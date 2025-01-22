Zencity, the leading community engagement platform for local governments that counts 8 in 10 of America's largest cities among its customers, today announced its acquisition of Commonplace, the renowned UK engagement software company. This strategic move underscores Zencity's continued growth and momentum as a market leader, and solidifies its commitment to the UK market.

Commonplace has developed a reputation over 11 years in business as the gold standard software for place-based engagement in the UK. Their customers include the City of London, Westminster Council, Leeds City Council, Camden Council and the Mayor of London. The company's technology has powered engagement with over 10 million community members on behalf of more than 3,500 individual projects across the UK. Commonplace is particularly recognized as a unique market leader in zoning and planning, and its industry-leading map-based features and subscriber management will be widely adopted into the Zencity platform.

With this acquisition, Zencity is able to offer its customers in the UK which include central government agencies, police forces, local councils and developers an even higher level of service and responsiveness through its new office in central London. Zencity's UK team brings deep experience in serving government customers in the region, ensuring stability and an improved customer experience for customers present and future.

"We are thrilled to welcome Commonplace into the Zencity team," said Eyal Feder-Levy, CEO and Co-founder of Zencity. "This acquisition not only allows us to expand our presence in the UK market but also gives every Zencity customer access to unique capabilities in zoning and planning. We are excited to work together to continue setting the standard for community engagement globally."

Commonplace's customers will continue to receive the same high-quality services they have come to expect from their trusted partner, and will also gain access to new enhanced capabilities such as gold-standard representative surveys, sophisticated social media monitoring and analytics, post-interaction satisfaction surveys, and award-winning advanced AI capabilities.

"The joining of forces between Zencity and Commonplace is a win-win for our customers," said Mike Saunders, CEO of Commonplace. "Not only will they continue receiving exceptional service, but they will also have access to new and enhanced capabilities that come with being a part of a larger company," Saunders continued.

Zencity's mission is to become the global standard for community engagement, and this acquisition is a clear step towards that goal. Together, Zencity and Commonplace will help over 400 governments and agencies around the world engage with their communities efficiently and effectively.

The combined company serves cities, counties and agencies in 45 US states, 6 countries, and covers a global footprint of over 200 million people. Yesterday, on January 21, 2025, Zencity was named to the GovTech 100 the most significant companies in govtech in the world.

For more information about Zencity and Commonplace's combined capabilities, please visit www.zencity.io.

About Zencity

Zencity is a government technology company with the leading platform for community trust, purpose-built for government. By putting comprehensive community input tools, sophisticated analytics, and expert support at their fingertips, Zencity empowers government and public safety leaders with the data to make more informed decisions that earn residents' trust. More than 400 government agencies use Zencity every day, from Los Angeles, Chicago, and London, to Greensboro, NC, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and the British Transport Police. Zencity, founded in 2016, is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, and Vancouver.

