Preservica Academy Launches to Help Information Professionals Accelerate Skills in Active Digital Preservation

BOSTON, MA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Preservica , a pioneer of Active Digital Preservation archiving, which applies intelligent, embedded and automated preservation to ensure always readable and trusted long-term data, is excited to announce the launch of the Preservica Academy . Delivering a flexible and comprehensive learning program, the Academy is designed to equip both newcomers and seasoned professionals with the skills and expertise needed to safeguard the accessibility and integrity of digital records into the future.

The Academy focuses on practical, transferable skills in Active Digital Preservation , including how to automate preservation actions and how to make Digital Preservation an embedded part of everyday workflows. The aim is to empower participants to enhance their professional development, unlock new career opportunities and master the art of preserving digital records for the long-term.

"Preservica Academy is designed for Digital Preservation professionals and newcomers to create tailored learning journeys that fit their schedules and career goals. It provides an accessible way to gain the expertise and the certification needed to thrive in a digital world, and hone the skills needed to ensure future-proofing & continued access to critical digital records," said Ben Crees, VP of Customer Success.

Seasoned Digital Preservation & Librarian professional Joan Zwagerman, University Archivist at Buena Vista University welcomes the Academy with open arms, stating, "Preservica has been a lifesaver for my institution. I'm excited about the prospect of honing my digital skills in the Preservica Academy."

Why Join the Preservica Academy?

There are many benefits to joining the Preservica Academy, here are just a few of them:

Accelerate Career Goals: Upskill in Digital Preservation and stand out in the field

Develop Practical Expertise: Gain hands-on techniques that can be immediately applied

Flexible Learning: Fit education around busy schedules with a self-paced approach

Achieve Certification: Validate knowledge with certifications to enhance career prospects

Tailored Certification Paths

The Preservica Academy offers three certification paths, enabling participants to select a program that aligns with their experience and objectives:

Preservica Academy - Fundamentals

A certified, self-paced course introducing essential workflows and the fundamentals of Digital Preservation using Preservica's New Generation tools. Perfect for professionals building foundational skills or looking to standardize their approach.

Preservica Academy - Associate

This program expands on the Fundamentals course, offering training in advanced features like assigning security permissions, managing users, and setting up preservation policies. Ideal for professionals ready to accelerate their use of Preservica.

Preservica Academy - Expert

Designed for experienced users, this advanced course enables participants to master complex functionalities, including metadata management and automated workflows. Graduates of this track will be equipped to tackle large-scale preservation challenges with confidence.

Preservica Mentor

For anyone who achieves all three Academy programs and would like to share professional insights and experiences with your fellow archivist and Information Managers.

In the coming months, Preservica will also be launching a new Academy program dedicated to Students studying towards their MA in History or Museums, or working towards an archival & records management certification.

Take the Next Step in Your Digital Preservation Journey

The Preservica Academy makes professional development flexible, accessible and helps you make a real impact. Whether you are just starting out in Digital Preservation or looking to deepen your expertise, the Academy provides the tools and knowledge needed to succeed.

Enroll today in the Preservica Academy to accelerate your Digital Preservation skills and unlock new career opportunities with flexible, expert-led learning and certification tracks!

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and reuse long-term digital information. Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs.

The UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/ .

