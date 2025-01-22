Anzeige
22.01.2025
Institute for Financial Integrity: IFI Releases New Training Video Library to Fight Financial Crime

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) is excited to announce the launch of the Global Counter-Illicit Finance Training Program, an online learning journey through the various domains of financial crime via expert-led videos and interactive scenarios.

Innovative Compliance Training to Engage Today's Professionals
Curated by industry experts from government and leading global financial institutions, this comprehensive training program equips professionals with the essential knowledge and actionable insights necessary to mitigate the ever-evolving threats to the integrity of the global financial system.

Institute for Financial Integrity Debuts Global Counter-Illicit Finance Program

"The sophistication of financial crimes has reached unprecedented levels. As illicit activities become more complex, compliance training solutions need to move beyond checking the box to keep up," said Lauren Jack, IFI's Chief Operating Officer.

"And we've worked to do just that in curating a library of 100 videos totaling 8 hours of instruction on the critical areas of counter-illicit finance. We're proud to offer this program to the market and help today's organizations seamlessly ramp up staff awareness, understanding, and expertise."

Core Topics Covered

  • Counter-Illicit Finance Mission & Global Standards
  • Illicit Threats, Vulnerabilities, & Risks: Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing, Bribery, Corruption, Fraud, Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Discussion as well as Sanctions and Strategic Trade Controls
  • Supervision & Preventative Measures
  • Culture of Compliance
  • Enforcement Actions
  • Cross-Border Payments & Correspondent Relationships
  • Trade Finance

By the end of this program, employees will not only understand these core topics but also gain the knowledge and understanding to enhance their institution's compliance strategies and protect against illicit finance risks.

"K2 Integrity congratulates the IFI on this important product release, which addresses the need for better training solutions to fill knowledge and skill gaps that we see across our global financial integrity work. IFI's new program is an ideal solution for jurisdictions and institutions working to strengthen and modernize their compliance programs and culture", said Chip Poncy, K2 Integrity's Global Head of Financial Integrity. "The videos are authoritative, current, and cover all the key topics to help protect the integrity of your organization and the broader financial system."

About IFI
The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering the world's financial integrity professionals to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides both in-person training and online education, testing, and certifications through DOLFIN®-the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network-its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity.org.

Follow IFI on LinkedIn.

Contact
Institute for Financial Integrity Media Relations
media@finintegrity.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603037/Video_Library___Various_devices.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifi-releases-new-training-video-library-to-fight-financial-crime-302356765.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
