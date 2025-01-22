Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - TMX Group today announced the launch of AlphaX US, a new US Alternative Trading System (ATS) venue, that is designed to create a trading environment with a focus on enhanced execution quality.

AlphaX US is the first venue expansion outside of Canada for TMX Group's Markets division and it will trade US-listed securities only (Reg NMS). Participants will be FINRA-registered broker dealers.

"After continuous consultation with our clients, we are proud to introduce AlphaX US, a venue that is focused on execution performance, and provides innovation and ease to the broker dealer community," said Heidi Fischer, President, TSX Alpha US. "There are several unique offerings within AlphaX US, and we have combined that functionality with a model that provides easy implementation, customization, and strong analytics for our partners. It's through feedback and collaboration with our stakeholders that we are able to deliver solutions that make markets better."

"One of our top priorities is solving for the business needs of our clients," said Luc Fortin, Global Head of Trading, TMX Group. "We are excited to embark on this next chapter of growth for TMX to build upon."

AlphaX US offers trading in all Regulation NMS common stock, exchange-traded funds and American depository receipts. The venue follows the U.S. equity market holiday calendar, and matches trades during regular U.S. market hours. AlphaX US allows order entry starting 60 minutes prior to the open and continuing throughout the trading day.

For more information about AlphaX US, please visit: us.tmxalphax.com.

