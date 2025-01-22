Anzeige
Encycle and Itron Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Energy Management and Grid Reliability

Finanznachrichten News

Strategic Collaboration Enables Load Flexibility Through Analytics and Real-Time Data Processing for Intelligent Decision-Making and Automated Peak Demand Reduction to Enhance Grid Stability

SAN MARCOS, CA AND LIBERTY LAKE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Encycle Technologies, Inc., a data-driven technology company that deploys autonomous intelligence and analytics for commercial HVAC optimization, announced a strategic collaboration with Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water. The goal of the collaboration is to revolutionize energy management for commercial customers by reducing HVAC energy load during peak demand periods, which will increase grid reliability and reduce grid stress.

The collaboration between Encycle and Itron empowers utilities to take advantage of a wide variety of distributed energy resources (DERs) and demand flexible devices to assist with grid balancing while reducing the risk of stranded assets for the utility. The companies will accelerate the adoption of grid-connected smart energy products and more cost-effective programs by integrating open standards into a platform that automates every phase of DERs and active load management programs aimed at commercial and industrial energy management initiatives. Using OpenADR technology, Encycle's Swarm Logic® HVAC optimization software now integrates with Itron's Distributed Energy Management System (DERMS), allowing businesses to proactively manage their HVAC energy load during peak demand hours.

This collaboration will enhance utility operations by providing commercial customers with cutting-edge solutions that leverage data and advanced analytics to reduce their energy consumption and make more informed decisions about their energy usage, leading to significant cost savings and environmental impact reductions. Collaborations like this are helping the customers of utilities reduce energy load during peak demand periods, making it easier for businesses to participate in demand response programs and contributing to a more stable and reliable grid infrastructure.

"We are excited to collaborate with Itron to deliver intelligent and innovative solutions to commercial customers that want to not only reduce their energy costs, but also contribute to a more sustainable energy future," said Brad Rittler, VP of Channel Sales & Business Development at Encycle. "By implementing intelligent demand response strategies, businesses can play a crucial role in enhancing grid reliability and lowering grid stress, which can drive meaningful change in the energy industry and create a more sustainable future for all."

"In collaboration with Encycle, we are making it easier for utilities to access the flexibility of commercial loads to ensure grid reliability," said Stefan Zschiegner, Itron's VP of Product Management for Outcomes. "By integrating Encycle's HVAC optimization software with Itron's DERMS, we harness demand flexibility at the grid edge and turn HVAC systems into grid assets. This is just one way we are helping utilities address the energy transition and associated influx of distributed energy resources."

The collaboration between Encycle and Itron represents a significant step towards advancing energy efficiency, grid reliability, and sustainability in the commercial sector. Together, the companies are committed to empowering businesses to optimize their energy usage, reduce costs, and contribute to a more resilient energy grid.

For more information about Encycle or its partnership with Itron, please visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031.

About Itron:

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Encycle:

Deploying autonomous intelligence and analytics, Encycle improves commercial HVAC management, energy efficiency and building comfort to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint. As the only utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software, our patented machine learning solutions seamlessly integrate into maintenance workflows. Encycle enables multi-site commercial and industrial companies to maximize efficiency and reach sustainability goals by improving energy use and budgetary spend decisions. For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Stephanie Gossman
Marketing Coordinator at Encycle
marketing@encycle.com
+1 (760) 481-7801

Alison Mallahan
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications at Itron
pr@itron.com
(509) 891-3802

.

SOURCE: Encycle and Itron



