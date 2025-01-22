With the latest addition of Flux Schnell, Flux Dev, and SDXL models, Nebius AI Studio becomes one of the most competitive providers of text-to-image AI models in the market

Nebius AI Studio's standard capacity of 100M+ tokens per minute for text models enables app builders to scale high volumes of data while maintaining consistent performance.

Nebius, the ultimate cloud for AI explorers, today announced the general availability of a number of leading open-source text-to-image AI models through its Inference-as-a-Service platform, Nebius AI Studio.

Nebius AI Studio offers a comprehensive suite of AI models to address rapidly increasing demand for high-quality, scalable AI image generation with flexible per-unit pricing. With the newly added models Flux Schnell and Flux Dev by Black Forest Labs and SDXL users will have access to high-volume, premium-quality output with usage-based pricing.

"By introducing text-to-image generation, we're enabling the next generation of app builders to turn ideas into visuals and create at scale without limits," said Roman Chernin, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Nebius.

"We are excited to make image generation models accessible to AI creators everywhere, contributing to a new wave of creativity and playing a key role in the AI revolution that is transforming businesses and boosting creative industries. In the future, we plan to expand further by adding video models, increasing possibilities for dynamic content creation across industries."

Nebius AI Studio's latest release of its 'text-to-image' service is designed for creative professionals and businesses alike. This tool leverages AI technology to transform text prompts into stunning, high-quality images, boosting the content creation process. Existing users will be able to discover the vast possibilities this service offers, from generating product visuals and marketing materials to creating engaging media content. With its user-friendly interface and lightning-fast rendering capabilities, Nebius AI Studio's text-to-image offering empowers existing users to bring their ideas to life with ease and speed, increasing levels of productivity.

Recognized by Artificial Analysis for its cost efficiency, Nebius AI Studio is built on top of a robust, full-stack AI infrastructure that integrates cloud technology and API capabilities. As the only AI cloud service provider with proprietary infrastructure, Nebius AI Studio eliminates unnecessary costs and offers a flexible pricing model to its customers, helping businesses maintain healthy unit economics as they scale.

Nebius AI Studio's standard capacity of 100M+ tokens per minute for text models enables app builders to scale high volumes of data while maintaining consistent performance. The platform's API, with unlimited throughput delivery, ensures fast and efficient processing of data without significant delays that often hinder production deployment.

Nebius AI Studio offers a versatile solution for any AI builder aiming to leverage content creation. Users can access the new models via a single API in Nebius AI Studio Playground, a user-friendly interface for model comparison and advanced customization options. The platform's key features ensure seamless enterprise-scale image generation for diverse applications, from large-scale marketing campaigns and e-commerce product visualization to gaming, education, and advertising.

Nebius AI Studio is committed to ensuring compliance with current legislation, including the recent EU AI Act. The company prioritizes data security and privacy and provides customers with a Privacy Policy and Data Processing Agreement to ensure full transparency and legal compliance.

To learn more please visit: Nebius AI Studio

About Nebius

Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America, and Israel.

Nebius's core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks, and data center design), Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services, and tools they need to build, tune, and run their models.

A preferred cloud service provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Nebius offers high-end infrastructure optimized for AI training and inference. The company boasts a team of over 500 skilled engineers, delivering a true hyperscale cloud experience tailored for AI builders.

To learn more please visit www.nebius.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122302443/en/

Contacts:

For media: media@nebius.com