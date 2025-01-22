SOL Global Ventures' First Investment is in Stay Inc., which is Co-Founded by Television Real Estate Personality Scott McGillivray and Brings the Solana Blockchain to Rental Properties

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies focused on institutional Solana investments, is pleased to announce the launch of the Company's new venture capital arm, SOL Global Ventures Inc. ("SOL Global Ventures"), a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on investing in early-stage companies being built on the Solana blockchain platform.

SOL Global Ventures has, as its first investment, entered into a binding Letter of Intent on January 21, 2025 ("LOI") for a US$1 million to US$1.5 million investment (the "Investment") in Stay Inc. ("STAY"), a fast-growing short term rental technology platform co-founded by Scott McGillivray, a Canadian entrepreneur, investor, television host, author and educator. In 2024, STAY experienced exponential property expansion by partnering with some of the largest partners in the short-term rental industry. STAY now has access to highly vetted, professional inventory in key destinations globally. The Investment is expected to be the first step in a multi-stage strategic engagement between SOL Global and STAY, with the intent to drive widespread adoption of Solana blockchain technology within the global short term rental market, leveraging the rapid growth of STAY.

The US$1 million to US$1.5 million investment will be satisfied by the Company through the issuance of shares of SOL Global ("SOL Shares") at a price of C$0.50 per SOL Share. The SOL Shares issued as part of the investment will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from their date of issue. It is expected that the Investment will close on or about January 31, 2025. The closing of the Investment is subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Transforming the Short-Term Rental Experience

The global short term rental industry is undergoing a rapid transformation fueled by soaring digital and mobile adoption for bookings, payments, and property management. Concurrently, the worldwide surge in crypto and blockchain usage offers unprecedented opportunities for enhanced security, transparency, and efficiency. By harnessing the high-speed, low-fee infrastructure of Solana, STAY is perfectly positioned as an early mover to capture these converging trends, dramatically cutting transaction costs while delivering an elevated user experience. This pioneering approach opens the door for STAY to redefine the short-term rental market and set new standards for innovation, trust, and convenience.

"We are thrilled to make this investment in STAY and bring the power of Solana's blockchain solutions to the short-term rental and hospitality sectors," said Paul Kania, interim CEO and CFO of SOL Global. "This investment underlines our belief in both the Solana ecosystem and STAY's unique vision for innovative hospitality solutions with potential for scalability that align with consumer trends and SOL Global's forward-thinking investment strategy."

STAY has developed a comprehensive short term rental platform that provides property owners, operators, and travelers with enhanced services ranging from booking to payments through a host-centric platform designed for professional hosts, property managers, and entrepreneurial minded real estate investors. By leveraging Solana's high-speed and low-cost blockchain infrastructure, STAY has the opportunity to:

Streamline Payments and Bookings: By integrating the Solana blockchain, STAY can provide near-instant bookings and significantly lower transaction costs compared to traditional credit card processors, which typically charge around 3% plus currency exchange fees. Solana's fast, low-fee infrastructure, with transactions often costing fractions of a cent, offers a compelling advantage for cross-border payments where fees and delays can erode profit for hosts and inflate costs for guests. This streamlined approach not only delivers cost savings, but also creates a more transparent, secure, and user-friendly payment experience within the short-term rental market.

Improve Trust and Security: By leveraging Solana's immutable ledger and smart contracts, STAY can offer a higher level of transparency and security for both hosts and guests. Blockchain records are tamper-proof, significantly reducing the risk of fraudulent listings or payments, while also allowing user reviews to be validated ensuring they are 100% authentic. Additionally, automated escrow and dispute resolution via smart contracts help protect deposits and streamline conflict management, strengthening trust throughout every stage of the booking and rental process.

Incentivize Community Engagement: STAY can drive higher engagement by offering token-based rewards and loyalty programs, powered by Solana's blockchain. By allocating tokens or points for actions like listing properties, booking stays, and leaving reviews, both hosts and guests are motivated to stay active on the platform. This gamified approach fosters a strong sense of community, encourages repeat bookings, and cultivates valuable brand ambassadors who help drive platform growth organically.

AI Agents for Property Managers: STAY can create intelligent, virtual assistants to streamline daily tasks property managers face when managing their online listings. They can help provide guidance on pricing and revenue management in real time as well as assisting owners with creating, managing and editing their online listing profiles. Powered by the Solana blockchain and AI, these tools will simplify workflows, drive profitability, and enhance guest satisfaction so managers spend less time on logistics and more time creating memorable guest experiences.

"We are delighted to welcome SOL Global as a strategic partner," said Scott McGillivray, Co-Founder of STAY. "Their expertise in emerging industries and deep commitment to the Solana blockchain will enable us to accelerate our technology roadmap. Together, we aim to set a new standard for how property owners, operators, and travelers interact in the short-term rental market."

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTC Pink: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) is pioneering institutional investment in the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first publicly traded companies globally focused on Solana investment, SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to the Solana blockchain through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early stage ventures being built on Solana.

For more information about SOL Global Investments Corp., please visit www.solglobal.com.

About Stay Inc.

Stay Inc. is a short-term rental technology company co-founded by reality TV host and producer Scott McGillivray, best known for his award-winning work in real estate, home improvement, and prime-time television. STAY's innovative platform offers property owners, operators, and guests a seamless experience, from listing and booking to payments through a host-centric platform designed for professional hosts, property managers, and entrepreneurial minded real estate investors. Stay Inc. announced a partnership with Booking.com in 2024 and continues to integrate with other market leaders in the industry. By incorporating blockchain-based solutions, STAY strives to build a trusted, transparent, and rewarding ecosystem for all stakeholders in the short-term rental market.

For more information about Stay Inc., please visit www.staywithstay.com.

