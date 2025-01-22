Nitches, inc: InTheZoneLabs Nootropic Solutions Prove Transformative for Veterans and First Responders

Company Announces GovX Integration, 30% Discount, and Ongoing Support for Service Communities

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Nitches Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH) - InTheZoneLabs® today announced its growing impact within the veteran and first-responder communities, highlighting testimonials from service members who have experienced improved mental clarity, focus, and restorative sleep through the company's nootropic supplements. The brand, which features scientifically backed ingredients like L-theanine, lion's mane mushroom, alpha-GPC, and phosphatidylserine, is dedicated to providing an alternative that may help reduce reliance on certain prescription drugs.

Empowering Service Members, One Capsule at a Time

Sgt. Erik Wacker (Bronze Star, 2017-Present) offered a powerful testimonial reflecting on his 22 years of active-duty service in the Army, including seven combat deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq:

"Once I got out, everything was in slow motion and I was getting a lot of brain fog. I was then given the opportunity to get InTheZone Focused Extreme. InTheZone has really worked for me and my brain fog is gone-I feel like I am back to myself again. I am focused on my current work in law enforcement and now I am zeroed in again! Thank you InTheZone, you have a lifelong customer!"

GovX Partnership & Discount

Acknowledging the exceptional dedication of veterans, first responders, and teachers, InTheZoneLabs® has integrated with GovX to provide a 30% discount to all members who visit inthezonelabs.com and verify their status. GovX-known for its broad reach across military, law enforcement, firefighter, EMS, and related communities-serves millions of verified members. InTheZoneLabs® invites all eligible individuals to take advantage of this exclusive offer on its homepage, while also making products available via Amazon and the TikTok Shop.

Better Brain Health, Rest, and Performance

Backed by a carefully curated formula, InTheZoneLabs® products are designed to help individuals stay sharp at work, tackle demanding schedules, and unwind more effectively at the end of the day. The brand's commitment to holistic well-being aligns with mounting evidence that natural nootropic ingredients can enhance cognitive performance without the downsides often associated with prescription stimulants.

About InTheZoneLabs®

Dedicated to helping everyday heroes and high-achievers alike optimize mental clarity, focus, and resilience, InTheZoneLabs® provides an array of supplements formulated with proven natural ingredients. By blending science and innovation, the company aims to offer unparalleled support for those who serve our nation and communities.

FDA Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. InTheZoneLabs® products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

