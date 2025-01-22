Transforming underutilized land into a source of clean energy to power over 2,000 homes annually

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the progression of two groundbreaking solar projects on former landfill sites in North Ayrshire, Scotland. The Nethermains and Shewalton solar farms, developed in partnership with Detra Solar, represent a significant milestone in North Ayrshire Council's Sustainable North Ayrshire Strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122632932/en/

Nethermains solar farm (Photo: Business Wire)

The two sites, with a combined DC capacity of 12.91 MW, will house 20,650 solar panels, generating approximately 13,177 MWh of clean energy annually-enough to power over 2,000 homes. These projects transform previously unusable land into a source of renewable energy, reducing regional CO2 emissions by approximately 3,030 tonnes per year.

"We are thrilled to be spearheading this groundbreaking solar installation for North Ayrshire Council. By transforming previously unusable landfill sites into shining examples of sustainability and clean energy, we are making a substantial impact on the region's carbon footprint. These solar arrays will not only provide green electricity but also create valuable employment opportunities for local communities, reinforcing our commitment to environmental stewardship and economic growth," said Mark Apsey MBE, Senior Vice President at Ameresco.

Councilor Tony Gurney, Cabinet Member for Green Environment and Economy at North Ayrshire Council, said: "A huge amount of work has taken place at Nethermains and Shewalton, and it won't be long before both sites are producing clean energy which will feed into the national grid. As well as providing a welcome revenue stream for the Council which can be re-invested into North Ayrshire, it is also ramps up our ongoing efforts to combat climate change and cut carbon emissions."

The Nethermains site presented a unique challenge when badgers were discovered late in the design phase, necessitating a comprehensive redesign to protect their habitat. This unexpected obstacle highlighted the delicate balance between advancing clean energy and preserving biodiversity. The project's success demonstrates that renewable energy development and wildlife conservation can coexist, setting a precedent for future infrastructure projects.

The solar farms will deliver multiple benefits to the local community and environment. In addition to advancing net-zero goals, the projects will generate a long-term revenue stream for North Ayrshire Council through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) while contributing to local employment and economic growth.

Construction on the sites is progressing rapidly, with both farms on track to begin energy production early this year. By transforming landfill sites into thriving solar farms while preserving critical habitats, Ameresco and its partners illustrate how innovative solutions can address climate goals and biodiversity needs simultaneously.

For more information about Ameresco and its renewable energy solutions, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers reduce costs, decarbonize to net zero, and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, utilities, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer's entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco's overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco's previously reported contracted backlog as of September 30, 2024.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122632932/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Ameresco: Leila Dillon, 508-661-2264, news@ameresco.com