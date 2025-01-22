Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
Rings With a Story: Ma Folie's Unique Approach to Custom Jewellery

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / After an incredible debut in 2024, Ma Folie is heading into 2025 redefining what it means to create a one-of-a-kind engagement ring. Unlike big-name jewellery brands that only allow minimal customization, Ma Folie takes personalization to the next level. Clients have the opportunity to sit down with the founder herself, Cathy, to design a ring as unique as their love.

Cathy's journey began with her own unique engagement ring - an oval pink sapphire that sparked a passion for gemstones. Inspired to celebrate individuality through jewellery, she left her corporate career, earned a GIA diploma, and founded Ma Folie to help others craft their perfect ring.

A Truly Custom Experience

At Ma Folie, the customization process goes beyond choosing a band or a gemstone. Cathy works closely with clients to craft every detail of their ring, from the shape and setting to the overall design. "Each ring we create is more than just jewellery; it's a reflection of the individual's style, story, and values," says Cathy. "It's an experience unlike any other."

Clients can choose to meet with Cathy in her Vancouver studio or virtually. These consultations are intimate and collaborative, allowing clients to play an active role in bringing their dream ring to life. From selecting ethically sourced gemstones to approving design sketches, every step of the process is tailored to the client's vision.

Milestones and Momentum

2024 marked Ma Folie's first official year of business, growing from selling out of cafes to hosting pop-ups in cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Victoria, and establishing a leased studio. The year also saw the launch of a Ready-to-Ship collection and over 300 client consultations. "The support and love we've received from our clients in 2024 have been incredible," Cathy shares.

Rave Reviews and Happy Customers

Despite being a new business, Ma Folie has already received dozens of glowing 5-star reviews. From the first consultation to the final reveal, customers describe the process as warm, collaborative, and stress-free. Cathy's knack for understanding each client's unique style and vision turns what could be an overwhelming process into something enjoyable and memorable.

A Break from Tradition

In an industry dominated by mass production, Ma Folie offers a boutique experience. Instead of a traditional showroom, each client is met with a personalized consultation, even if they're just browsing. Cathy caters to individual needs, showcasing specific stones requested and tailoring every interaction. Each ring is handcrafted in Vancouver by Ma Folie's goldsmith with over 25 years of experience, ensuring exceptional quality and attention to detail. Cathy's approach to design is a breath of fresh air for those seeking something truly unique and personal.

Experience the Difference

Ready to design your dream ring? Visit Ma Folie at www.mafoliegems.com to learn more or book a consultation. Discover why so many clients call their experience with Ma Folie "unforgettable."

About Ma Folie

Founded by Cathy in Vancouver, Ma Folie specializes in custom engagement rings with a focus on quality, uniqueness, and design.

Contact Information

Cathy Shen
Founder
hello@mafoliegems.com
(236) 979-9747

SOURCE: Ma Folie



