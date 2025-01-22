Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Poised to Capitalize as White House Moves to Boost AI Infrastructure Spending

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), a leader in electric mobility and lithium mining, today announced plans to explore the development of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology specifically tailored for the burgeoning AI data center market.



This strategic move comes at a time of significant growth in AI infrastructure spending and increasing demand for clean energy solutions to power these centers.

Government Initiatives

The announcement comes amid a surge in AI infrastructure investments and government initiatives to support the sector's growth. The new administration in Washington has recently taken significant steps to bolster AI development and the associated energy infrastructure:

The Trump Administration recently highlighted a joint venture investing up to $500 billion for AI infrastructure, involving OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank.

The Department of Defense and Department of Energy have been directed to identify federal sites for AI data center construction, with a mandate for clean energy integration.

Gartner forecasts that spending on AI-optimized servers will reach $202 billion in 2025, with hyperscale operators accounting for over 70% of this expenditure.

AI-Driven BESS for Data Centers

Building on its strategic partnership with Next Realm AI, Elektros aims to develop Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions that leverage sophisticated AI algorithms to optimize energy management in data centers. This system would utilize predictive modeling to enhance grid reliability and substantially reduce operational costs.

Key features of AI-Driven BESS include:

Advanced AI Optimization: Intelligent decision-making systems analyze complex datasets, including weather patterns and historical consumption data, to maximize energy efficiency. Predictive Charging: The system determines optimal times for battery charging and discharging, aligning with renewable energy generation and peak demand periods. Integrated Lithium Supply: Elektros' vertical integration ensures a secure and streamlined source of critical battery materials, leveraging our Sierra Leone lithium mining operations. High-Capacity Backup: Specialized battery systems offer uninterrupted power supply for critical infrastructure, boasting high energy density (200-300 Wh/kg) and extended lifespan (300-500 charge cycles).

Strategic Position

Elektros aims to address these challenges by optimizing energy use and integrating renewable sources, aligning with the government's push for clean energy in AI infrastructure development.

Our integrated lithium supply chain provides a competitive advantage in battery production.

The partnership with Next Realm AI enhances our AI optimization capabilities.

Our focus on clean energy aligns with government mandates for sustainable AI infrastructure.

"We are excited to explore this new frontier in AI infrastructure," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "AI-Driven BESS technology has the potential to significantly reduce the environmental impact of data centers while ensuring reliable power supply for critical AI operations. This initiative not only supports our growth strategy but also contributes to the broader goal of sustainable technological advancement."

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

