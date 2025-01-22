Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.01.2025 15:01 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

University of Dubai confirms its second MSI 20000 certification cycle, for the quality of its financial governance

Finanznachrichten News

DJ University of Dubai confirms its second MSI 20000 certification cycle, for the quality of its financial governance 

COFICERT / Key word(s): Study results 
University of Dubai confirms its second MSI 20000 certification cycle, for the quality of its financial governance 
22-Jan-2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release 
Paris - Dubai, the 22th of January 2025 - 14:30 
 
 
University of Dubai confirms its second MSI 20000 certification cycle, for the quality of its financial governance 
COFICERT announces the renewal of the University of Dubai's MSI 20000 certification for a second consecutive cycle, 
marking its continuous compliance with the standard requirements. 
Late 2020, the University of Dubai undertook an in-depth assessment of its financial governance in accordance with the 
MSI 20000 Standard, to become the first educational institution in the region to obtain this international 
certification. The certificate was awarded by the French certification body COFICERT, with the technical support of 
Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG. Global), a technical partner for the MSI 20000 certificate in the Middle East. 
At the end of the first 3-year certification cycle, under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al 
Bastaki, UD has entered a second certification cycle, once again demonstrating its continuous compliance with 
international financial quality standards, which reflects both the strength and stability of UD, as well as its 
financial performance and sustained growth over the past few years. Leveraging the MSI 20000 expertise and the renewal 
of its certification cycle, UD is once more engaging in a process of continuous improvement and refinement of its 
financial governance through regular evaluation diagnostics, which serve as essential internal management tools. 
As a reminder, MSI 20000 is the international standard dedicated to the quality of the financial governance of 
companies and institutions, regulated by the IGSF (International Group for Sustainable Finance). The standard is a 
comprehensive measurement and evaluation model of the financial situation that is based on sectorial normative 
benchmarking, and it focuses on two main aspects, the financial solidity and financial performance. 
During a ceremony held at UD's headquarters, in the presence of its Leading Directors, His Excellency Dr. Eesa Mohammed 
Al Bastaki, President of UD, received the MSI 20000 compliance certificate from an official delegation of COFICERT 
France, led by its Secretary General, Mr. Cristian Mocanu, and Mr. Souheil Skander CEO of COFICERT MENA region. 
"By confirming its compliancy for a second consecutive cycle UD's reinforces its commitment to financial excellence and 
its rigorous governance and risk management practices. The renewal not only reflects the University's sustained efforts 
to improve its financial position but also highlights its performance, ensuring long-term sustainability and 
competitiveness in global markets. As UD continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, this certification strengthens 
its reputation among different stakeholders, nationally and internationally" stated His Excellency Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al 
Bastaki, President of UD. His excellence pointed out as well that the certification had consolidated and continues to 
reinforce the University's exerted efforts in developing and supporting its financial strategies. 
For his part, His Excellency Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG. Global, expressed his pride in this 
major achievement for the UD by confirming its continuous conformity to the MSI 20000 standards, allowing UD to renew 
its certification cycle. This achievement proves the extent of the Arab institutions' commitment to the global best 
practices, as well as, their keenness on the quality financial performance, financial governance, disclosure, and 
transparency, stated His Excellency Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh. 
 
 
UD        COFICERT           AELIUM 
Pres Contact 
         Press Contact        Financial Communication 
hayounes@ud.ac.ae 
         Joan Khattar         Solène KENNIS 
 
         joan.khattar@coficert.org  skennis@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    COFICERT 
       3 Rue Edouard Fournier 
       75016 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    01 78 91 06 00 
Internet:   https://www.coficert.org/ 
EQS News ID: 2072825 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2072825 22-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=830a02110b37b8c0e8828d7f6236905c

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072825&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2025 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.