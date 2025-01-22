PERFIBY TRADING LIMITED: New Natural Sleep Aid Innovation Combines Traditional Ingredients With Modern Science

Perfiby, a California-based wellness company, today announced the launch of its innovative Sleep Aid Capsule, combining elderberry extract with scientifically-proven sleep-supporting ingredients. The GMP-certified supplement aims to address the growing concern of sleep quality in America, where an estimated 70 million adults suffer from sleep disorders.

The new sleep aid formula features a carefully calibrated blend of natural ingredients, including 6mg of melatonin, magnesium citrate, elderberry extract, L-theanine, and GABA, designed to support both falling asleep and maintaining quality rest throughout the night.

"Our research showed that consumers were looking for a sleep solution that wouldn't leave them feeling groggy the next day," said Joe Huo, Head of Product Development at Perfiby. "By combining traditional ingredients like elderberry with clinically-studied compounds such as L-theanine and GABA, we've created a formula that promotes natural sleep cycles while supporting morning alertness."

The company emphasizes its commitment to quality and accessibility, manufacturing the product in California under strict GMP certification standards. The sleep aid is vegan, non-GMO, and free from common allergens including gluten, dairy, and soy.

"What sets this formula apart is its comprehensive approach to sleep health," explained Joe explained. "Rather than simply inducing drowsiness, our capsules support the body's natural sleep architecture while providing additional benefits like immune system support and stress reduction."

The development team highlighted several key features of the new sleep aid:

- A dual-action formula that helps users fall asleep faster and maintain deeper sleep

- Natural ingredients that support the body's circadian rhythm

- Additional health benefits from elderberry extract, including immune system support

- Magnesium citrate in a highly absorbable form for enhanced effectiveness

The company has backed its product with a 45-day money-back guarantee, allowing customers to try the sleep aid risk-free. This commitment to customer satisfaction reflects Perfiby's confidence in the product's efficacy.

According to early user trials, the capsules have shown promising results in supporting both sleep quality and daytime energy levels. The company has implemented sustainable packaging practices and maintains transparent labeling of all ingredients and their concentrations.

"We understand that good sleep is fundamental to overall health and daily performance," said Joe. "Our goal was to create a solution that not only helps people sleep better but also supports their general wellness through carefully selected natural ingredients."

The Sleep Aid Capsule is now available through Perfiby's website and select retailers, with plans for expanded distribution in the coming months. The company offers free shipping on orders over $45 and maintains a 24-hour customer support system to address any questions or concerns at www.perfiby.com.

For more information about Perfiby's Sleep Aid Capsule or to request product samples, please contact support@perfiby.com.

About Perfiby:

Founded in California, Perfiby is a wellness company dedicated to developing natural, science-backed solutions for common health concerns. All products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities and undergo rigorous quality testing. Learn more at www.Perfiby.com.

