GAINSystems: GAINS Customer Success Continues to Drive Record Platform Adoption in 2024!

GAINSystems, a leader in supply chain performance optimization software, today announced its greatest year yet. Rapid results and outcomes drove a record-breaking number of new customers and platform adoption. 2024 marked a 60% year-over-year growth in net new customer logos and 50% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in annual recurring revenue (ARR) of the GAINS composable performance optimization platform.

"Rapid customer results and our commitment to inventory-intensive industries and their unique challenges is the cornerstone of our momentum," said Dave Shrager, CEO of GAINSystems. "We start by helping companies understand and prioritize the decisions that have a material impact on performance. Combining AI, ML, and traditional OR methods along with deep expertise, GAINS drives meaningful and rapid results for organizations of all sizes. GAINS drives working capital improvements with our composable microservices that can plug into and extending existing ERP and Supply Chain Planning systems without the traditional burdens of rip and replace. Whether end to end or as a plug-in to existing solutions GAINS is unabashedly focused on unlocking new levels of efficiency and profitability for customers."

GAINS customers are focused on business problems that exist at the intersection of cost, complexity, and service. Leveraging its proven P3 methodology customers are focused on incremental and rapid results via GAINS composable microservices enabling rapid enhancement of service levels, optimized inventory costs, and increased profitability.

Product Innovation and Expansion Highlights:

Network Design: More customers than ever before are switching to GAINS for a new standard in network design. Leading brands like Harbor Freight, Keurig Dr Pepper, Tropicana, and Continental Battery amongst others made the shift in 2024. With risk-adjusted design and innovative new math, processes, and methods, the GAINS network design platform represents a significant upgrade beyond the traditional network design solutions of the past and those who copy them today. GAINS network design creates a whole new paradigm delivering higher fidelity, risk-adjusted models that enable continuous planning and operational feasibility assessments, empowering businesses to navigate complexities with precision and confidence. By offering a fully integrated supply chain network design, scenario planning, simulation, and inventory optimization platform customers can continuously adjust plans and policies to cope with constant volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity driven by increasing challenges from tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty, natural disasters, and more.

GAINS MEIO (Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization): In 2024, GAINS saw accelerated adoption of its leading inventory optimization solutions. Whether used in conjunction existing ERP or SCP systems or alongside GAINS Demand, Supply, Capacity, and Replenishment, GAINS' inventory optimization enables organizations to calculate optimal safety stock for finished goods and inventory levels across their networks. By ingesting transactions, stocking strategies, and business roles from various source systems, GAINS MEIO automatically cleanses data and creates an inventory optimization plan at the SKU level. Results are seamlessly fed back into the replenishment plan or execution environment, enabling the execution of stock parameter changes. This streamlined deployment empowers planners to optimize service levels while meeting inventory targets, driving significant cost savings and improved performance.

GAINS Rapid Results AI/ML for Lead Time Prediction: In just a few months customers are realizing transformative outcomes, including one who achieved a $21M inventory reduction and an 18% decrease in lost sales, all while maintaining business continuity and enhancing working capital efficiency. GAINS AI/ML for Lead Time Prediction delivers immediate value, with minimal friction, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and processes. Inventory-intensive corporations often face challenges with lead time variability and GAINS LTP but significant improvements can be achieved in months . GAINS' solution uses AI/ML to analyze data and identify the features most predictive of true supplier lead time at the SKU-location level.

Industry Veterans Converge: Welcoming New Chief Commercial Officer Mills Fleming to GAINS

GAINS is excited to announce that Mills Fleming has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. With over 30 years of sales leadership experience, Fleming has a proven track record of driving impactful results for customers. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Kinaxis, where he led new customer engagement initiatives and supported client success efforts. At GAINS, Mills will play a critical role in expanding the company's reach and distribution through investment in an ecosystem of partners and solution providers.

"Mills' extensive experience and deep understanding of supply chain challenges make him a valued addition to our leadership team," said Dave Shrager, CEO of GAINS. "His vision, guidance, and expertise will be instrumental in helping GAINS deliver rapid, measurable results for our customers everywhere inventory matters. We're excited to have him join GAINS!"

Fleming's career includes leadership roles at Oracle, SAP, Capgemini, and Siemens PLM, supported by his academic foundation in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University. He joins GAINS to drive customer success and strengthen the company's leadership in supply chain optimization.

Fleming's addition caps off a transformative year for GAINS, which also welcomed industry veterans Scott Fenwick, Michael Wager, and Sarah Leitz in 2024. Together, this dynamic team brings a wealth of expertise to guide GAINS' continued growth and innovation in the supply chain space.

Looking Ahead

As more and more customers trust GAINS to navigate the uncertainties in their business, the company remains committed to helping organizations prioritize decisions and delivering best-in-class outcomes and results in supply chain design, inventory optimization, planning, and decisioning. By continually and aggressively investing in innovation and combining new math, methods, and processes with traditional decision-making capabilities, GAINS empowers organizations to navigate uncertainty and achieve transformative results, redefining what's possible in supply chain optimization.

