its G2 Winter 2025 Report, including a Leader badge in the Server Virtualization category.
  • Data Center Dynamics honored Scale Computing with the Edge Data Center Project of the Year award in the recent 2024 DCD>Awards for its work with established convenience store and fuel chain, Royal Farms.

About Scale Computing
Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say onGartner Peer InsightsandG2.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372470/Scale_Computing_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scale-computing-reports-record-growth-in-2024-302356883.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
