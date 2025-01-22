RockDove Solutions to Address 'Domino Threats' at Association of Continuity Professionals Conference

The leading developer of critical event management solutions will lead a Tampa-area session on how organizations can defend against the new and growing risk to business continuity.

RockDove Solutions , a technology leader in continuity of operations, business continuity and critical event management, will present its guidance on the growing trend of "domino threats" at the Greater Tampa Bay Association of Continuity Professionals' 2025 Resilience Conference . The conference is from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on January 24, 2025, at Tampa International Airport.

RockDove Solutions is the developer of In Case of Crisis 365, a platform that unifies multiple essential critical event management tasks in one comprehensive solution. Chris Britton, the company's founding executive and general manager, will lead a discussion titled "Domino Threats - CrowdStrike and Beyond" from 10:40 AM to 11:25 AM.

The term "domino threats" describes the cascade of failures that can stem from a single event, like the tipping of the first domino in a row. The CrowdStrike software update incident on July 19, 2024, is an example: An error in the software package caused the crash of 8.5 million computer systems worldwide, shutting down airlines, airports, banks, hotels, hospitals, factories, stock markets and more.

Britton's talk will explore the causes of domino threats and the impact of AI, and how the threats can disrupt organizations from planning and operations to supply chain and labor. The session will also examine technology trends that can enhance operational preparedness.

"The CrowdStrike incident cost businesses more than $10 billion worldwide, so the potential chaos resulting from a domino threat is something every organization needs to prepare for," Britton said. "We're honored to have the opportunity to brief Greater Tampa Bay ACP members on how to implement strong resiliency programs and how our platform can help them minimize downtime, preserve operations and protect assets during disruptions."

Britton has led the efforts to create award-winning solutions for critical event management and has decades of leadership and technology experience. He oversees the revenue, product roadmap, partnerships, client success and operations of RockDove Solutions, which serves hundreds of leading global institutions.

RockDove Solutions' In Case of Crisis 365 critical event management platform is unique in its class because it not only coordinates all internal teams for crisis response but also creates a framework to optimize longer-term operations in the aftermath of the crisis.

The platform unites threat detection, assessment, activation, and response in one solution, allowing the organization's cross-functional response teams, risk professionals and leadership to manage emerging threats, meet duty of care standards to stakeholders and fulfill mandated compliance reporting. It improves operational resiliency, scenario training, stakeholder communications, compliance reporting and employee safety, while also reducing overall spending.

The Association of Continuity Professionals (ACP) is the preeminent national voice of continuity professionals, providing continuing professional development, knowledge and career opportunities. ACP's Greater Tampa Bay Chapter holds monthly meetings to educate members on industry best practices. It offers networking opportunities for industry experts, educators, practitioners and advocates in disaster recovery and emergency response.

For more information on the conference, please visit https://acp-international.com/greater-tampa-bay . To learn more about RockDove Solutions, visit www.rockdovesolutions.com .

About RockDove Solutions

RockDove Solutions ( www.rockdovesolutions.com ) is the developer of the award-winning critical event management platform In Case of Crisis 365. Used by hundreds of enterprise organizations globally, the platform helps you get a common operating picture, combining incident reporting, threat monitoring and social listening in one pane of glass. Using an open system architecture, In Case of Crisis 365 breaks down the silos allowing you to connect existing services and systems, bringing the right teams and resources together to respond to emerging issues faster. Finally, the platform enables robust and effective communication with your key stakeholders.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: RockDove Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire